TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
_____
343 FPUS54 KFWD 190811
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
TXZ119-192115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-192115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-192115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ158-192115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ104-192115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ103-192115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ093-192115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ092-192115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ091-192115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ102-192115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ101-192115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ100-192115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ115-192115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-192115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ117-192115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ131-192115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-192115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ130-192115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-192115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ141-192115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ142-192115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ156-192115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-192115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ143-192115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ144-192115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-192115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ134-192115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ145-192115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-192115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-192115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-192115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-192115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ175-192115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ162-192115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ147-192115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ148-192115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ135-192115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ122-192115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ121-192115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ120-192115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ123-192115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ105-192115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
311 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Cooler.