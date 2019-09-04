TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
_____
911 FPUS54 KFWD 040741
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
TXZ119-042215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-042215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-042215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-042215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-042215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-042215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-042215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-042215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-042215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-042215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-042215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-042215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-042215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-042215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-042215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-042215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-042215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-042215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-042215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-042215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-042215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-042215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-042215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-042215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-042215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-042215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-042215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-042215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-042215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-042215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-042215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-042215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-042215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-042215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-042215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-042215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-042215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-042215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-042215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ120-042215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-042215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ105-042215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-042215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-042215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ095-042215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ094-042215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather