TX Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, cool;52;32;SSW;7;59%;1%;4 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;51;30;SSW;5;50%;2%;4 Alice;A little a.m. rain;63;36;NNE;10;58%;68%;2 Alpine;Mostly sunny, cold;45;26;SSW;7;51%;0%;5 Amarillo;Sunny, but cool;52;26;SW;9;44%;2%;4 Angleton;Cloudy;60;35;NNW;8;55%;8%;2 Arlington;Mostly sunny, cool;51;29;SW;8;56%;3%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny, cool;55;33;N;6;58%;4%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;29;NNW;11;63%;4%;3 Bay;Cloudy and cool;58;34;NNW;8;61%;10%;2 Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;61;35;NNW;7;51%;7%;3 Beeville;Cloudy;57;33;N;9;61%;28%;2 Borger;Sunny and warmer;51;27;SW;8;44%;2%;4 Bowie;Mostly sunny, cool;51;29;SW;5;60%;2%;4 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;51;26;SSW;5;62%;2%;4 Brenham;Mostly cloudy;49;28;NNW;9;70%;5%;3 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cool;51;26;SW;5;61%;2%;4 Brownsville;Cooler with rain;55;43;W;13;84%;100%;1 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cool;50;20;WSW;8;61%;2%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny, cool;51;24;W;8;64%;3%;4 Canadian;Sunny and warmer;51;19;WSW;8;56%;2%;4 Castroville;Cloudy;61;29;N;9;49%;4%;2 Childress;Mostly sunny;56;30;SW;8;43%;2%;4 Cleburne;Mostly sunny, cool;51;27;WSW;9;64%;3%;4 College Station;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;33;NNW;10;60%;4%;3 Comanche;Mostly sunny, cool;51;25;WSW;8;64%;2%;4 Conroe;Rather cloudy;55;31;NNW;8;59%;5%;3 Corpus Christi;Morning rain, cloudy;59;36;N;12;64%;73%;1 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, cool;50;27;W;9;66%;3%;4 Cotulla;Cloudy;64;34;NE;9;43%;3%;2 Dalhart;Sunny and milder;54;22;W;9;40%;1%;4 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, cool;51;32;W;8;57%;3%;4 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;52;34;W;10;55%;3%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cool;53;33;W;10;55%;3%;4 Decatur;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;27;SW;6;67%;2%;4 Del Rio;Mostly sunny;64;34;NNW;11;41%;3%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;61;29;N;12;44%;3%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny, cool;52;26;WSW;8;61%;3%;4 Dryden;Mostly sunny, cool;54;29;NW;9;50%;2%;4 Dumas;Sunny and warmer;51;23;WSW;9;50%;1%;4 Edinburg;Cooler with rain;51;42;W;9;82%;97%;1 El Paso;Mostly sunny, cool;54;30;E;4;45%;0%;4 Ellington;Mostly cloudy;59;36;NNW;9;54%;7%;3 Falfurrias;Morning rain, cloudy;57;33;NNE;8;71%;77%;1 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, cool;52;31;NW;9;61%;2%;4 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, cool;51;28;SW;8;58%;3%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;W;9;59%;3%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;54;32;W;9;60%;3%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;55;29;W;8;59%;3%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cold;49;22;WNW;8;67%;3%;4 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, cool;50;29;SW;7;60%;2%;4 Galveston;Cloudy;57;44;NNW;10;57%;8%;2 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, cold;50;22;W;8;67%;2%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cold;49;26;WNW;9;72%;2%;4 Giddings;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;27;NNW;7;70%;4%;3 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;52;26;WNW;6;61%;3%;4 Graham;Mostly sunny, cool;52;24;SSW;5;64%;2%;4 Granbury;Mostly sunny, cool;51;25;SW;7;67%;2%;4 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, cool;51;30;SW;8;55%;3%;4 Greenville;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;24;WSW;8;64%;3%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Very cold;42;28;WNW;13;55%;0%;4 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;25;WSW;8;66%;2%;4 Harlingen;Rain;54;41;NW;15;85%;100%;1 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;51;27;NW;9;71%;4%;3 Hebbronville;Rain and drizzle;60;33;NNE;9;61%;90%;1 Henderson;Mostly sunny;53;27;NW;6;58%;4%;4 Hereford;Sunny and warmer;52;21;WSW;8;47%;2%;4 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, cool;50;26;WSW;9;66%;3%;4 Hondo;Cloudy;60;27;N;12;51%;4%;2 Houston;Mostly cloudy;57;36;NNW;7;54%;6%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Rather cloudy;57;38;NNW;9;52%;7%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;57;40;NNW;10;52%;6%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Rather cloudy;59;35;NNW;6;56%;7%;3 Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;59;37;NNW;8;53%;7%;3 Houston Hooks;Mainly cloudy, cool;58;34;NNW;7;55%;5%;3 Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;60;35;NNW;9;52%;7%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Rather cloudy;58;35;NNW;8;52%;5%;3 Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;51;31;NNW;7;61%;4%;3 Ingleside;A little a.m. rain;60;39;N;11;61%;69%;1 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;47;30;NW;5;67%;4%;4 Jasper;Mostly cloudy;56;29;NNW;7;59%;7%;3 Junction;Mostly sunny, cool;55;23;W;8;56%;2%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy and cool;58;29;N;11;52%;5%;2 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, cool;51;21;NW;8;64%;4%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny, cool;52;31;NW;9;61%;2%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, cool;54;29;NW;9;63%;2%;4 Kingsville Nas;Morning rain, cloudy;58;37;N;10;66%;77%;1 La Grange;Mostly cloudy;49;27;NNW;7;72%;5%;3 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;N;8;61%;4%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;28;SW;8;60%;3%;4 Laredo;Cloudy with a shower;60;35;NE;9;57%;47%;1 Llano;Mostly sunny, cold;51;16;W;8;72%;2%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny;54;27;WNW;7;59%;3%;4 Lubbock;Mostly sunny, cool;53;24;WSW;7;47%;2%;4 Lufkin;Partly sunny;55;30;NNW;6;56%;5%;4 Mcallen;Cooler with rain;54;41;NW;11;84%;99%;1 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, cool;51;27;WNW;10;68%;4%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, cool;52;26;WNW;8;58%;3%;4 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;28;SW;8;60%;3%;4 Midland;Mostly sunny, cool;52;29;WSW;6;44%;2%;4 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, cool;52;29;WSW;6;44%;2%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;WNW;7;67%;3%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny, cool;51;25;WNW;7;67%;3%;4 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cool;52;26;SW;7;57%;2%;4 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;51;25;WNW;7;66%;3%;4 Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;51;23;NW;7;60%;4%;3 New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;27;NNW;10;59%;4%;3 Odessa;Mostly sunny;52;26;WSW;6;48%;2%;4 Orange;Cloudy;61;36;NNW;6;49%;5%;2 Palacios;Cloudy;57;36;NNW;12;62%;12%;2 Palestine;Mostly sunny;49;24;NNW;7;71%;3%;4 Pampa;Sunny and warmer;50;27;WSW;10;49%;2%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and milder;54;26;WSW;9;46%;2%;4 Paris;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;25;SW;8;64%;3%;4 Pecos;Mostly sunny, cold;52;22;SW;5;60%;2%;4 Perryton;Sunny, but chilly;50;21;WSW;9;57%;1%;4 Plainview;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;20;WSW;8;53%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Cloudy;61;28;N;7;48%;5%;2 Port Aransas;Morning rain, cloudy;53;43;N;12;70%;74%;1 Port Isabel;Rain, windy, cooler;55;48;NW;20;76%;100%;1 Port Lavaca;Cloudy;56;40;NNW;11;60%;27%;2 Randolph AFB;Cloudy and cool;56;30;NNW;10;57%;5%;2 Robstown;Morning rain, cloudy;63;39;N;10;62%;72%;1 Rockport;A little a.m. rain;58;39;N;10;63%;65%;1 Rocksprings;Sunshine and cool;53;29;NNW;11;58%;2%;4 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cool;52;28;SW;7;54%;2%;4 San Antonio;Cloudy;57;28;N;9;55%;5%;2 San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;59;32;N;9;49%;5%;2 San Marcos;Cloudy and cool;53;27;NW;10;64%;4%;2 Seminole;Mostly sunny;52;25;WSW;6;51%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;WSW;7;59%;2%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny;53;25;SW;6;51%;2%;4 Sonora;Mostly sunny, cool;52;21;WNW;9;59%;2%;4 Stephenville;Mostly sunny, cool;52;29;WSW;5;61%;2%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, cool;51;28;WSW;8;60%;3%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;54;34;SW;6;50%;2%;4 Temple;Mostly sunny, cool;51;26;NNW;10;68%;3%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;23;W;8;66%;3%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny;52;29;NW;8;59%;3%;4 Uvalde;Cloudy;62;28;NNE;7;50%;3%;2 Vernon;Mostly sunny, cool;53;27;SSW;7;55%;2%;4 Victoria;Cloudy and cool;59;32;N;10;62%;27%;2 Waco;Mostly sunny, cool;54;27;NW;10;62%;3%;4 Weslaco;Cooler with rain;51;43;WSW;11;78%;99%;1 Wharton;Cloudy and cool;56;31;NNW;10;65%;10%;2 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;SSW;5;56%;0%;4 Wink;Mostly sunny, cool;54;22;SW;5;44%;2%;4 Zapata;Rain and drizzle;61;38;N;7;58%;80%;1