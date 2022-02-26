TX Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and warmer;56;31;SSE;7;42%;1%;5 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;55;26;S;6;37%;1%;5 Alice;A shower in the a.m.;55;34;NNE;12;65%;55%;1 Alpine;Mostly sunny;58;34;SSE;8;52%;0%;6 Amarillo;Sunny and milder;57;29;SW;7;31%;0%;5 Angleton;A shower in the a.m.;56;35;NNW;12;63%;56%;1 Arlington;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;30;NNE;8;44%;4%;5 Austin;Warmer;57;35;N;8;47%;5%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Warmer;59;29;N;14;52%;5%;5 Bay;A shower in the a.m.;54;33;N;12;68%;56%;1 Beaumont;A shower in the a.m.;57;35;N;11;74%;56%;1 Beeville;A shower in the a.m.;58;32;N;10;68%;56%;1 Borger;Sunny and warmer;60;30;SSW;7;27%;2%;5 Bowie;Sunny and warmer;54;26;WSW;6;46%;2%;5 Breckenridge;Sunny and warmer;56;26;SSE;5;52%;2%;5 Brenham;A shower in the a.m.;56;31;NNW;11;63%;55%;4 Bridgeport;Sunny and warmer;55;25;W;6;46%;2%;5 Brownsville;A shower in the a.m.;52;46;NW;13;74%;62%;1 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;17;ESE;7;50%;3%;5 Burnet;Warmer;54;26;NE;8;51%;5%;5 Canadian;Sunny and milder;59;18;S;5;38%;2%;5 Castroville;Partly sunny, warmer;65;28;NNE;8;55%;5%;6 Childress;Sunny and warmer;58;30;SSW;6;26%;0%;5 Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;26;NE;9;53%;4%;5 College Station;A little a.m. rain;56;34;N;13;57%;55%;5 Comanche;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;28;ESE;7;49%;4%;5 Conroe;A shower in the a.m.;58;29;N;10;62%;56%;4 Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;53;36;N;15;73%;56%;1 Corsicana;Warmer;55;28;N;9;49%;6%;5 Cotulla;Remaining cloudy;63;36;ENE;7;49%;7%;2 Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;57;20;WSW;11;27%;0%;5 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;32;NW;9;43%;4%;5 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;34;NW;11;40%;4%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;31;NW;11;42%;4%;5 Decatur;Sunny and warmer;53;31;SSE;6;51%;2%;5 Del Rio;Warmer;68;41;ENE;9;38%;1%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer;66;35;ENE;10;40%;1%;4 Denton;Sunny and warmer;55;24;E;8;52%;4%;5 Dryden;Partly sunny, warmer;62;30;ENE;6;50%;1%;5 Dumas;Sunny and warmer;55;24;SW;9;35%;0%;5 Edinburg;A shower in the a.m.;52;40;NW;12;75%;59%;1 El Paso;Partly sunny;65;40;NE;7;22%;0%;5 Ellington;A shower in the a.m.;57;39;NNW;14;62%;56%;2 Falfurrias;A shower in the a.m.;54;31;WNW;9;74%;56%;1 Fort Hood;Warmer;56;29;NNW;10;50%;5%;5 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;29;ENE;8;47%;3%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;28;WNW;11;44%;3%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;30;WNW;10;45%;3%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;26;WNW;9;44%;4%;5 Fredericksburg;Warmer;55;20;NNE;9;62%;4%;5 Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;53;26;SW;7;52%;3%;5 Galveston;Winds subsiding;56;47;NNW;18;68%;56%;1 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;54;25;NE;8;54%;5%;5 Georgetown;Clearing;55;28;NNE;10;52%;5%;5 Giddings;A shower in the a.m.;55;27;N;9;62%;55%;5 Gilmer;Warmer;52;26;NNW;6;56%;6%;5 Graham;Sunny and warmer;53;21;SSE;5;57%;2%;5 Granbury;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;24;E;7;56%;3%;5 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;31;NNE;8;43%;4%;5 Greenville;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;24;NNW;8;49%;4%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;53;37;ENE;19;43%;0%;5 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;26;E;8;54%;4%;5 Harlingen;A shower in the a.m.;51;42;NNW;15;77%;60%;1 Hearne;Warmer;56;27;N;9;52%;7%;5 Hebbronville;A shower in the a.m.;55;33;WNW;9;75%;56%;1 Henderson;Turning sunny;53;26;N;7;55%;6%;5 Hereford;Sunny and warmer;58;25;SW;7;40%;1%;5 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;26;NE;9;52%;6%;5 Hondo;Warmer;64;28;NNE;10;46%;5%;6 Houston;A shower in the a.m.;57;36;N;9;67%;56%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in the a.m.;57;39;NNW;14;59%;56%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A shower in the a.m.;56;40;NNW;14;61%;56%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A shower in the a.m.;57;35;NNW;10;62%;56%;2 Houston Clover;A shower in the a.m.;56;38;NNW;12;62%;56%;1 Houston Hooks;A shower in the a.m.;59;34;NNW;10;59%;56%;4 Houston Hull;A shower in the a.m.;58;36;N;13;57%;56%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A shower in the a.m.;58;37;NNW;12;59%;56%;3 Huntsville;A shower in the a.m.;56;32;NNW;9;57%;55%;5 Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;54;37;N;14;71%;56%;1 Jacksonville;Turning sunny;52;32;N;7;56%;6%;5 Jasper;A shower in the a.m.;54;28;N;9;75%;57%;2 Junction;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;24;NE;8;42%;4%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Warmer;61;31;NNE;10;48%;5%;6 Kerrville;Warmer;58;21;NNE;9;61%;4%;5 Killeen;Warmer;56;29;NNW;10;50%;5%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Warmer;56;29;NNW;11;50%;5%;5 Kingsville Nas;A shower in the a.m.;55;36;N;13;69%;56%;1 La Grange;A shower in the a.m.;57;28;N;9;65%;55%;4 Lago Vista;Warmer;57;33;N;9;51%;5%;5 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;30;NE;8;46%;4%;5 Laredo;Cloudy and cool;61;37;SSE;8;67%;27%;1 Llano;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;21;NE;7;54%;4%;5 Longview;Turning sunny;53;27;NNW;7;54%;6%;5 Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;57;27;SSW;6;47%;2%;5 Lufkin;A shower in the a.m.;57;30;NNW;8;63%;56%;4 Mcallen;A shower in the a.m.;51;42;NNW;12;78%;60%;1 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;26;NW;11;55%;5%;5 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;26;NW;9;45%;4%;5 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;29;NNE;8;46%;4%;5 Midland;Sunny and warmer;58;31;S;4;33%;1%;5 Midland Airpark;Sunny and warmer;58;31;S;4;33%;1%;5 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;30;N;8;51%;4%;5 Mineola;Partly sunny, warmer;52;25;NNW;7;51%;6%;5 Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;57;26;NNW;8;46%;3%;5 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warmer;52;25;N;8;52%;7%;5 Nacogdoches;Turning sunny;53;24;NNW;8;61%;7%;5 New Braunfels;Warmer;60;28;N;11;58%;6%;5 Odessa;Sunny and warmer;57;28;SE;5;51%;1%;5 Orange;A shower in the a.m.;56;35;N;9;70%;56%;1 Palacios;A shower in the a.m.;55;35;N;17;68%;56%;1 Palestine;Clouds, then sun;53;26;N;8;54%;6%;5 Pampa;Sunny and milder;58;31;S;8;27%;0%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and milder;60;27;SW;7;26%;2%;5 Paris;Warmer;54;26;NNW;8;49%;7%;5 Pecos;Sunshine;59;24;SE;5;61%;1%;5 Perryton;Sunny and warmer;57;23;SSW;8;35%;0%;5 Plainview;Sunny and warmer;55;22;SW;6;47%;2%;5 Pleasanton;Warmer with clearing;63;29;NNE;8;56%;5%;4 Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;54;44;N;15;74%;58%;1 Port Isabel;A shower in the a.m.;53;50;NNW;18;71%;63%;1 Port Lavaca;A shower in the a.m.;58;35;NNW;13;72%;56%;1 Randolph AFB;Warmer;59;30;NNE;11;52%;6%;5 Robstown;A shower in the a.m.;55;37;N;12;70%;56%;1 Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;55;40;NNW;13;65%;56%;1 Rocksprings;Warmer;60;30;ESE;9;55%;1%;6 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warmer;59;25;SSE;7;40%;1%;5 San Antonio;Warmer;62;30;NNE;9;59%;5%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Warmer;63;34;NNE;10;47%;5%;6 San Marcos;Clearing and warmer;58;27;N;12;54%;5%;5 Seminole;Sunny and warmer;57;25;SSW;5;53%;2%;5 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;30;W;7;43%;3%;5 Snyder;Sunny and warmer;55;26;S;4;51%;1%;5 Sonora;Warmer;60;23;ESE;8;51%;1%;5 Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;29;N;7;46%;3%;5 Sulphur Springs;Warmer;53;28;NNW;8;48%;7%;5 Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;57;32;S;5;43%;1%;5 Temple;Warmer;56;25;NNW;12;55%;5%;5 Terrell;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;26;N;8;47%;4%;5 Tyler;Turning sunny;53;28;N;8;49%;6%;5 Uvalde;Warmer;65;30;ENE;6;58%;3%;6 Vernon;Sunny and warmer;57;27;S;5;42%;0%;5 Victoria;A shower in the a.m.;59;29;NNW;12;68%;56%;1 Waco;Mostly sunny, Weslaco;A shower in the a.m.;52;42;NW;12;74%;60%;1 Wharton;A shower in the a.m.;56;30;NNW;12;76%;56%;2 Wichita Falls;Sunny and warmer;56;29;SW;4;40%;1%;5 Wink;Sunny and warmer;59;27;S;4;36%;1%;5 Zapata;A shower in the a.m.;59;37;W;9;66%;62%;1