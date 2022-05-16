TX Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Record-tying heat;104;76;S;22;26%;4%;12 Abilene Dyess;Hot;103;74;S;23;23%;3%;12 Alice;Hot, becoming windy;98;72;SE;16;57%;4%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;SW;9;13%;0%;12 Amarillo;Near-record heat;99;60;SW;13;23%;6%;12 Angleton;Breezy and very warm;90;74;SSE;13;65%;5%;12 Arlington;Hot, becoming breezy;95;72;S;12;39%;5%;11 Austin;Hot;99;73;SSE;8;47%;3%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Hot;98;72;SSE;14;53%;3%;12 Bay;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;73;SSE;13;68%;4%;12 Beaumont;Sunny and very warm;92;74;S;8;59%;4%;12 Beeville;Very warm;94;72;SSE;12;55%;4%;12 Borger;Partly sunny and hot;101;63;SW;12;25%;6%;12 Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;S;13;47%;5%;11 Breckenridge;Breezy and hot;103;76;S;14;20%;4%;11 Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;S;10;47%;5%;12 Bridgeport;Hot, becoming breezy;97;72;S;11;42%;4%;11 Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;SE;15;57%;3%;12 Brownwood;Hot;106;70;S;13;23%;4%;12 Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;10;30%;3%;12 Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;98;57;SSE;10;37%;5%;11 Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;9;37%;2%;12 Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;105;74;SSW;17;28%;27%;11 Cleburne;Sunny, breezy, hot;96;71;S;14;41%;5%;11 College Station;Record-tying heat;96;74;S;14;55%;5%;12 Comanche;Breezy and hot;102;70;S;14;24%;4%;12 Conroe;Hot;94;73;SSE;8;49%;5%;12 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;91;74;SSE;19;66%;4%;12 Corsicana;Sunny and hot;94;72;S;12;48%;2%;11 Cotulla;Hot, becoming breezy;105;74;SE;12;42%;1%;12 Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;94;58;WSW;13;31%;5%;12 Dallas Love;Hot, becoming breezy;95;74;S;12;48%;4%;11 Dallas Redbird;Hot, becoming breezy;94;71;S;14;48%;4%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;97;73;S;16;44%;4%;11 Decatur;Sunshine and warm;97;72;S;11;31%;5%;11 Del Rio;Breezy and hot;102;74;SE;15;46%;3%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Hot, turning breezy;101;72;SE;15;47%;4%;12 Denton;Very warm;96;72;S;13;41%;5%;11 Dryden;Hot, becoming breezy;100;69;SE;9;32%;5%;12 Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;96;57;WSW;12;29%;5%;12 Edinburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;75;SE;15;51%;3%;12 El Paso;Very warm;96;69;WSW;13;8%;0%;12 Ellington;Very warm;91;73;SSE;12;65%;5%;12 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;97;71;SE;10;52%;4%;12 Fort Hood;Hot, becoming breezy;96;73;SSE;14;48%;2%;12 Fort Worth;Hot;96;72;S;13;35%;5%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Increasingly windy;97;73;S;17;44%;5%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;97;73;S;16;43%;4%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Hot, turning breezy;97;72;S;14;44%;4%;11 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;10;29%;4%;12 Gainesville;Warm with sunshine;94;70;S;11;48%;4%;11 Galveston;Breezy, warm;89;80;SSE;15;66%;4%;12 Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;S;11;35%;2%;12 Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;11;42%;2%;12 Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;94;72;SSE;9;47%;6%;12 Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warm;92;71;S;6;57%;4%;11 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;9;24%;4%;11 Granbury;Hot, becoming breezy;98;72;S;12;29%;4%;11 Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;96;72;S;11;39%;5%;11 Greenville;Sunny and very warm;91;72;S;11;48%;5%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;91;67;WSW;24;9%;0%;12 Hamilton;Hot, becoming breezy;99;70;S;13;29%;3%;12 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;96;74;SSE;19;56%;3%;12 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;S;9;42%;5%;12 Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;12;36%;2%;12 Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;S;6;49%;4%;11 Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;100;58;WSW;11;22%;5%;12 Hillsboro;Hot, turning breezy;94;71;S;12;41%;4%;11 Hondo;Hot, becoming breezy;102;73;SE;13;46%;2%;12 Houston;Very warm;92;74;SSE;10;54%;5%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Very warm;92;74;SSE;12;60%;5%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy and very warm;91;74;SSE;14;60%;5%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;SSE;6;62%;5%;12 Houston Clover;Remaining very warm;91;74;SSE;10;65%;5%;12 Houston Hooks;Hot;95;73;SSE;7;58%;5%;12 Houston Hull;Hot, becoming breezy;94;74;SSE;12;60%;5%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Hot, becoming breezy;94;74;SSE;11;56%;5%;12 Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;76;S;7;48%;5%;12 Ingleside;Breezy and humid;89;78;SSE;17;67%;4%;12 Jacksonville;Sunny and very warm;93;71;S;6;47%;2%;11 Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;S;6;59%;5%;11 Junction;Breezy and hot;102;73;S;14;31%;4%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Hot, turning breezy;100;73;SE;11;49%;2%;12 Kerrville;Clouds and sun, warm;96;70;SSE;12;31%;4%;12 Killeen;Hot, becoming breezy;96;73;SSE;14;48%;2%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Hot, becoming breezy;96;72;SSE;15;50%;2%;12 Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;96;74;SSE;17;61%;4%;12 La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;9;49%;6%;12 Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;10;48%;3%;12 Lancaster;Sunshine and warm;92;69;S;10;47%;6%;11 Laredo;Sunny and breezy;105;76;SE;15;34%;2%;12 Llano;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;SSE;9;24%;4%;12 Longview;Very warm;94;71;S;7;52%;4%;11 Lubbock;Record-tying heat;101;69;SSW;15;18%;5%;12 Lufkin;Very warm;94;72;S;8;58%;5%;11 Mcallen;Increasingly windy;97;74;SSE;19;52%;3%;12 Mcgregor;Sunny, breezy, hot;98;72;S;15;50%;3%;11 Mckinney;Increasingly windy;93;72;S;15;52%;4%;11 Mesquite;Hot with sunshine;93;70;S;11;48%;4%;11 Midland;Record-tying heat;103;73;S;17;19%;27%;12 Midland Airpark;Record-tying heat;103;73;S;17;19%;27%;12 Midlothian;Very warm;94;69;S;11;53%;4%;11 Mineola;Sunny and very warm;92;72;S;7;52%;3%;11 Mineral Wells;Breezy and hot;99;72;S;14;39%;5%;11 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and warm;90;71;S;9;55%;6%;11 Nacogdoches;Sunny and very warm;92;71;S;8;55%;2%;11 New Braunfels;Hot, turning breezy;97;72;SSE;12;44%;2%;12 Odessa;Breezy and hot;103;72;S;15;17%;6%;12 Orange;Sunny and very warm;92;76;S;7;59%;4%;12 Palacios;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;79;SSE;16;69%;4%;12 Palestine;Sunny and very warm;92;72;S;8;48%;4%;11 Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;98;60;SSW;15;28%;6%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;59;S;12;31%;5%;11 Paris;Warm with sunshine;91;71;S;10;56%;6%;11 Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;103;64;W;11;12%;4%;12 Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;96;58;E;12;37%;5%;11 Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;98;60;SSW;13;21%;5%;12 Pleasanton;Variable clouds, hot;102;75;SE;9;40%;2%;10 Port Aransas;Breezy in the p.m.;86;79;SSE;14;70%;4%;12 Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;SE;16;63%;2%;12 Port Lavaca;Very warm;89;79;SSE;13;54%;4%;12 Randolph AFB;Hot, turning breezy;98;70;SSE;12;54%;2%;12 Robstown;Hot, becoming breezy;94;75;SSE;17;62%;4%;12 Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;88;79;SSE;13;65%;4%;12 Rocksprings;Breezy and very warm;95;68;SSE;14;33%;4%;12 San Angelo;Increasingly windy;105;73;S;17;25%;7%;12 San Antonio;Hot;100;75;SSE;10;39%;2%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;104;75;SE;11;48%;2%;12 San Marcos;Hot, becoming breezy;96;72;SSE;13;42%;3%;12 Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;102;63;SW;12;15%;5%;12 Sherman-Denison;Breezy and very warm;93;72;S;15;50%;5%;11 Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;103;73;S;16;21%;3%;12 Sonora;Breezy and very warm;97;73;S;14;26%;8%;12 Stephenville;Breezy and hot;99;69;S;13;33%;4%;12 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and very warm;92;73;S;9;51%;5%;11 Sweetwater;Breezy and hot;106;75;S;19;19%;3%;12 Temple;Hot;96;71;SSE;17;55%;4%;12 Terrell;Sunny and very warm;92;70;S;11;52%;4%;11 Tyler;Very warm;95;73;S;9;47%;4%;11 Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;10;38%;2%;12 Vernon;Breezy and hot;105;76;S;15;26%;7%;11 Victoria;Breezy and hot;94;75;SSE;15;55%;4%;12 Waco;Hot;97;73;SSE;16;47%;4%;11 Weslaco;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;75;SE;15;52%;3%;12 Wharton;Mostly sunny, warm;92;71;SSE;11;63%;5%;12 Wichita Falls;Breezy and hot;101;74;S;18;36%;6%;11 Wink;Breezy and hot;103;62;S;15;13%;4%;12 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;SE;11;40%;2%;12