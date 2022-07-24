Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;12;36%;6%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;12;32%;6%;12

Alice;Very warm;100;74;SE;12;60%;9%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;91;70;SE;8;38%;7%;12

Amarillo;Remaining very warm;99;74;S;14;30%;5%;12

Angleton;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;8;60%;29%;12

Arlington;Sunny and hot;103;81;S;10;39%;6%;11

Austin;Sunshine and hot;103;76;SSE;5;49%;5%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine and warm;101;73;SSE;9;53%;5%;12

Bay;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;8;62%;29%;12

Beaumont;A t-storm around;96;77;SSE;6;63%;43%;12

Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;9;58%;8%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;S;11;28%;5%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;8;40%;7%;11

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;9;33%;6%;11

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;7;48%;7%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;7;36%;6%;11

Brownsville;Very warm;97;78;SE;12;59%;12%;12

Brownwood;Sunny and hot;104;72;SSE;10;36%;6%;12

Burnet;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;41%;5%;12

Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;S;11;31%;4%;11

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;8;43%;5%;12

Childress;Breezy and hot;102;77;SSE;14;32%;5%;11

Cleburne;Sunny and hot;103;77;S;10;40%;5%;11

College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;9;51%;7%;12

Comanche;Sunshine and hot;107;75;SSE;10;33%;6%;12

Conroe;Warm with sunshine;98;74;SSE;7;55%;7%;12

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;SE;12;68%;8%;12

Corsicana;Sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;10;44%;5%;11

Cotulla;Hot, becoming breezy;106;78;SE;10;46%;6%;12

Dalhart;Breezy and hot;98;72;SSE;14;35%;6%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;S;9;41%;6%;11

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and hot;102;79;S;11;39%;6%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;S;12;37%;6%;11

Decatur;Hot with sunshine;103;80;S;10;32%;6%;11

Del Rio;Breezy and very warm;103;79;SE;15;48%;7%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and very warm;101;77;SE;14;47%;7%;12

Denton;Sunshine and hot;104;80;S;12;38%;6%;11

Dryden;Very warm;100;75;SE;12;46%;7%;12

Dumas;Breezy and hot;98;73;S;15;32%;6%;12

Edinburg;Warm, becoming windy;100;77;SE;13;51%;12%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny;94;74;WSW;7;44%;36%;12

Ellington;Breezy in the p.m.;96;78;SSE;8;60%;7%;12

Falfurrias;Very warm;98;72;SE;11;52%;10%;12

Fort Hood;Sunny and hot;102;76;S;10;44%;5%;12

Fort Worth;Hot with sunshine;103;81;S;10;34%;6%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;S;12;38%;6%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and hot;104;82;S;12;39%;6%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;104;78;S;9;36%;6%;11

Fredericksburg;Warm with sunshine;98;71;SSE;9;41%;5%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;11;37%;7%;11

Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;92;84;SSE;9;64%;28%;12

Gatesville;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;8;41%;5%;12

Georgetown;Sunny and very warm;101;77;SSE;9;43%;5%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;S;6;48%;7%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;7;54%;6%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;102;77;SSE;7;32%;6%;11

Granbury;Sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;10;32%;6%;11

Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;103;81;S;9;39%;6%;11

Greenville;Warm with sunshine;101;78;SSE;11;40%;7%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;86;69;WSW;13;57%;23%;12

Hamilton;Sunny and hot;102;74;S;9;38%;5%;12

Harlingen;Increasingly windy;97;75;SE;14;61%;10%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;7;44%;9%;12

Hebbronville;Very warm;100;74;SE;11;48%;5%;12

Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;6;47%;6%;11

Hereford;Remaining very warm;99;73;S;11;31%;5%;12

Hillsboro;Sunny and hot;102;77;S;10;39%;4%;11

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;10;51%;5%;12

Houston;Mostly sunny, warm;96;79;SSE;7;57%;8%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Remaining very warm;96;79;SSE;8;57%;8%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, warm;96;79;SSE;7;59%;8%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Remaining very warm;97;75;N;4;62%;8%;12

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, warm;95;78;SSE;6;60%;9%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;6;57%;8%;12

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;7;58%;8%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Very warm;98;78;SSE;8;57%;8%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;81;SSE;7;48%;9%;12

Ingleside;Breezy and humid;94;81;SE;14;62%;9%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;S;7;47%;5%;11

Jasper;A t-storm around;96;74;S;6;63%;43%;12

Junction;Sunny and very warm;100;73;SSE;10;45%;6%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;9;51%;5%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SSE;10;45%;5%;12

Killeen;Sunny and hot;102;76;S;10;44%;5%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;102;75;S;10;47%;5%;12

Kingsville Nas;Breezy and very warm;98;76;SE;15;58%;9%;12

La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;7;51%;6%;12

Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;7;47%;5%;12

Lancaster;Sunny and hot;103;79;S;9;39%;5%;11

Laredo;Breezy and very warm;103;78;SE;14;45%;6%;12

Llano;Sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;8;38%;5%;12

Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;7;52%;6%;11

Lubbock;Breezy and hot;99;74;S;15;33%;5%;12

Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;6;56%;12%;11

Mcallen;Very warm;100;78;SE;14;54%;12%;12

Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;103;76;S;11;47%;4%;11

Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;SSE;11;43%;7%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;9;40%;7%;11

Midland;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;76;S;14;37%;5%;12

Midland Airpark;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;76;S;14;37%;5%;12

Midlothian;Sunny and hot;102;77;S;9;43%;5%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;7;50%;6%;11

Mineral Wells;Sunny and hot;105;77;SSE;10;35%;6%;11

Mount Pleasant;Sunshine, very warm;98;75;SSE;8;42%;7%;11

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;S;7;54%;4%;11

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;10;47%;5%;12

Odessa;Sunny, breezy, hot;99;78;SSE;15;35%;5%;12

Orange;A t-storm around;96;79;SSE;6;61%;55%;9

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;93;82;SE;11;61%;44%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;8;47%;5%;11

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;13;26%;4%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;S;10;27%;5%;11

Paris;Sunny and very warm;100;77;SSE;10;48%;8%;11

Pecos;Sunshine, very warm;101;76;SE;8;32%;7%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;S;11;32%;5%;11

Plainview;Mostly sunny;96;70;S;11;37%;5%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;8;44%;5%;12

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;SE;10;71%;9%;12

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;93;79;SE;12;64%;13%;12

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;79;SSE;10;55%;28%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;9;52%;5%;12

Robstown;Warm, turning breezy;97;77;SE;12;59%;8%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;93;82;SE;10;62%;28%;12

Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;95;72;SE;14;49%;6%;12

San Angelo;Sunny and hot;102;75;S;12;38%;6%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;9;46%;5%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;9;53%;5%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;10;45%;5%;12

Seminole;Remaining very warm;97;73;S;12;35%;5%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SSE;11;41%;7%;11

Snyder;Remaining very warm;100;76;S;11;37%;6%;12

Sonora;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;73;SSE;14;42%;6%;12

Stephenville;Sunny and hot;103;75;S;8;35%;6%;12

Sulphur Springs;Remaining very warm;99;78;SSE;9;42%;8%;11

Sweetwater;Hot;104;77;S;13;31%;6%;12

Temple;Sunny and hot;102;74;S;11;50%;4%;12

Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;10;40%;7%;11

Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SSE;9;46%;6%;11

Uvalde;Warm with sunshine;101;74;SE;9;51%;6%;12

Vernon;Sunny and hot;104;81;S;12;28%;5%;11

Victoria;Very warm;97;76;SSE;10;57%;7%;12

Waco;Sunny and hot;104;78;SSE;11;44%;4%;11

Weslaco;Warm, turning breezy;99;77;SE;12;50%;11%;12

Wharton;Sunshine, very warm;98;74;SSE;8;63%;8%;12

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SSE;11;35%;6%;11

Wink;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;77;SE;14;35%;6%;12

Zapata;Hot, becoming breezy;105;80;SE;10;46%;8%;12

