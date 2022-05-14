TX Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Record-tying heat;104;69;S;13;27%;2%;12 Abilene Dyess;Record-tying heat;104;68;SSE;13;24%;2%;12 Alice;Hot, becoming breezy;98;69;SSE;11;56%;1%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;SSE;8;17%;0%;12 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;91;56;ENE;15;20%;2%;12 Angleton;Mostly sunny, warm;91;72;SSW;10;60%;1%;12 Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;S;8;43%;25%;11 Austin;Record-tying heat;98;72;S;4;48%;0%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Hot;97;71;S;9;54%;1%;12 Bay;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;10;63%;0%;12 Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;92;72;SSW;7;60%;3%;11 Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;S;8;56%;1%;12 Borger;Partly sunny, warm;91;59;ENE;12;23%;2%;11 Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;96;66;SSE;8;48%;2%;11 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;NNE;9;28%;2%;11 Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;92;71;S;7;49%;0%;12 Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;98;66;SSE;6;43%;1%;11 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;11;59%;0%;12 Brownwood;Hot;103;67;S;7;35%;1%;12 Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;S;8;35%;0%;12 Canadian;A t-storm around;89;54;NE;11;42%;41%;11 Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SSE;7;41%;0%;12 Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;NE;12;22%;1%;11 Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;S;8;46%;2%;11 College Station;Hot;94;71;SSE;8;57%;0%;11 Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;104;68;SSW;9;32%;1%;12 Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;S;6;54%;1%;11 Corpus Christi;Very warm;93;71;SSE;14;60%;1%;12 Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;S;9;52%;1%;11 Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;SE;7;47%;0%;12 Dalhart;Very warm;88;53;E;16;22%;4%;12 Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;8;48%;2%;11 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;SSE;10;48%;2%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Hot;99;71;SSE;10;44%;25%;11 Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;98;67;SSE;8;36%;1%;11 Del Rio;Hot;101;72;SE;9;47%;0%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;ESE;10;48%;0%;12 Denton;Warm with some sun;98;68;SSE;9;44%;2%;11 Dryden;Hot with sunshine;101;67;SE;7;37%;1%;12 Dumas;Very warm;86;53;ENE;15;25%;3%;11 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;10;56%;0%;12 El Paso;Hot;99;67;SE;5;8%;0%;12 Ellington;Partly sunny, warm;90;72;SSW;9;64%;1%;12 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;95;68;SSE;7;53%;1%;12 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;9;47%;1%;12 Fort Worth;Hot;99;71;S;9;37%;2%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Hot with some sun;99;70;SSE;12;46%;25%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Hot, becoming breezy;100;71;SSE;10;44%;2%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;8;45%;2%;11 Fredericksburg;Warm with sunshine;96;68;SSW;8;36%;0%;12 Gainesville;Partly sunny, warm;96;66;E;8;48%;2%;11 Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;88;80;SW;13;63%;1%;12 Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;S;7;41%;1%;11 Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;S;8;44%;0%;12 Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;S;6;49%;0%;12 Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;S;6;62%;1%;11 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;NNE;7;33%;2%;11 Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;S;8;36%;1%;11 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;S;8;43%;2%;11 Greenville;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;SSE;9;50%;1%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;94;69;E;15;13%;1%;12 Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;S;8;35%;1%;12 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;95;71;SSE;14;57%;0%;12 Hearne;Sunny and hot;93;71;S;7;48%;0%;11 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;SSE;8;41%;0%;12 Henderson;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;SSE;6;56%;2%;11 Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;94;56;ENE;12;17%;2%;12 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;S;9;43%;1%;11 Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;SE;8;50%;0%;12 Houston;Partly sunny, warm;91;73;SSW;6;56%;1%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Very warm;92;73;SSW;9;58%;1%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, warm;91;74;SSW;10;60%;1%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;SSW;3;61%;1%;12 Houston Clover;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;SSW;7;61%;1%;12 Houston Hooks;Very warm;93;72;SSW;4;60%;1%;12 Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSW;8;60%;1%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;S;7;57%;1%;12 Huntsville;Warm with sunshine;91;73;S;5;53%;0%;11 Ingleside;Mostly sunny, warm;90;76;SSE;13;62%;1%;12 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, warm;90;69;S;6;55%;1%;11 Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;89;67;SSW;6;64%;1%;11 Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;S;7;36%;0%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;6;51%;0%;12 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;S;8;37%;0%;12 Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;9;47%;1%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;S;10;51%;1%;12 Kingsville Nas;Hot, becoming breezy;97;70;SSE;13;57%;1%;12 La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;S;6;50%;1%;12 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;SSE;6;50%;0%;12 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;S;8;47%;2%;11 Laredo;Sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;10;37%;1%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;103;67;S;7;33%;0%;12 Longview;Very warm;93;68;SSE;7;58%;2%;11 Lubbock;Hot;99;63;ENE;10;17%;3%;12 Lufkin;Very warm;92;69;S;5;61%;1%;11 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;96;73;SE;14;55%;0%;12 Mcgregor;Hot with sunshine;98;71;SSE;9;50%;1%;11 Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;95;68;SSE;10;53%;25%;11 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;S;8;49%;2%;11 Midland;Record-tying heat;103;71;S;11;22%;2%;12 Midland Airpark;Record-tying heat;103;71;S;11;22%;2%;12 Midlothian;Record-tying heat;96;67;SSE;6;52%;2%;11 Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;S;6;60%;1%;11 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;SSE;8;42%;1%;11 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;90;67;SSE;8;60%;3%;11 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;90;67;S;7;63%;1%;11 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;S;8;45%;0%;12 Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;S;11;21%;2%;12 Orange;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;SSW;6;58%;27%;11 Palacios;Mostly sunny, warm;89;78;S;13;63%;0%;12 Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;90;69;S;7;58%;1%;11 Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;90;55;ENE;15;26%;2%;11 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;90;55;ENE;12;33%;2%;11 Paris;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;SE;8;59%;3%;11 Pecos;Hot with sunshine;103;67;SSE;6;18%;3%;12 Perryton;Partly sunny, warm;85;52;ENE;15;36%;2%;11 Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;95;55;ENE;11;18%;2%;12 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;6;42%;0%;12 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;86;78;S;12;67%;1%;12 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;87;76;SSE;12;64%;0%;12 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, warm;89;76;S;10;54%;1%;12 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;SSE;7;57%;0%;12 Robstown;Very warm;95;71;SSE;12;58%;1%;12 Rockport;Mostly sunny;88;77;S;10;63%;1%;12 Rocksprings;Warm with sunshine;95;68;S;10;39%;0%;12 San Angelo;Hot;104;68;S;11;28%;1%;12 San Antonio;Hot;98;71;SSE;7;42%;0%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;102;72;SSE;7;49%;0%;12 San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;S;9;43%;0%;12 Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SSE;10;19%;2%;12 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;94;66;ESE;9;53%;2%;11 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;104;66;ENE;11;25%;2%;12 Sonora;Sunny and hot;98;68;SSW;11;36%;1%;12 Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;68;S;7;36%;1%;11 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;91;68;SSE;8;56%;1%;11 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;108;68;NNE;12;24%;2%;12 Temple;Record-tying heat;96;70;SSE;11;56%;25%;11 Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;93;67;S;8;52%;1%;11 Tyler;Very warm;92;69;S;7;52%;1%;11 Uvalde;Sunny and hot;97;67;SSE;7;43%;0%;12 Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;105;66;NNE;11;23%;1%;11 Victoria;Record-tying heat;95;71;S;10;54%;1%;12 Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;10;48%;1%;11 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;55%;0%;12 Wharton;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;S;8;64%;0%;12 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;102;65;ENE;12;36%;2%;11 Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;103;68;SE;7;21%;3%;12 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;7;44%;0%;12