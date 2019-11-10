TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

TXZ119-102345-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Areas of drizzle in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk

and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 12 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-102345-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 11.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 11 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-102345-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening...then a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 12 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-102345-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of

drizzle. Brisk and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-102345-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Areas of drizzle in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 9 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ103-102345-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Areas of drizzle in the

afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ093-102345-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely with areas

of drizzle in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings as low as 8 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-102345-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings as low as 8 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-102345-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 7 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-102345-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ101-102345-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings as low as

7 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-102345-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 6 above after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-102345-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 7 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 7 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-102345-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill

readings as low as 7 above after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-102345-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ131-102345-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-102345-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk

and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-102345-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 6 above

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 7 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-102345-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows around 20. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 4 above after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-102345-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 4 above

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-102345-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 7 above after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-102345-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening...then a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-102345-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening...then a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 12 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-102345-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 9 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-102345-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 10 above after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-102345-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk

and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 11.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 11 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-102345-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Areas of drizzle in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk

and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 12 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-102345-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 13.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-102345-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain with areas

of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-102345-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning...then rain with

areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening...then a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-102345-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of

drizzle. Brisk and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-102345-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely with areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of

drizzle. Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-102345-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning...then rain with

areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of

drizzle. Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 17.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-102345-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning...then rain with

areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Rain likely in the

evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much

colder with lows around 30. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-102345-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning...then rain with

areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of

drizzle in the evening...then a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-102345-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain with areas

of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Rain likely

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Much

colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-102345-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

306 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain with areas

of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle

in the evening...then a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle

after midnight. Brisk and much co