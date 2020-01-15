TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog...then areas of fog this
morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog. Patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog...then areas of fog this
morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with
patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog...then patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog...then areas of fog this
morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog. Patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog. Patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a slight chance of showers, thunderstorms with patchy
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog...then patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, thunderstorms with patchy
drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a slight chance of showers, thunderstorms with patchy
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
possible thunderstorms and drizzle. Patchy fog this morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the morning...then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers with thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
possible thunderstorms and drizzle. Patchy fog this morning.
Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle.
Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the
upper 40s after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog. Patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread dense fog. Patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread dense fog. Patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread dense fog. Patchy fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog. Areas of fog this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread dense fog...then areas of fog this
morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread dense fog...then areas of fog this
morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with
patchy drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread dense fog...then areas of fog this
morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog with a slight chance of rain...
then areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog with a slight chance of rain...
then areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
106 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain. Areas of fog. Cloudy
with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance