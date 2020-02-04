TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020
_____
979 FPUS54 KFWD 040722
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
TXZ119-041230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning...then a slight chance of rain
in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ118-041230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs around
60. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, light sleet likely with a slight
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Very light sleet
accumulations possible. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light sleet with a slight chance of freezing
rain in the morning...then a slight chance of rain, snow and
light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ159-041230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Much cooler with
highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ158-041230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then rain likely after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ104-041230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs
around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of freezing rain in the
morning...then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ103-041230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then rain, light sleet likely with a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Very light sleet accumulations
possible. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light sleet, snow with a slight chance of
freezing rain in the morning...then a slight chance of rain, snow
and light sleet in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Much
colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ093-041230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, light sleet likely with a slight
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Very light sleet
accumulations possible. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light sleet, snow with a slight chance of
freezing rain in the morning...then a chance of rain, snow and
light sleet in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Much
colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ092-041230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 50.
Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
light sleet, rain, snow with a slight chance of freezing rain
after midnight. Around half an inch of snow and sleet
accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, light sleet, rain with a slight chance of
freezing rain in the morning...then a chance of snow and light
sleet in the afternoon. New light snow accumulation. Much colder
with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ091-041230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
snow with possible rain, sleet and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much
colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the
morning...then a chance of snow in the afternoon. New light snow
accumulation. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as
16.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ102-041230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
rain, light sleet, snow with a slight chance of freezing rain
after midnight. Around half an inch of snow and sleet
accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, light sleet, rain with a slight chance of
freezing rain in the morning...then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. New light snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ101-041230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of light sleet with a slight chance of
rain in the evening...then snow with possible rain, sleet and
freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind
chill readings as low as 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning...then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. New light snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ100-041230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain, light sleet and snow in the
evening...then snow with a slight chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning...then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. New moderate snow accumulation. Colder with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 13.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening. Little or no new snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ115-041230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and light sleet in the
evening...then snow with a slight chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with lows around
30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning...then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. New light snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 14.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ116-041230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
rain with possible snow with sleet and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Much
colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings as
low as 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the
morning...then a chance of snow in the afternoon. New light snow
accumulation. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 16.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ117-041230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
rain, light sleet with a slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Much
colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as
19.
.WEDNESDAY...Light sleet, rain, snow with a slight chance of
freezing rain in the morning...then a slight chance of rain, snow
and light sleet in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Much
colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ131-041230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Periods of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
rain, light sleet with a slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Much
colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light sleet, snow with a slight chance of
freezing rain in the morning...then a slight chance of rain, snow
and light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ132-041230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
rain, light sleet with a slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Much
colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light sleet with a slight chance of freezing
rain in the morning...then a slight chance of rain, snow and
light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ130-041230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
rain, light sleet with a slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Much
colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as
19.
.WEDNESDAY...Light sleet with possible snow with rain and
freezing rain likely in the morning...then a slight chance of
rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 17.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ129-041230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then snow,
rain, light sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Much
colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of light freezing rain in
the morning...then a chance of snow in the afternoon. New light
snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 14.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ141-041230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain,
light sleet with a slight chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Much colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, light sleet, rain likely with a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning...then a slight
chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Wind chill readings as low as 16.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ142-041230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain,
light sleet with a slight chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light sleet with possible snow, rain and
freezing rain likely in the morning...then a slight chance of
rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 18.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ156-041230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance
of light freezing rain in the morning. Much colder with highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-041230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the morning. Much colder with highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ143-041230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
rain, light sleet with a slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, light sleet likely with a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning...then a slight
chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ144-041230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then rain likely with a slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, light sleet likely with a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-041230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and light sleet likely after
midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light sleet with a slight chance of freezing
rain in the morning...then a slight chance of rain, snow and
light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ134-041230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ145-041230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Much
colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Much colder with
highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ146-041230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
122 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around
40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.