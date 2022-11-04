Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;74;54;SSW;12;33%;0%;4

Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;76;51;SSW;12;36%;0%;4

Alice;Partly sunny, cooler;79;59;SE;7;36%;11%;4

Alpine;Sunny and breezy;72;48;SW;14;21%;0%;4

Amarillo;Warmer;70;44;WSW;13;36%;0%;4

Angleton;Not as warm;76;59;ESE;6;50%;25%;3

Arlington;Mostly sunny;70;52;S;8;50%;1%;4

Austin;Partly sunny;78;53;S;5;34%;1%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;77;49;S;7;37%;1%;4

Bay;Not as warm;75;59;ESE;6;55%;24%;3

Beaumont;Rain and a t-storm;76;61;SE;5;60%;95%;3

Beeville;Not as warm;78;59;SE;5;40%;17%;3

Borger;Partly sunny, milder;70;44;WSW;9;38%;2%;4

Bowie;Sunshine;70;50;S;8;51%;1%;4

Breckenridge;Brilliant sunshine;75;54;S;9;38%;1%;4

Brenham;Not as warm;75;55;SSE;5;46%;7%;4

Bridgeport;Brilliant sunshine;72;51;S;8;47%;1%;4

Brownsville;Cooler;75;67;NE;11;68%;35%;1

Brownwood;Sunshine, pleasant;75;46;SSW;8;35%;0%;4

Burnet;Partly sunny;75;52;S;6;31%;1%;4

Canadian;Mostly sunny;69;36;S;10;52%;0%;4

Castroville;Mostly sunny;80;50;SSE;6;26%;1%;4

Childress;Warmer;73;48;SSW;12;37%;0%;4

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;72;51;S;8;50%;1%;4

College Station;Not as warm;75;56;SSE;6;45%;6%;4

Comanche;Sunny;75;52;SSW;9;36%;0%;4

Conroe;Decreasing clouds;76;54;SSE;6;48%;10%;4

Corpus Christi;Not as warm;77;63;E;9;45%;21%;3

Corsicana;Decreasing clouds;72;53;SSE;8;49%;2%;4

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;84;54;SE;5;25%;1%;4

Dalhart;Milder;68;41;W;12;40%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;69;53;SSE;7;51%;1%;4

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;70;53;S;7;51%;1%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;71;53;S;9;49%;1%;4

Decatur;Sunny;70;52;S;8;47%;1%;4

Del Rio;Nice with sunshine;79;50;SSE;7;30%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;SSE;6;30%;0%;4

Denton;Mostly sunny;70;50;SSE;9;49%;1%;4

Dryden;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;SSE;9;23%;0%;4

Dumas;Milder;65;39;WSW;13;39%;0%;4

Edinburg;Cooler;77;65;NNE;9;47%;21%;3

El Paso;Warmer with sunshine;67;43;W;9;33%;0%;4

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;61;SE;7;58%;21%;3

Falfurrias;Cooler;77;62;E;7;42%;15%;3

Fort Hood;Decreasing clouds;77;53;S;7;38%;0%;4

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;71;52;S;8;46%;1%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;71;52;S;9;48%;1%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;73;54;S;9;45%;1%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;73;52;S;8;50%;1%;4

Fredericksburg;Sunny and nice;77;48;SSW;7;29%;1%;4

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;68;50;SSE;9;54%;1%;4

Galveston;A t-storm around;74;68;SE;8;61%;50%;3

Gatesville;Decreasing clouds;75;51;S;6;40%;1%;4

Georgetown;Decreasing clouds;76;52;S;7;39%;1%;4

Giddings;Decreasing clouds;75;52;S;5;45%;4%;4

Gilmer;Decreasing clouds;68;49;SSE;5;59%;5%;4

Graham;Sunny;74;52;S;7;44%;1%;4

Granbury;Sunny;74;51;S;8;43%;1%;4

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;70;52;S;8;50%;1%;4

Greenville;Mostly sunny;69;50;SSE;7;52%;2%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, warmer;62;47;W;29;33%;0%;4

Hamilton;Sunshine;75;52;S;7;39%;0%;4

Harlingen;Cooler;75;66;NNE;12;65%;34%;1

Hearne;Decreasing clouds;74;52;SSE;6;49%;4%;4

Hebbronville;Not as warm;81;59;SE;7;26%;7%;5

Henderson;Not as warm;70;50;SSE;5;54%;4%;4

Hereford;Milder;69;45;W;16;35%;2%;4

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;72;51;S;8;48%;1%;4

Hondo;Sunshine and nice;80;48;SSE;6;27%;0%;4

Houston;Mostly cloudy;76;59;SSE;6;47%;16%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mainly cloudy;76;60;SSE;7;47%;18%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Not as warm;77;61;SSE;8;47%;16%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mainly cloudy;78;59;SE;7;46%;17%;3

Houston Clover;Not as warm;77;60;SE;7;47%;23%;3

Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;77;55;SSE;5;48%;10%;4

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;79;58;SSE;6;45%;14%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Mainly cloudy;77;56;SSE;6;47%;13%;3

Huntsville;Decreasing clouds;76;55;SSE;5;48%;8%;4

Ingleside;Not as warm;77;66;ESE;8;51%;26%;2

Jacksonville;Decreasing clouds;71;54;S;5;52%;4%;4

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;77;54;SE;5;52%;13%;3

Junction;Sunlit and beautiful;79;45;SSW;8;30%;0%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;80;51;SSE;7;28%;1%;4

Kerrville;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;S;7;29%;0%;4

Killeen;Decreasing clouds;77;53;S;7;38%;0%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Decreasing clouds;76;53;S;7;40%;0%;4

Kingsville Nas;Cooler;78;61;E;8;42%;18%;3

La Grange;Decreasing clouds;77;54;SSE;5;44%;5%;4

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;76;54;S;6;32%;1%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;70;51;S;7;52%;1%;4

Laredo;Sunny and beautiful;83;60;SE;5;22%;1%;5

Llano;Sunny and nice;80;46;S;6;31%;1%;4

Longview;Not as warm;70;49;SSE;5;55%;5%;4

Lubbock;Increasingly windy;71;46;SW;16;30%;0%;4

Lufkin;Decreasing clouds;75;51;SSE;4;49%;6%;4

Mcallen;Cooler;78;65;NE;10;49%;20%;3

Mcgregor;Decreasing clouds;74;51;S;8;46%;1%;4

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;69;50;SSE;8;52%;1%;4

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;69;51;SSE;7;52%;1%;4

Midland;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;48;WSW;14;29%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;48;WSW;14;29%;0%;4

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;71;51;S;7;53%;1%;4

Mineola;Decreasing clouds;70;50;SSE;5;55%;5%;4

Mineral Wells;Abundant sunshine;75;52;S;9;43%;1%;4

Mount Pleasant;Decreasing clouds;68;47;SSE;7;56%;5%;4

Nacogdoches;Decreasing clouds;73;48;SSE;5;52%;5%;4

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;79;51;S;7;29%;1%;4

Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;47;WSW;14;29%;0%;4

Orange;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;61;SE;5;56%;86%;3

Palacios;Not as warm;76;62;ESE;8;54%;23%;3

Palestine;Decreasing clouds;72;52;SSE;5;54%;4%;4

Pampa;Partly sunny, milder;68;44;SW;12;40%;0%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, milder;69;41;SW;10;45%;0%;4

Paris;Decreasing clouds;66;48;SSE;8;56%;3%;4

Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;78;44;WSW;12;28%;0%;4

Perryton;Mostly sunny, milder;67;38;SSW;14;52%;0%;4

Plainview;Warmer;71;44;WSW;15;35%;2%;4

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;81;54;SSE;5;26%;1%;4

Port Aransas;Not as warm;76;70;ESE;9;54%;29%;2

Port Isabel;Not as warm;75;71;ESE;13;68%;36%;2

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;76;63;ESE;7;51%;19%;3

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;79;51;S;7;27%;1%;4

Robstown;Not as warm;79;62;ESE;7;39%;17%;3

Rockport;Not as warm;78;67;ESE;8;47%;23%;3

Rocksprings;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;S;9;30%;0%;4

San Angelo;Sunshine and nice;78;50;SSW;10;30%;0%;4

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;80;52;SSE;7;27%;1%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;81;54;SSE;6;26%;1%;4

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;78;51;S;8;32%;1%;4

Seminole;Breezy and warmer;73;44;WSW;14;30%;1%;4

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;68;52;SSE;9;57%;1%;4

Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;72;47;SW;12;32%;0%;4

Sonora;Sunny and delightful;77;46;S;10;31%;0%;4

Stephenville;Abundant sunshine;74;50;S;7;39%;0%;4

Sulphur Springs;Decreasing clouds;68;52;SSE;6;55%;4%;4

Sweetwater;Breezy with sunshine;75;53;SSW;15;29%;0%;4

Temple;Decreasing clouds;75;51;S;7;45%;1%;4

Terrell;Mostly sunny;69;50;SSE;7;53%;1%;4

Tyler;Decreasing clouds;70;52;SSE;6;54%;5%;4

Uvalde;Sunny and beautiful;79;49;SE;5;27%;0%;4

Vernon;Sunshine;72;49;S;11;40%;0%;4

Victoria;Not as warm;77;58;SE;7;46%;14%;3

Waco;Decreasing clouds;73;51;S;8;47%;1%;4

Weslaco;Cooler;76;66;N;9;50%;25%;2

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;77;58;SE;6;51%;18%;3

Wichita Falls;Sunshine;71;50;S;11;45%;1%;4

Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;43;WSW;15;30%;0%;4

Zapata;Sunshine, not as hot;83;62;SE;6;29%;8%;5

_____

