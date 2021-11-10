TX Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny, not as warm;69;47;SSE;8;42%;1%;4 Abilene Dyess;Sunny, not as warm;68;46;SSE;7;38%;2%;4 Alice;Lots of sun, humid;85;58;NE;5;66%;15%;4 Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;72;46;S;6;23%;0%;4 Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;SSW;8;46%;2%;4 Angleton;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;56;NE;7;64%;49%;4 Arlington;Sunny and pleasant;68;45;SE;9;46%;2%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;NE;7;47%;7%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;76;45;NE;11;51%;6%;4 Bay;A t-storm around;79;55;NE;7;71%;46%;4 Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;77;48;NNE;7;79%;49%;2 Beeville;A t-storm around;81;53;NNE;6;77%;45%;4 Borger;Plenty of sun;65;38;SSW;5;43%;3%;3 Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;S;6;47%;0%;4 Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;SSE;5;44%;0%;4 Brenham;A t-storm around;76;46;NNE;8;58%;43%;4 Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;N;5;48%;0%;4 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;86;67;SE;7;66%;17%;4 Brownwood;Plenty of sun;70;36;SE;7;42%;1%;4 Burnet;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;ENE;8;45%;3%;4 Canadian;Plenty of sun;63;35;SSW;5;48%;2%;3 Castroville;Mostly sunny;79;48;NE;8;53%;5%;4 Childress;Sunny, not as warm;67;41;S;5;39%;0%;4 Cleburne;Sunny and nice;69;43;ESE;10;50%;2%;4 College Station;Partly sunny, humid;74;51;ENE;11;54%;13%;4 Comanche;Sunny and beautiful;71;41;SE;8;44%;2%;4 Conroe;A t-storm around;75;45;NE;7;66%;43%;4 Corpus Christi;Sunshine and humid;83;60;ENE;7;72%;34%;4 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;70;43;ENE;10;47%;3%;4 Cotulla;Mostly sunny;84;58;ENE;8;57%;2%;4 Dalhart;Sunshine;63;29;WSW;9;40%;3%;3 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;SSE;9;46%;2%;4 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sun;68;44;SSE;11;46%;2%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;S;11;45%;2%;4 Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;SE;6;51%;0%;4 Del Rio;Mostly sunny;82;56;ESE;6;43%;1%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;ESE;7;46%;1%;4 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;SE;8;51%;1%;4 Dryden;Not as warm;73;46;ENE;8;36%;1%;4 Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;61;31;SW;7;47%;2%;3 Edinburg;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;SE;6;63%;12%;4 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;NNW;6;19%;0%;4 Ellington;A t-storm around;78;55;NE;9;65%;47%;3 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;83;54;ENE;5;69%;30%;4 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;73;45;ENE;10;47%;3%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny and nice;68;45;SSE;8;44%;2%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sun;68;44;S;11;46%;2%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sun;70;46;S;10;44%;2%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sun;70;42;N;9;46%;2%;4 Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;69;41;E;8;48%;4%;4 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;SSE;8;53%;0%;4 Galveston;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;64;NE;10;64%;51%;4 Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;ENE;9;45%;3%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;NE;10;49%;4%;4 Giddings;Mostly sunny, humid;74;44;NE;8;55%;16%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;66;36;NE;7;57%;12%;4 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;SE;5;49%;0%;4 Granbury;Sunny and nice;69;41;SE;8;45%;2%;4 Grand Prairie;Sunny and nice;68;44;SE;8;46%;2%;4 Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;67;39;E;8;47%;2%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;65;47;W;14;25%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and pleasant;70;41;ESE;9;46%;3%;4 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;86;63;E;7;69%;36%;4 Hearne;Partly sunny, nice;74;44;NE;9;51%;8%;4 Hebbronville;Humid with sunshine;85;56;ENE;5;61%;12%;4 Henderson;Partly sunny, nice;69;38;NE;7;55%;14%;4 Hereford;Sunny;64;34;SW;8;46%;2%;4 Hillsboro;Sunny and nice;69;43;ENE;11;50%;3%;4 Hondo;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;ENE;11;50%;3%;4 Houston;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;53;NE;7;70%;48%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray a.m. t-storm;81;57;NE;10;56%;47%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;59;NE;10;59%;49%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;79;53;NE;6;64%;46%;4 Houston Clover;A t-storm around;81;55;NE;7;63%;47%;3 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;76;50;NE;7;63%;43%;4 Houston Hull;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;55;NE;9;58%;49%;4 Houston Intercontinental;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;52;NE;9;61%;52%;4 Huntsville;A t-storm around;75;47;NE;6;58%;42%;4 Ingleside;Sunny and humid;83;61;ENE;5;68%;36%;4 Jacksonville;Decreasing clouds;70;44;NE;7;51%;14%;4 Jasper;A t-storm in spots;71;41;NE;7;80%;42%;2 Junction;Sunny and nice;74;43;SE;7;41%;2%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;77;51;NE;10;53%;6%;4 Kerrville;Sunny and nice;71;41;ENE;8;52%;3%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny;73;45;ENE;10;47%;3%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;ENE;11;50%;4%;4 Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;ENE;5;64%;33%;4 La Grange;A t-storm around;76;46;NNE;8;59%;44%;4 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;ENE;8;51%;5%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sun;67;41;ESE;8;53%;2%;4 Laredo;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;ENE;5;68%;6%;4 Llano;Sunny and delightful;72;40;ESE;7;45%;2%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;69;38;NNE;7;57%;13%;4 Lubbock;Sunny, not as warm;66;40;SSW;9;41%;2%;4 Lufkin;A t-storm around;75;45;ENE;7;58%;41%;2 Mcallen;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;E;6;61%;12%;4 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;71;43;NE;11;52%;3%;4 Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;S;9;47%;2%;4 Mesquite;Plenty of sun;67;41;E;8;49%;2%;4 Midland;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;SSE;7;36%;1%;4 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;SSE;7;36%;1%;4 Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;S;9;49%;3%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny, nice;68;38;ENE;7;51%;11%;4 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;S;8;45%;2%;4 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, nice;67;37;ENE;8;50%;10%;4 Nacogdoches;Rather cloudy;72;37;NE;7;61%;27%;3 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;76;46;NNE;10;58%;7%;4 Odessa;Sunny, not as warm;69;43;SSE;8;35%;1%;4 Orange;A stray thunderstorm;77;49;NNE;7;77%;47%;2 Palacios;A t-storm around;79;56;NE;9;71%;46%;4 Palestine;Partly sunny;71;41;NE;8;51%;14%;4 Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;S;7;42%;2%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Plenty of sun;64;34;SSW;5;40%;2%;3 Paris;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;ESE;8;55%;8%;4 Pecos;Sunny, not as warm;71;37;SE;4;31%;2%;4 Perryton;Sunny;60;32;SSW;7;52%;3%;3 Plainview;Sunny and cooler;62;34;SSW;8;51%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, humid;79;49;NE;7;52%;6%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;79;67;NE;7;74%;44%;4 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;ENE;9;70%;27%;4 Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;81;55;NNE;8;71%;45%;4 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;75;49;NE;10;57%;7%;4 Robstown;Very warm and humid;86;61;NE;5;68%;32%;4 Rockport;Sunshine and humid;81;62;NNE;6;73%;44%;4 Rocksprings;Sunny and beautiful;73;48;ESE;9;45%;3%;4 San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;SSE;7;43%;2%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;77;48;NE;8;57%;6%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;NE;10;53%;6%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny, nice;75;44;NNE;10;56%;7%;4 Seminole;Sunny, not as warm;68;39;S;8;36%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;SSW;8;50%;1%;4 Snyder;Sunny and cooler;67;42;S;6;43%;1%;4 Sonora;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;ESE;9;41%;2%;4 Stephenville;Plenty of sun;70;43;SSE;7;44%;1%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and beautiful;66;40;E;8;52%;9%;4 Sweetwater;Sunny and cooler;69;48;SSE;6;40%;2%;4 Temple;Mostly sunny;72;44;ENE;12;52%;4%;4 Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;E;9;49%;3%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny;69;43;NE;8;50%;12%;4 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;79;49;ENE;7;58%;4%;4 Vernon;Plenty of sun;68;43;S;5;39%;1%;4 Victoria;A t-storm around;80;49;NNE;8;76%;45%;4 Waco;Mostly sunny;72;43;ENE;12;47%;4%;4 Weslaco;Plenty of sun;86;65;SE;6;60%;13%;4 Wharton;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;50;NNE;8;73%;46%;4 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;S;6;43%;0%;4 Wink;Sunny, not as warm;72;36;SE;7;29%;1%;4 Zapata;Sunny and very warm;87;66;ESE;4;61%;27%;4