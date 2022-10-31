TX Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SSE;8;63%;3%;3 Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;74;53;SSE;9;65%;3%;3 Alice;Rain, then a shower;71;64;ENE;10;91%;93%;1 Alpine;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;7;47%;0%;5 Amarillo;Sunny and breezy;74;49;S;17;52%;1%;4 Angleton;Cooler with showers;68;62;E;9;88%;99%;1 Arlington;Becoming cloudy;78;56;S;7;58%;3%;4 Austin;A shower in the a.m.;75;60;SSE;6;70%;55%;2 Austin Bergstrom;Showers around;75;58;SSE;9;71%;60%;1 Bay;Cooler with showers;67;62;E;8;97%;99%;1 Beaumont;A couple of showers;72;58;NE;6;81%;96%;1 Beeville;Rain, then a shower;71;64;ENE;9;100%;93%;1 Borger;Sunny and windy;75;54;S;20;50%;2%;4 Bowie;High clouds;76;54;SSE;7;61%;2%;4 Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;76;54;SSE;7;59%;2%;3 Brenham;A couple of showers;71;59;E;7;78%;93%;1 Bridgeport;Cloudy;77;53;S;6;61%;2%;2 Brownsville;Rain, then a shower;81;69;ESE;9;80%;93%;1 Brownwood;Cloudy;75;52;SE;6;64%;5%;2 Burnet;Cloudy;74;58;SSE;6;62%;7%;2 Canadian;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;53;S;15;53%;2%;4 Castroville;Showers around;73;60;E;7;74%;62%;1 Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;76;53;S;14;57%;3%;4 Cleburne;Becoming cloudy;76;56;S;7;65%;2%;4 College Station;A couple of showers;74;59;SE;8;68%;94%;2 Comanche;Cloudy;76;54;SSE;7;61%;5%;2 Conroe;A couple of showers;70;56;ESE;6;81%;93%;2 Corpus Christi;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;67;E;14;87%;88%;1 Corsicana;Plenty of clouds;77;56;S;6;61%;6%;2 Cotulla;A little a.m. rain;72;63;ENE;9;83%;56%;1 Dalhart;Sunny and windy;75;45;SSW;20;43%;1%;4 Dallas Love;Thickening clouds;77;57;SSE;6;61%;3%;4 Dallas Redbird;Becoming cloudy;77;56;S;6;61%;27%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Cloudy;77;57;SSE;7;59%;3%;2 Decatur;Cloudy;76;55;SSE;7;58%;2%;2 Del Rio;A shower in the a.m.;74;63;SE;9;74%;60%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers around;73;62;SE;9;81%;64%;1 Denton;Mostly cloudy;77;54;SSE;8;61%;2%;3 Dryden;Cloudy;72;57;ESE;7;75%;6%;2 Dumas;Sunny and windy;73;49;SSW;19;51%;1%;4 Edinburg;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;68;ENE;6;82%;88%;1 El Paso;Sunny and nice;76;50;ESE;6;37%;0%;4 Ellington;A couple of showers;68;60;ENE;8;87%;94%;1 Falfurrias;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;ENE;8;92%;88%;1 Fort Hood;Cloudy;76;58;SSE;7;65%;3%;2 Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;77;55;S;7;57%;2%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;77;54;SSE;8;61%;2%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;79;58;S;7;56%;2%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Becoming cloudy;77;54;S;6;61%;2%;4 Fredericksburg;A shower in the a.m.;71;53;SSE;6;71%;57%;1 Gainesville;Some sun;76;54;SSE;8;62%;1%;4 Galveston;Breezy with showers;71;67;ESE;14;81%;98%;1 Gatesville;Cloudy;76;57;SSE;6;60%;4%;2 Georgetown;A shower in the a.m.;75;58;SSE;6;64%;55%;2 Giddings;A couple of showers;71;57;SE;6;75%;94%;1 Gilmer;Thickening clouds;74;54;SSE;5;70%;28%;2 Graham;Increasing clouds;76;54;SSE;7;59%;2%;4 Granbury;Overcast;78;55;SSE;6;57%;2%;2 Grand Prairie;Becoming cloudy;78;56;S;7;57%;3%;4 Greenville;Turning out cloudy;76;54;SE;6;63%;3%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;69;51;SSE;13;48%;0%;4 Hamilton;Cloudy;75;55;SSE;6;61%;4%;2 Harlingen;Rain, then a shower;79;68;ESE;7;82%;93%;1 Hearne;Showers around;75;57;SSE;6;67%;62%;2 Hebbronville;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;63;NE;8;94%;86%;1 Henderson;Cloudy;76;54;S;6;66%;15%;2 Hereford;Sunny and breezy;73;47;S;15;54%;1%;4 Hillsboro;Cloudy;78;57;S;8;58%;2%;2 Hondo;Showers around;73;59;ESE;9;75%;62%;1 Houston;A couple of showers;70;60;ENE;7;82%;93%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A couple of showers;70;62;NE;8;81%;93%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A couple of showers;69;61;ENE;7;83%;93%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A couple of showers;69;60;ENE;6;84%;94%;1 Houston Clover;A couple of showers;69;61;ENE;8;84%;95%;1 Houston Hooks;A couple of showers;70;58;E;6;84%;93%;1 Houston Hull;A couple of showers;70;60;E;6;82%;94%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A couple of showers;69;59;E;8;83%;93%;1 Huntsville;A couple of showers;73;57;SSE;5;72%;93%;2 Ingleside;Rain, then a shower;73;69;E;12;90%;99%;1 Jacksonville;Overcast;75;56;S;6;63%;15%;2 Jasper;A couple of showers;72;55;SE;5;79%;93%;1 Junction;Cloudy;74;55;S;7;69%;20%;1 Kellyusa Airport;A shower in the a.m.;72;60;E;8;74%;56%;1 Kerrville;A shower in the a.m.;71;55;SSE;6;76%;57%;1 Killeen;Cloudy;76;58;SSE;7;65%;3%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Cloudy;76;57;SSE;7;64%;3%;2 Kingsville Nas;Rain, then a shower;73;67;ENE;11;93%;97%;1 La Grange;A passing shower;71;59;E;6;77%;91%;1 Lago Vista;A shower in the a.m.;74;59;SSE;5;65%;56%;2 Lancaster;Becoming cloudy;76;55;S;6;63%;27%;3 Laredo;Low clouds;72;63;NE;9;86%;33%;1 Llano;Cloudy;77;55;SSE;6;64%;9%;2 Longview;Cloudy;76;54;SSE;5;68%;14%;2 Lubbock;Partly sunny, breezy;71;52;S;14;61%;1%;4 Lufkin;A couple of showers;75;55;SSE;6;68%;93%;1 Mcallen;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;69;ENE;7;81%;88%;1 Mcgregor;Considerable clouds;77;56;S;9;61%;3%;2 Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;77;55;SE;7;63%;2%;3 Mesquite;Considerable clouds;76;55;SSE;5;64%;4%;2 Midland;Mostly cloudy;72;55;S;9;67%;1%;3 Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;72;55;S;9;67%;1%;3 Midlothian;Cloudy;77;55;S;6;63%;27%;2 Mineola;Overcast;75;54;SE;4;68%;13%;2 Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;78;56;SSE;7;55%;2%;3 Mount Pleasant;Increasing clouds;74;53;SSE;6;69%;9%;2 Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;52;S;5;67%;13%;2 New Braunfels;A shower in the a.m.;72;58;ESE;8;77%;56%;1 Odessa;Mostly cloudy;72;54;SSE;9;66%;1%;3 Orange;Showers, not as warm;71;58;NE;4;79%;100%;2 Palacios;Cooler with showers;70;64;ENE;14;87%;99%;1 Palestine;Cloudy;76;55;S;6;64%;14%;2 Pampa;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;51;S;16;49%;1%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and windy;76;53;S;20;51%;2%;4 Paris;Becoming cloudy;75;54;SE;7;58%;7%;4 Pecos;Partly sunny;77;47;ESE;5;57%;1%;4 Perryton;Sunny and windy;76;51;S;23;49%;2%;4 Plainview;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;48;S;15;59%;1%;4 Pleasanton;Not as warm;71;61;ENE;7;74%;56%;1 Port Aransas;Rain, then a shower;73;71;E;16;86%;100%;1 Port Isabel;Rain, then a shower;79;71;SE;11;82%;97%;2 Port Lavaca;Rain, then a shower;69;64;E;13;90%;98%;1 Randolph AFB;A shower in the a.m.;70;58;ESE;8;76%;56%;1 Robstown;Rain, then a shower;72;67;ENE;12;95%;93%;1 Rockport;Rain, then a shower;73;68;E;14;87%;100%;1 Rocksprings;A shower in the a.m.;69;57;SSE;8;79%;59%;1 San Angelo;Cloudy;74;54;S;8;67%;8%;1 San Antonio;A shower in the a.m.;72;60;E;8;73%;56%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Not as warm;72;61;E;8;74%;56%;1 San Marcos;Showers around;72;58;SE;8;74%;61%;1 Seminole;Partly sunny;72;51;SSE;8;61%;1%;4 Sherman-Denison;High clouds;76;55;SSE;7;62%;1%;4 Snyder;Mostly cloudy;71;52;S;9;74%;1%;3 Sonora;Cloudy;72;56;SSE;7;74%;18%;1 Stephenville;Overcast;75;53;SSE;7;58%;3%;2 Sulphur Springs;Becoming cloudy;75;55;SE;6;63%;11%;2 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;73;55;S;9;67%;26%;3 Temple;Cloudy;76;56;S;8;64%;4%;2 Terrell;Increasing clouds;76;55;SE;6;65%;5%;3 Tyler;Cloudy;76;55;SSE;6;63%;15%;2 Uvalde;Showers around;71;59;ESE;7;81%;63%;1 Vernon;Partly sunny;77;55;SSE;9;57%;2%;4 Victoria;Cooler with showers;69;62;ENE;9;94%;100%;1 Waco;Cloudy;77;56;S;9;62%;2%;2 Weslaco;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;69;ESE;5;80%;87%;1 Wharton;A couple of showers;68;60;ENE;7;89%;94%;1 Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, nice;77;54;SSE;9;59%;2%;4 Wink;More clouds than Copyright 2022 AccuWeather