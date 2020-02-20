TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020
_____
759 FPUS54 KFWD 200903
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
TXZ119-202230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ118-202230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ159-202230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ158-202230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ104-202230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ103-202230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ093-202230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ092-202230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ091-202230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ102-202230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ101-202230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ100-202230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ115-202230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ116-202230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ117-202230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ131-202230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ132-202230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ130-202230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ129-202230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ141-202230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ142-202230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ156-202230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ157-202230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ143-202230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ144-202230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ133-202230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ134-202230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ145-202230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ146-202230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ161-202230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ160-202230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ174-202230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ175-202230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ162-202230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ147-202230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ148-202230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ135-202230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ122-202230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ121-202230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ120-202230-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ105-202230-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ123-202230-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ107-202230-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ106-202230-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ095-202230-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ094-202230-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
303 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather