TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-062130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-062130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-062130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-062130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ103-062130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-062130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-062130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ091-062130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ102-062130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-062130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ100-062130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-062130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ116-062130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ117-062130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-062130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-062130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-062130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ129-062130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-062130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ142-062130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-062130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-062130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-062130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-062130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-062130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-062130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ145-062130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-062130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-062130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-062130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-062130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-062130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ162-062130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-062130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-062130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-062130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ122-062130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ121-062130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-062130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in th