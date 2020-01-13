TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with

highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with

highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Much

warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer

with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread

fog after midnight. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

356 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread

fog after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Freestone-

Including the cities o