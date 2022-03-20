Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Thunderstorms;74;43;SW;17;67%;99%;4

Abilene Dyess;Thunderstorms;74;40;WSW;16;58%;99%;4

Alice;Very windy, a shower;88;61;S;24;65%;66%;3

Alpine;Windy;62;33;WNW;19;30%;8%;7

Amarillo;A shower and t-storm;56;31;N;13;78%;100%;3

Angleton;Very windy;75;68;S;24;78%;100%;2

Arlington;Severe thunderstorms;68;54;S;13;75%;100%;2

Austin;A severe t-storm;78;57;SW;11;71%;98%;2

Austin Bergstrom;A severe t-storm;79;57;WSW;20;78%;98%;2

Bay;Windy;76;65;SSW;21;83%;100%;2

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;73;67;SSE;15;83%;99%;2

Beeville;Winds subsiding;82;65;SSE;17;71%;90%;2

Borger;A shower and t-storm;57;33;N;11;76%;99%;2

Bowie;Severe thunderstorms;63;43;SW;14;81%;99%;2

Breckenridge;Thunderstorms;71;45;SW;10;71%;99%;2

Brenham;A shower and t-storm;74;64;S;14;91%;100%;2

Bridgeport;Severe thunderstorms;64;43;SW;12;86%;99%;2

Brownsville;Windy;83;72;SSE;23;72%;44%;4

Brownwood;Severe thunderstorms;76;44;SSW;13;75%;99%;2

Burnet;A severe t-storm;74;53;SSW;11;75%;96%;2

Canadian;A shower and t-storm;55;29;N;9;85%;100%;1

Castroville;Severe thunderstorms;87;61;SE;13;65%;98%;3

Childress;A shower and t-storm;63;36;NNW;13;75%;99%;2

Cleburne;Severe thunderstorms;69;51;SSW;14;78%;100%;1

College Station;A shower and t-storm;74;62;SSW;21;79%;100%;2

Comanche;Thunderstorms;73;46;SW;11;77%;99%;2

Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;71;63;SSE;12;86%;100%;2

Corpus Christi;Windy;81;65;SSE;29;76%;56%;2

Corsicana;A severe t-storm;69;63;S;16;87%;99%;2

Cotulla;Winds subsiding;91;58;N;17;52%;27%;7

Dalhart;A shower and t-storm;53;29;N;20;71%;93%;2

Dallas Love;Severe thunderstorms;67;53;S;16;82%;100%;1

Dallas Redbird;Severe thunderstorms;67;53;S;19;77%;99%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Severe thunderstorms;67;52;S;19;76%;100%;2

Decatur;Severe thunderstorms;65;47;S;10;81%;99%;2

Del Rio;Increasingly windy;86;51;NW;16;47%;25%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Increasingly windy;86;51;NW;15;45%;25%;8

Denton;Severe thunderstorms;66;52;S;15;78%;100%;1

Dryden;Windy in the p.m.;75;44;W;14;34%;25%;8

Dumas;A shower and t-storm;53;28;N;14;85%;95%;2

Edinburg;Very windy, some sun;87;69;SSE;23;65%;28%;8

El Paso;Windy;62;40;N;19;33%;28%;4

Ellington;Windy;73;66;S;21;80%;100%;2

Falfurrias;Windy;88;62;SSE;19;62%;44%;5

Fort Hood;Severe thunderstorms;71;51;SW;17;85%;99%;2

Fort Worth;Severe thunderstorms;68;51;S;12;73%;100%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Severe thunderstorms;67;49;SW;19;81%;100%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Severe thunderstorms;69;49;SW;17;84%;100%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Severe thunderstorms;70;51;SW;17;82%;100%;1

Fredericksburg;Severe thunderstorms;73;49;SW;12;75%;97%;3

Gainesville;Severe thunderstorms;64;49;SSE;13;81%;99%;1

Galveston;Very windy;73;67;S;25;79%;100%;2

Gatesville;Severe thunderstorms;72;53;SSW;10;86%;98%;2

Georgetown;Severe thunderstorms;75;58;S;12;67%;99%;2

Giddings;A shower and t-storm;73;62;S;12;87%;99%;2

Gilmer;A shower and t-storm;68;60;SSE;9;71%;99%;2

Graham;Thunderstorms;67;43;SSW;10;81%;99%;2

Granbury;Severe thunderstorms;70;48;S;11;86%;99%;1

Grand Prairie;Severe thunderstorms;68;55;S;13;75%;99%;1

Greenville;Severe thunderstorms;66;60;SSE;14;77%;100%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;51;31;N;29;50%;93%;5

Hamilton;Severe thunderstorms;73;49;SSW;13;80%;99%;1

Harlingen;Very windy, humid;86;67;S;30;69%;33%;3

Hearne;Severe thunderstorms;73;63;S;14;86%;100%;2

Hebbronville;A strong t-storm;91;63;SE;16;52%;50%;8

Henderson;A shower and t-storm;69;61;S;11;73%;99%;2

Hereford;A shower and t-storm;58;29;N;12;59%;100%;5

Hillsboro;Severe thunderstorms;70;56;S;16;81%;99%;1

Hondo;Severe thunderstorms;84;51;NNE;17;67%;98%;5

Houston;A p.m. t-storm;72;67;SSE;15;88%;100%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;75;67;S;20;78%;100%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;72;67;S;22;82%;100%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;S;16;80%;100%;2

Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;S;20;81%;100%;2

Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;S;16;83%;100%;2

Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;77;67;S;21;77%;100%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;S;20;80%;100%;2

Huntsville;A shower and t-storm;70;63;SSE;10;86%;100%;2

Ingleside;Very windy;79;67;SSE;25;80%;84%;2

Jacksonville;A shower and t-storm;66;61;SSE;10;83%;100%;2

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;70;64;SSE;11;84%;100%;2

Junction;A shower and t-storm;79;45;W;17;51%;67%;4

Kellyusa Airport;A severe t-storm;81;55;NE;16;77%;99%;2

Kerrville;Severe thunderstorms;78;50;WSW;12;65%;99%;4

Killeen;Severe thunderstorms;71;51;SW;17;85%;99%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Severe thunderstorms;73;51;SW;19;81%;99%;2

Kingsville Nas;Very windy, humid;86;64;SSE;25;67%;66%;2

La Grange;A t-storm in spots;74;63;S;11;89%;100%;2

Lago Vista;Severe thunderstorms;77;52;SW;14;82%;99%;2

Lancaster;Severe thunderstorms;67;56;S;14;74%;99%;2

Laredo;Very hot;96;64;N;16;36%;6%;8

Llano;A severe t-storm;78;47;SW;11;67%;96%;3

Longview;A shower and t-storm;70;61;S;11;71%;99%;2

Lubbock;A p.m. t-storm;65;33;N;14;41%;97%;4

Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;72;61;S;18;76%;100%;2

Mcallen;Very windy, humid;90;65;SSE;28;63%;28%;8

Mcgregor;Severe thunderstorms;72;53;SW;20;81%;99%;1

Mckinney;Severe thunderstorms;65;53;S;18;78%;100%;2

Mesquite;Severe thunderstorms;67;58;S;13;82%;100%;1

Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;67;40;NW;19;41%;30%;7

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;67;40;NW;19;41%;30%;7

Midlothian;Severe thunderstorms;67;53;SSW;17;91%;99%;1

Mineola;Thunderstorms;68;59;SSE;8;76%;99%;2

Mineral Wells;Severe thunderstorms;68;45;SW;15;78%;100%;2

Mount Pleasant;A shower and t-storm;67;60;SSE;10;72%;99%;2

Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;68;60;SSE;10;78%;100%;1

New Braunfels;Severe thunderstorms;80;60;S;15;63%;99%;2

Odessa;Increasingly windy;66;39;WNW;19;45%;13%;6

Orange;A p.m. thunderstorm;74;70;SSE;12;77%;100%;2

Palacios;Windy;76;65;SSW;24;82%;100%;2

Palestine;A shower and t-storm;67;61;SSE;13;86%;100%;1

Pampa;A shower and t-storm;54;30;NNW;12;83%;100%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A shower and t-storm;55;31;N;12;78%;100%;2

Paris;Severe thunderstorms;62;59;SSE;13;78%;100%;2

Pecos;Increasingly windy;67;38;NW;16;35%;66%;7

Perryton;Rain and a t-storm;51;27;N;12;88%;100%;1

Plainview;A shower and t-storm;60;28;N;12;57%;95%;4

Pleasanton;Severe thunderstorms;87;61;SE;13;60%;100%;2

Port Aransas;Windy and more humid;73;67;SSE;20;92%;95%;2

Port Isabel;Windy;77;71;SSE;23;83%;30%;2

Port Lavaca;Windy;76;66;SSE;21;84%;100%;2

Randolph AFB;Severe thunderstorms;79;55;NW;17;83%;100%;2

Robstown;A strong t-storm;86;66;SSE;26;74%;64%;2

Rockport;Windy;75;64;S;19;90%;96%;2

Rocksprings;A shower and t-storm;76;45;WSW;16;58%;88%;7

San Angelo;A morning t-storm;76;43;WSW;19;47%;55%;3

San Antonio;A severe t-storm;84;62;SSE;13;65%;99%;2

San Antonio Stinson;A severe t-storm;84;58;N;16;68%;99%;2

San Marcos;Severe thunderstorms;78;59;S;14;61%;99%;2

Seminole;Cooler;64;34;N;15;42%;60%;6

Sherman-Denison;Severe thunderstorms;65;50;S;16;75%;100%;1

Snyder;Clouds and sun;69;38;W;17;49%;70%;6

Sonora;Windy in the p.m.;78;43;SW;18;53%;25%;6

Stephenville;A severe t-storm;71;44;SW;14;82%;99%;2

Sulphur Springs;Severe thunderstorms;66;61;SSE;11;74%;100%;1

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;74;40;WSW;15;48%;44%;5

Temple;A severe t-storm;72;54;SW;22;86%;98%;2

Terrell;A severe t-storm;66;60;S;14;79%;100%;1

Tyler;A shower and t-storm;68;60;SSE;13;73%;99%;2

Uvalde;A stray thunderstorm;87;55;NW;12;54%;42%;7

Vernon;Thunderstorms;66;40;W;12;77%;100%;2

Victoria;Cloudy and windy;77;64;S;19;84%;100%;2

Waco;Severe thunderstorms;72;54;SW;20;82%;99%;1

Weslaco;Windy;86;70;SSE;22;66%;35%;8

Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;S;17;87%;100%;2

Wichita Falls;Thunderstorms;64;41;W;13;77%;99%;2

Wink;Windy and cooler;68;38;N;19;33%;44%;6

Zapata;Breezy in the a.m.;95;66;E;12;46%;30%;8

