TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog
in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog
in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the
evening...then widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around
60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the
evening...then widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog
in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog
in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in
the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in
the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening...then
widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in
the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening...then areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Patchy fog in the evening...then widespread fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the
evening...then widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog
in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog
in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a chance of
rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then
widespread fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around
60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after
midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around
60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a chance of
rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then
widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then
widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after
midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after
midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after
midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around
60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight.
Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after
midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after
midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a chance of
rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then
widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a chance of
rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then
widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.