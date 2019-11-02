TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019
_____
706 FPUS54 KFWD 020816
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
TXZ119-022145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ118-022145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-022145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s.
$$
TXZ158-022145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-022145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-022145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ093-022145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ092-022145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ091-022145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ102-022145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ101-022145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ100-022145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ115-022145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ116-022145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ117-022145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ131-022145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ132-022145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-022145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ129-022145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ141-022145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ142-022145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-022145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ157-022145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ143-022145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ144-022145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-022145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ134-022145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-022145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-022145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-022145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ160-022145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-022145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ175-022145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ162-022145-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ147-022145-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ148-022145-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ135-022145-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ122-022145-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ121-022145-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ120-022145-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ123-022145-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ105-022145-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnigh