TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

TXZ119-012130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-012130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-012130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-012130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-012130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-012130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-012130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ092-012130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-012130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-012130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-012130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-012130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-012130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-012130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-012130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-012130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-012130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-012130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-012130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-012130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-012130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-012130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-012130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-012130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-012130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-012130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-012130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-012130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-012130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ161-012130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ160-012130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-012130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-012130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ162-012130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-012130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ148-012130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-012130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-012130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ121-012130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-012130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-012130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ105-012130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ107-012130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ106-012130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ095-012130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-012130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

