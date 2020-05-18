TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

TXZ119

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ118

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ103

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ093

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ092

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ091

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ102

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ101

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ117

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ132

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ130

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ141

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ156

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ143

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ133

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ145

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ175

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ147

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ148

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.