TX Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;67;39;SSE;13;40%;1%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;65;37;SSW;13;36%;1%;4 Alice;Mostly sunny;83;53;NNE;5;58%;3%;4 Alpine;Plenty of sun;74;43;ENE;8;20%;0%;4 Amarillo;Mostly sunny;59;35;SW;10;39%;0%;3 Angleton;Nice with sunshine;80;50;N;4;61%;7%;4 Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;N;8;35%;1%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny, nice;78;45;N;2;45%;4%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, nice;79;44;NNE;4;50%;4%;4 Bay;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;N;4;67%;7%;4 Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;NNW;6;67%;9%;4 Beeville;Mostly sunny;81;51;NE;5;62%;3%;4 Borger;Mostly sunny;61;36;SW;8;36%;0%;3 Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;64;34;NNW;8;41%;0%;4 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;68;36;NNE;7;37%;0%;4 Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;N;5;55%;4%;4 Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;NW;7;43%;0%;4 Brownsville;A t-storm around;85;65;NE;6;66%;66%;4 Brownwood;Plenty of sun;72;32;NE;8;47%;1%;4 Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;73;40;NNE;6;47%;4%;4 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;59;26;NNE;10;35%;2%;3 Castroville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;47;NE;4;45%;1%;4 Childress;Breezy in the a.m.;64;35;W;13;29%;1%;3 Cleburne;Plenty of sun;69;38;N;9;40%;1%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny;76;45;N;6;50%;3%;4 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;72;37;NNE;8;42%;1%;4 Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;N;5;57%;7%;4 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;81;55;NNE;7;67%;3%;4 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;72;38;N;8;48%;3%;4 Cotulla;Partly sunny;83;53;ENE;3;45%;3%;4 Dalhart;Partly sunny;58;30;W;8;39%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;NW;8;43%;0%;4 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sun;68;39;NNW;9;41%;1%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;NW;10;40%;0%;4 Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;N;7;35%;0%;4 Del Rio;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;ENE;4;45%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;ENE;5;47%;0%;4 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;67;34;N;8;37%;0%;4 Dryden;Sunny and nice;77;44;NNE;7;40%;0%;4 Dumas;Mostly sunny;57;33;WSW;8;44%;0%;3 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;84;61;NE;5;61%;26%;4 El Paso;Sunny and nice;76;41;E;6;21%;0%;4 Ellington;Sunny and nice;76;50;NNW;6;58%;7%;4 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;81;52;NE;5;62%;7%;4 Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;74;40;N;7;44%;3%;4 Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;N;8;32%;0%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;NW;11;41%;0%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sun;69;41;NW;10;41%;0%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sun;70;36;NW;8;43%;0%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;74;40;NNE;6;48%;3%;4 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;65;33;NNW;9;36%;0%;4 Galveston;Sunny and nice;77;56;NNW;7;59%;9%;4 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;73;37;N;7;48%;3%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;39;N;6;47%;4%;4 Giddings;Sunny and nice;75;42;NNE;5;56%;3%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;67;31;NNW;6;56%;2%;4 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;66;32;NNE;7;40%;0%;4 Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;70;35;N;8;43%;0%;4 Grand Prairie;Plenty of sun;69;41;N;7;35%;1%;4 Greenville;Mostly sunny;68;33;NNW;6;45%;1%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Windy in the p.m.;63;43;ENE;15;24%;0%;4 Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;72;36;N;8;45%;2%;4 Harlingen;A t-storm around;83;60;NE;6;74%;64%;4 Hearne;Sunny and pleasant;75;41;N;5;53%;2%;4 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;82;54;NE;4;52%;5%;4 Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;71;32;NNW;6;52%;4%;4 Hereford;Partly sunny;60;32;SSW;9;40%;0%;4 Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;N;9;41%;2%;4 Hondo;Mostly sunny;79;47;NE;5;49%;1%;4 Houston;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;N;5;60%;7%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and pleasant;79;51;N;6;51%;7%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Sunny and delightful;75;52;N;7;55%;7%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;N;2;60%;7%;4 Houston Clover;Sunny and nice;78;50;NNW;5;59%;8%;4 Houston Hooks;Sunny and nice;76;46;N;4;56%;7%;4 Houston Hull;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;N;5;55%;7%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;N;5;55%;7%;4 Huntsville;Sunny and nice;76;43;N;5;50%;6%;4 Ingleside;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;NNE;5;65%;4%;4 Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;NNW;6;48%;5%;4 Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;73;37;NNW;5;63%;12%;4 Junction;Sunny and pleasant;77;40;NE;7;42%;1%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;78;49;NE;4;51%;1%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;75;39;NE;5;50%;2%;4 Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;74;40;N;7;44%;3%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;75;40;N;7;46%;3%;4 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;84;55;NNE;6;59%;4%;4 La Grange;Sunny and beautiful;77;44;NNE;5;56%;2%;4 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, nice;76;43;NNE;4;48%;4%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sun;67;39;N;7;40%;1%;4 Laredo;Mostly sunny;82;59;ENE;3;51%;4%;4 Llano;Sunny and nice;75;37;NNE;6;48%;3%;4 Longview;Plenty of sun;69;34;NNW;6;54%;4%;4 Lubbock;Breezy in the a.m.;63;34;SW;11;34%;0%;4 Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;76;38;NNW;5;50%;8%;4 Mcallen;Mostly sunny;84;62;ENE;5;63%;45%;4 Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;73;38;N;8;48%;3%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;68;35;NW;8;43%;0%;4 Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;N;7;44%;1%;4 Midland;Breezy in the p.m.;67;39;E;12;36%;1%;4 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the p.m.;67;39;E;12;36%;1%;4 Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;NNW;8;46%;1%;4 Mineola;Plenty of sun;68;33;NNW;6;51%;2%;4 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;NW;9;42%;0%;4 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;66;32;NW;8;55%;4%;4 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;73;33;NNW;6;53%;7%;4 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;77;45;NNE;4;51%;3%;4 Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;68;38;E;11;36%;0%;4 Orange;Sunny and nice;76;45;NNW;5;67%;9%;4 Palacios;Sunny and nice;77;50;NNE;6;67%;6%;4 Palestine;Plenty of sun;73;35;N;6;49%;5%;4 Pampa;Mostly sunny;59;34;WSW;12;35%;1%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;60;29;S;11;34%;1%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny;64;34;NW;8;42%;5%;4 Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;72;34;ESE;8;35%;0%;4 Perryton;Plenty of sun;56;30;E;13;41%;2%;3 Plainview;Breezy in the a.m.;58;29;SW;12;40%;0%;4 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;80;49;NE;5;45%;2%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;NNE;6;64%;4%;4 Port Isabel;A t-storm around;80;69;NE;8;71%;80%;4 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;NNE;5;57%;4%;4 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;77;46;NE;4;52%;2%;4 Robstown;Partly sunny;85;56;NNE;5;60%;3%;4 Rockport;Mostly sunny;79;58;NNE;6;66%;4%;4 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;75;45;ENE;7;43%;2%;4 San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;ENE;9;44%;0%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, nice;78;48;NE;4;47%;1%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;81;51;NE;3;49%;2%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;77;43;NNE;5;49%;3%;4 Seminole;Mostly sunny;66;33;SSE;12;34%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;64;35;NNW;9;42%;3%;4 Snyder;Partly sunny, breezy;64;37;SSE;12;35%;1%;4 Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;75;40;ENE;9;44%;2%;4 Stephenville;Plenty of sun;68;38;NW;8;42%;1%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;66;35;NW;7;49%;4%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;67;42;SE;12;34%;1%;4 Temple;Plenty of sun;74;38;N;8;50%;3%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny;68;34;N;7;52%;1%;4 Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;NNW;7;48%;3%;4 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;77;48;NE;4;50%;2%;4 Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;NNE;11;29%;2%;3 Victoria;Mostly sunny, nice;80;48;NNE;6;63%;4%;4 Waco;Plenty of sunshine;73;39;NNW;9;47%;3%;4 Weslaco;Partly sunny;84;62;NE;6;59%;28%;4 Wharton;Sunny and pleasant;78;45;N;5;65%;7%;4 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;65;36;NW;11;36%;1%;4 Wink;Plenty of sun;70;34;E;10;33%;0%;4 Zapata;Partly sunny;85;59;ENE;3;52%;57%;4