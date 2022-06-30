Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SE;9;42%;5%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;99;74;SE;9;36%;4%;12

Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;96;76;SE;9;64%;33%;12

Alpine;A t-storm around;90;69;SE;8;37%;42%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;9;32%;5%;12

Angleton;Tropical rainstorm;85;76;SSE;8;82%;100%;3

Arlington;Clouds and sun;96;77;SE;9;45%;18%;11

Austin;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;3;64%;48%;12

Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;SSE;6;67%;48%;10

Bay;Tropical rainstorm;85;76;SSE;7;84%;97%;3

Beaumont;Tropical rainstorm;86;76;SE;8;80%;100%;3

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SSE;7;63%;47%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny;100;73;SSE;7;32%;7%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;7;60%;7%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;7;42%;4%;12

Brenham;A couple of t-storms;85;77;SSE;9;74%;98%;4

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;6;54%;6%;12

Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;96;81;SSE;14;58%;14%;13

Brownwood;Seasonably hot;97;75;SE;7;50%;11%;12

Burnet;A t-storm around;94;76;E;5;54%;46%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;SSE;9;39%;7%;12

Castroville;Periods of sun;99;78;SE;7;52%;35%;12

Childress;Sunny and hot;102;73;SE;10;33%;4%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny;97;76;SE;11;47%;16%;11

College Station;Tropical rainstorm;87;77;SE;8;77%;99%;3

Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;ESE;6;49%;10%;12

Conroe;Tropical rainstorm;86;75;SE;7;77%;99%;3

Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSE;11;74%;48%;12

Corsicana;A t-storm around;94;77;SE;10;52%;88%;4

Cotulla;Warm with some sun;103;78;SE;5;49%;24%;12

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;95;65;N;10;39%;13%;12

Dallas Love;Humid;94;77;SE;8;57%;20%;9

Dallas Redbird;Humid with some sun;93;74;SE;10;55%;22%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;SE;10;52%;15%;11

Decatur;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;8;41%;7%;12

Del Rio;Warm with sunshine;102;81;SE;8;46%;14%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;ESE;9;46%;14%;12

Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;96;76;SE;12;45%;10%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;ESE;9;48%;8%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny;96;68;S;10;38%;9%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;79;SSE;14;53%;21%;12

El Paso;A t-storm around;98;76;NNW;8;30%;44%;10

Ellington;Tropical rainstorm;83;77;SSE;10;82%;100%;2

Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;97;74;SSE;10;55%;32%;11

Fort Hood;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;8;62%;88%;8

Fort Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;97;77;SE;11;41%;12%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;SE;11;54%;11%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;SE;10;56%;12%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Sun and clouds;96;74;SE;8;53%;16%;11

Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;93;75;SE;4;53%;32%;12

Gainesville;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;9;47%;6%;12

Galveston;Tropical rainstorm;88;82;S;13;79%;100%;3

Gatesville;A t-storm around;94;76;ESE;7;53%;88%;11

Georgetown;A t-storm around;94;77;ESE;6;54%;48%;8

Giddings;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSE;5;68%;88%;7

Gilmer;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;SE;6;61%;87%;3

Graham;Mostly sunny;97;73;SE;8;44%;5%;12

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;9;43%;12%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SE;9;46%;18%;11

Greenville;Humid;95;73;SE;10;46%;48%;10

Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;90;69;NE;14;40%;40%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny;96;75;ESE;8;52%;81%;12

Harlingen;Breezy and very warm;97;79;SSE;15;59%;15%;12

Hearne;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;E;6;67%;96%;4

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;99;77;SSE;6;50%;35%;10

Henderson;Tropical rainstorm;91;73;SSE;6;60%;99%;3

Hereford;Mostly sunny;99;70;SSE;8;31%;5%;12

Hillsboro;A t-storm around;94;75;SE;8;48%;88%;5

Hondo;Clouds and sun;98;77;SE;6;53%;35%;12

Houston;Tropical rainstorm;82;77;ESE;9;82%;100%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Tropical rainstorm;85;77;SSE;9;82%;99%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Tropical rainstorm;82;76;SE;12;85%;100%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Tropical rainstorm;84;75;N;4;88%;99%;3

Houston Clover;Tropical rainstorm;84;77;SSE;7;85%;100%;3

Houston Hooks;Tropical rainstorm;85;76;SE;9;83%;99%;3

Houston Hull;Tropical rainstorm;85;76;SSE;10;82%;98%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Tropical rainstorm;84;76;SE;12;83%;100%;3

Huntsville;Tropical rainstorm;88;78;SE;5;69%;99%;2

Ingleside;A couple of t-storms;91;82;SSE;13;71%;90%;10

Jacksonville;Tropical rainstorm;91;73;SE;6;61%;99%;3

Jasper;Tropical rainstorm;85;72;SE;5;80%;100%;3

Junction;Partly sunny;98;75;SSE;4;49%;10%;12

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;96;77;SSE;5;55%;49%;11

Kerrville;Episodes of sunshine;93;75;SE;5;56%;13%;12

Killeen;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;8;62%;88%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;8;65%;88%;8

Kingsville Nas;Humid;97;78;SSE;11;62%;32%;11

La Grange;A couple of t-storms;89;77;SSE;8;71%;98%;7

Lago Vista;A t-storm around;96;74;SE;4;61%;47%;11

Lancaster;Humid;95;74;SE;9;46%;82%;10

Laredo;Turning cloudy, warm;103;80;SE;8;47%;36%;12

Llano;Partly sunny;95;76;ESE;6;53%;12%;12

Longview;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;SSE;8;56%;87%;3

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;11;34%;5%;12

Lufkin;A couple of t-storms;85;73;SE;4;82%;100%;3

Mcallen;Breezy and very warm;99;79;SSE;15;54%;19%;13

Mcgregor;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;8;67%;88%;7

Mckinney;Humid;92;72;SE;9;59%;19%;11

Mesquite;Clouds and sun;94;75;SE;9;46%;25%;10

Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;9;34%;3%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;9;34%;3%;12

Midlothian;Humid;94;72;SE;7;61%;82%;9

Mineola;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;SE;6;56%;87%;4

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;97;73;ESE;9;52%;14%;12

Mount Pleasant;A p.m. t-storm;93;71;SSE;9;51%;87%;5

Nacogdoches;A couple of t-storms;89;72;SE;6;64%;99%;3

New Braunfels;A t-storm around;95;77;SE;7;56%;48%;12

Odessa;Sun, some clouds;97;75;SE;11;35%;4%;12

Orange;A couple of t-storms;86;78;ESE;7;79%;100%;3

Palacios;A couple of t-storms;87;82;S;13;77%;91%;4

Palestine;Tropical rainstorm;91;74;SE;6;58%;99%;3

Pampa;Mostly sunny;99;70;SSE;8;32%;6%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;100;70;SSE;6;30%;7%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;96;71;SSE;9;48%;30%;9

Pecos;Mostly sunny;100;74;SE;7;32%;4%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny;96;67;SSE;9;39%;14%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny;96;68;SSE;9;36%;5%;12

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;100;78;SE;6;52%;48%;10

Port Aransas;A couple of t-storms;90;84;SSE;16;72%;89%;9

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;91;82;SSE;15;62%;14%;13

Port Lavaca;A couple of t-storms;88;82;SSE;10;68%;93%;5

Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;5;59%;47%;11

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SSE;10;65%;47%;11

Rockport;A couple of t-storms;92;84;SSE;14;69%;90%;10

Rocksprings;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;7;51%;45%;13

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;7;40%;6%;12

San Antonio;A t-storm around;97;78;SE;6;55%;48%;10

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;96;77;SSE;5;59%;48%;10

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;7;56%;48%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny;97;71;SE;10;33%;4%;12

Sherman-Denison;Humid with some sun;94;73;SE;8;56%;9%;12

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;40%;3%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;9;45%;9%;12

Stephenville;Partly sunny;96;72;SE;6;51%;9%;12

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;96;73;SE;8;46%;54%;5

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;9;36%;4%;12

Temple;A t-storm around;91;74;SE;8;69%;88%;7

Terrell;A t-storm around;95;74;SE;10;46%;88%;7

Tyler;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;SE;10;50%;96%;3

Uvalde;Sun and clouds;99;76;ESE;7;54%;36%;12

Vernon;Hot, becoming breezy;101;75;SE;12;34%;3%;12

Victoria;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;SSE;9;70%;90%;10

Waco;A t-storm around;93;76;ESE;9;63%;88%;7

Weslaco;Breezy with sunshine;99;80;SSE;15;50%;18%;13

Wharton;A couple of t-storms;84;73;SE;7;85%;98%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;99;73;SE;10;48%;3%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny;99;75;SE;10;32%;4%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;104;81;SE;6;49%;33%;12

