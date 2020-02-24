TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

TXZ119-242345-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-242345-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ159-242345-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ158-242345-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-242345-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-242345-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-242345-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-242345-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-242345-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-242345-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-242345-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-242345-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-242345-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-242345-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ117-242345-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-242345-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ132-242345-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ130-242345-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ129-242345-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-242345-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-242345-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

19 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ156-242345-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ157-242345-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ143-242345-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ144-242345-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ133-242345-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-242345-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-242345-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ146-242345-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-242345-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-242345-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ174-242345-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ175-242345-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ162-242345-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-242345-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-242345-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-242345-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-242345-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-242345-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-242345-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ105-242345-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-242345-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ107-242345-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-242345-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-242345-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-242345-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

