TX Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Winds subsiding;69;43;ENE;20;37%;26%;7 Abilene Dyess;Winds subsiding;65;37;E;20;35%;7%;7 Alice;Windy and very warm;92;50;N;18;27%;15%;9 Alpine;Windy;69;46;W;21;38%;0%;9 Amarillo;Cooler;56;34;N;18;45%;92%;6 Angleton;A shower and t-storm;84;52;NNW;16;50%;68%;7 Arlington;Not as warm;73;42;SSW;15;47%;11%;7 Austin;Mostly sunny;83;48;N;12;32%;18%;8 Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;85;46;N;17;36%;15%;8 Bay;Winds subsiding;83;51;N;16;52%;27%;9 Beaumont;A severe t-storm;84;49;NW;13;61%;86%;4 Beeville;Winds subsiding;89;55;NE;15;28%;20%;9 Borger;A morning shower;57;38;NNW;17;43%;55%;6 Bowie;Breezy and cooler;63;41;N;16;55%;4%;5 Breckenridge;Cooler;65;40;E;13;52%;55%;7 Brenham;Showers around;85;49;N;13;51%;78%;8 Bridgeport;Breezy and cooler;64;39;N;15;51%;26%;5 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;93;62;SE;13;45%;12%;9 Brownwood;Winds subsiding;68;36;E;18;47%;1%;7 Burnet;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;43;NE;15;39%;4%;8 Canadian;Cooler;57;28;NNW;19;48%;58%;4 Castroville;Winds subsiding;88;45;NE;15;29%;5%;9 Childress;Windy and cooler;61;39;NNE;23;40%;33%;7 Cleburne;Breezy;71;41;ESE;16;54%;9%;7 College Station;Showers around;79;49;NNW;18;49%;90%;8 Comanche;Windy, not as warm;70;40;E;18;48%;1%;8 Conroe;A shower and t-storm;83;45;NNW;12;45%;89%;8 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;55;N;19;33%;21%;9 Corsicana;Brief showers;73;43;NNE;17;50%;89%;7 Cotulla;Sunny, windy, warm;92;54;NE;19;20%;1%;9 Dalhart;Winds subsiding;56;29;WNW;24;40%;44%;7 Dallas Love;Breezy;70;46;WNW;16;50%;33%;7 Dallas Redbird;Increasingly windy;68;45;WNW;18;49%;30%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;70;47;WNW;20;47%;31%;7 Decatur;Partly sunny, cooler;65;43;N;13;57%;27%;5 Del Rio;Windy;87;54;E;22;21%;0%;9 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Windy;86;52;E;23;19%;1%;9 Denton;Not as warm;69;39;SW;17;57%;29%;6 Dryden;Winds subsiding;80;51;WNW;16;24%;2%;9 Dumas;Winds subsiding;52;29;NNW;22;49%;55%;6 Edinburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;55;SE;14;37%;10%;9 El Paso;Sunny and breezy;71;46;WNW;18;32%;3%;8 Ellington;A shower and t-storm;82;54;NNW;18;54%;72%;7 Falfurrias;Breezy and very warm;92;47;E;13;31%;11%;9 Fort Hood;Partly sunny, breezy;74;48;N;21;35%;14%;8 Fort Worth;Not as warm;73;42;S;16;50%;7%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Increasingly windy;69;45;WNW;19;50%;29%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;69;47;W;19;53%;30%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Windy and cooler;69;42;WNW;18;49%;30%;7 Fredericksburg;Winds subsiding;78;37;NE;16;33%;3%;9 Gainesville;Breezy, not as warm;66;39;W;15;52%;4%;6 Galveston;A shower and t-storm;80;60;NNW;19;64%;69%;7 Gatesville;Partly sunny, breezy;73;42;NE;15;47%;7%;8 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;43;NE;14;42%;11%;8 Giddings;Mostly sunny;82;46;NNE;12;37%;27%;8 Gilmer;Severe thunderstorms;75;41;NW;11;53%;91%;7 Graham;Partly sunny, breezy;62;38;ENE;14;42%;25%;7 Granbury;Winds subsiding;69;38;ESE;16;49%;3%;6 Grand Prairie;Not as warm;72;43;SW;15;47%;11%;7 Greenville;Increasingly windy;75;36;W;16;54%;31%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;62;44;WNW;29;50%;27%;9 Hamilton;Partly sunny, windy;70;40;E;17;49%;4%;8 Harlingen;Breezy in the a.m.;94;57;ESE;16;38%;10%;9 Hearne;Sunshine and nice;79;44;NNE;12;45%;28%;8 Hebbronville;Winds subsiding;90;52;NE;15;29%;9%;9 Henderson;Severe thunderstorms;77;39;NW;12;54%;91%;6 Hereford;A morning shower;57;29;ENE;16;45%;84%;8 Hillsboro;Increasingly windy;73;41;NE;18;50%;56%;8 Hondo;Windy;86;45;ENE;20;27%;4%;9 Houston;A shower and t-storm;84;53;NNW;13;46%;87%;8 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;83;54;NNW;17;51%;67%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;81;56;NNW;19;51%;69%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;85;51;NNW;13;51%;71%;8 Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;84;53;NNW;15;52%;66%;7 Houston Hooks;Severe thunderstorms;82;49;NNW;14;54%;91%;8 Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;85;53;NNW;16;51%;87%;8 Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;84;50;NNW;15;50%;88%;8 Huntsville;Severe thunderstorms;80;48;NNW;12;55%;91%;6 Ingleside;Breezy;89;60;N;16;37%;26%;9 Jacksonville;Severe thunderstorms;74;45;NNW;13;53%;88%;7 Jasper;Severe thunderstorms;80;43;NW;12;61%;91%;4 Junction;Winds subsiding;77;44;ENE;19;26%;3%;8 Kellyusa Airport;Winds subsiding;85;49;NNE;16;31%;7%;9 Kerrville;Winds subsiding;76;41;NE;15;42%;2%;9 Killeen;Partly sunny, breezy;74;48;N;21;35%;14%;8 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, breezy;77;48;N;18;36%;15%;8 Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;94;55;NNE;18;26%;20%;9 La Grange;A shower in the a.m.;85;47;NNE;13;45%;56%;8 Lago Vista;Sunshine and breezy;80;48;NNE;15;33%;14%;8 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;73;43;NNE;15;47%;30%;7 Laredo;Winds subsiding;92;60;ESE;15;18%;1%;9 Llano;Winds subsiding;76;39;ENE;16;44%;2%;8 Longview;Severe thunderstorms;76;41;NW;14;57%;91%;6 Lubbock;Cooler;63;37;ENE;16;36%;85%;8 Lufkin;Severe thunderstorms;80;44;WNW;15;62%;91%;6 Mcallen;Breezy and very warm;94;58;ESE;15;31%;10%;9 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, windy;72;41;NNW;19;46%;16%;8 Mckinney;Windy, not as warm;68;42;WNW;18;55%;31%;6 Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;74;43;NE;15;50%;15%;7 Midland;Cooler;69;44;S;17;31%;6%;7 Midland Airpark;Cooler;69;44;S;17;31%;6%;7 Midlothian;Windy;68;43;WNW;18;56%;30%;7 Mineola;Breezy in the p.m.;74;39;NW;12;51%;31%;6 Mineral Wells;Windy and cooler;69;42;W;18;44%;5%;5 Mount Pleasant;Severe thunderstorms;72;39;WNW;14;58%;90%;5 Nacogdoches;Severe thunderstorms;76;39;NW;13;59%;91%;6 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;44;NNE;14;40%;10%;9 Odessa;Cooler;69;40;SW;16;39%;4%;8 Orange;Severe thunderstorms;83;49;NW;12;69%;90%;4 Palacios;Breezy;84;54;N;18;49%;27%;9 Palestine;Clouds and sun;77;41;N;12;57%;31%;8 Pampa;Winds subsiding;54;35;N;22;46%;72%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Cooler;57;33;NW;20;46%;47%;4 Paris;Increasingly windy;74;41;W;16;54%;44%;4 Pecos;Winds subsiding;69;44;W;17;39%;26%;7 Perryton;Winds subsiding;53;27;WNW;23;53%;44%;6 Plainview;A morning shower;58;30;ESE;18;52%;97%;8 Pleasanton;Winds subsiding;89;50;NE;15;35%;8%;9 Port Aransas;Clouds and sun, warm;83;64;SE;12;52%;26%;9 Port Isabel;Periods of sun;82;63;SE;12;58%;16%;9 Port Lavaca;Breezy;90;55;NE;15;47%;27%;9 Randolph AFB;Winds subsiding;85;47;NNE;16;33%;9%;9 Robstown;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;57;NNE;17;31%;25%;9 Rockport;Clouds and sun;88;58;NNE;12;52%;26%;9 Rocksprings;Winds subsiding;74;48;ENE;19;35%;2%;9 San Angelo;Winds subsiding;74;41;ESE;21;27%;2%;8 San Antonio;Sunny, breezy, warm;87;49;NE;13;36%;7%;9 San Antonio Stinson;Winds subsiding;91;52;NNE;15;28%;8%;9 San Marcos;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;44;NNE;15;37%;12%;8 Seminole;Cooler with some sun;67;35;W;14;38%;70%;8 Sherman-Denison;Breezy, not as warm;69;44;WNW;18;54%;31%;5 Snyder;Partly sunny, cooler;63;40;E;15;38%;44%;7 Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;73;40;E;19;41%;2%;9 Stephenville;Windy, not as warm;70;40;WNW;18;41%;3%;7 Sulphur Springs;Showers around;71;42;WNW;14;60%;82%;6 Sweetwater;Cooler;65;42;E;15;41%;26%;7 Temple;Partly sunny, windy;78;44;NNW;21;41%;17%;8 Terrell;Breezy with some sun;71;39;NNW;15;56%;27%;8 Tyler;Breezy;75;41;NW;14;48%;31%;6 Uvalde;Winds subsiding;84;49;NE;17;29%;0%;9 Vernon;Winds subsiding;58;40;NE;19;40%;10%;7 Victoria;Breezy and very warm;90;50;NE;16;36%;27%;9 Waco;Increasingly windy;77;42;NNW;19;42%;18%;8 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;94;58;SE;13;40%;10%;9 Wharton;Breezy with some sun;86;48;N;13;59%;28%;9 Wichita Falls;Breezy and cooler;61;42;N;19;44%;26%;7 Wink;Winds subsiding;74;40;SSW;18;28%;27%;7 Zapata;Sunlit, breezy, warm;95;58;ENE;13;25%;4%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather