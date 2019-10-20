TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
_____
210 FPUS54 KFWD 200849
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
TXZ119-202115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-202115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ159-202115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-202115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ104-202115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-202115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-202115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ092-202115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-202115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ102-202115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ101-202115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ100-202115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ115-202115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ116-202115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ117-202115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-202115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ132-202115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ130-202115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ129-202115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-202115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ142-202115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-202115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ157-202115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ143-202115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ144-202115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ133-202115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-202115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-202115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-202115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-202115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-202115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-202115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ175-202115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ162-202115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-202115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ148-202115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ135-202115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ122-202115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-202115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-202115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
349 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the