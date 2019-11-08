TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

_____

372 FPUS54 KFWD 080944

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

TXZ119-081045-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-081045-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-081045-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Windy, cooler with

highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-081045-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and much

colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-081045-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-081045-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and much

cooler with highs around 50. Temperatures falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ093-081045-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-081045-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph this morning

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-081045-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph this morning becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Brisk

and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-081045-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ101-081045-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ100-081045-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ115-081045-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Wind chill readings

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ116-081045-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Temperatures falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-081045-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-081045-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-081045-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-081045-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-081045-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Temperatures falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ141-081045-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ142-081045-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ156-081045-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-081045-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-081045-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-081045-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Windy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-081045-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-081045-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind

chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-081045-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Windy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-081045-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Windy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-081045-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and much

colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-081045-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and much

colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ174-081045-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-081045-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ162-081045-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ147-081045-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with

lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-081045-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-081045-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-081045-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-081045-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-081045-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

344 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in th