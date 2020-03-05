TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

TXZ119-052215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ118-052215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ159-052215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ158-052215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ104-052215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ103-052215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ093-052215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ092-052215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ091-052215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ102-052215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ101-052215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ100-052215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ115-052215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-052215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-052215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ131-052215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ132-052215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ130-052215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ129-052215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ141-052215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ142-052215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ156-052215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ157-052215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ143-052215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ144-052215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ133-052215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ134-052215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ145-052215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ146-052215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ161-052215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ160-052215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ174-052215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ175-052215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ162-052215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ147-052215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ148-052215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ135-052215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ122-052215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ121-052215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ120-052215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ105-052215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ123-052215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ107-052215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ106-052215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ095-052215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ094-052215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

