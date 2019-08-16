TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

TXZ119-162130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ118-162130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ159-162130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-162130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-162130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ103-162130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ093-162130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-162130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-162130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ102-162130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ101-162130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-162130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-162130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-162130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-162130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ131-162130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-162130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-162130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ129-162130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ141-162130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-162130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-162130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-162130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-162130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-162130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-162130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ134-162130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ145-162130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-162130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ161-162130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-162130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-162130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-162130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ162-162130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ147-162130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-162130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-162130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-162130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ121-162130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-162130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-162130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-162130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ107-162130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-162130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-162130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ094-162130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

304 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

