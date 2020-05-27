TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

066 FPUS54 KFWD 270812

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

TXZ119-272115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-272115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ159-272115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ158-272115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s

this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ104-272115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-272115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-272115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-272115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-272115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-272115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-272115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ100-272115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-272115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-272115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-272115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-272115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ132-272115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-272115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ129-272115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-272115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-272115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ156-272115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s

this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ157-272115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s

this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ143-272115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ144-272115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-272115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-272115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-272115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-272115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ161-272115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-272115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-272115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-272115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-272115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-272115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-272115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-272115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ122-272115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ121-272115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ120-272115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ105-272115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ123-272115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ107-272115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ106-272115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ095-272115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid