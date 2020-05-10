TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020
_____
056 FPUS54 KFWD 100819
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
TXZ119-102145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ118-102145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ159-102145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ158-102145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ104-102145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ103-102145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ093-102145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ092-102145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ091-102145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ102-102145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ101-102145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ100-102145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-102145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-102145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ117-102145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ131-102145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ132-102145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ130-102145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ129-102145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ141-102145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ142-102145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ156-102145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ157-102145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ143-102145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ144-102145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ133-102145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ134-102145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ145-102145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ146-102145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ161-102145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ160-102145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ174-102145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ175-102145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ162-102145-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ147-102145-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ148-102145-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
319 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers