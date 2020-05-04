TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

_____

078 FPUS54 KFWD 040805

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

TXZ119-042115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-042115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-042115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-042115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-042115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-042115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-042115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-042115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-042115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-042115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-042115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-042115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-042115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-042115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-042115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-042115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-042115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-042115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-042115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-042115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-042115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-042115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-042115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

east 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-042115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-042115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

east 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-042115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-042115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-042115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-042115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-042115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-042115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-042115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-042115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-042115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ147-042115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ148-042115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ135-042115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ122-042115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ121-042115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ120-042115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ105-042115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

aft