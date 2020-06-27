TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

_____

315 FPUS54 KFWD 270810

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

TXZ119-272115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-272115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-272115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-272115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-272115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-272115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-272115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-272115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-272115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-272115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-272115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-272115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-272115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-272115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-272115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-272115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-272115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-272115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-272115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-272115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-272115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-272115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-272115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-272115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-272115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-272115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-272115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-272115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-272115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-272115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-272115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-272115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-272115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-272115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-272115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-272115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-272115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-272115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-272115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then