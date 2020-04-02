TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
_____
819 FPUS54 KFWD 020830
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
TXZ119-022130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ118-022130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ159-022130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ158-022130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler with lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ104-022130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ103-022130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ093-022130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ092-022130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ091-022130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper
50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ102-022130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ101-022130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ100-022130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ115-022130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ116-022130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ117-022130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ131-022130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ132-022130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ130-022130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ129-022130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-022130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ142-022130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ156-022130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-022130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ143-022130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ144-022130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-022130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
330 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.