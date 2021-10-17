TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;S;13;45%;8%;5 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;S;13;41%;9%;5 Alice;Mostly sunny;82;61;ESE;7;57%;4%;5 Alpine;Clouds and sun;82;58;S;9;39%;12%;4 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;76;51;S;15;45%;4%;5 Angleton;Partly sunny;79;59;ENE;6;55%;0%;5 Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;S;7;45%;1%;5 Austin;Mostly sunny;77;57;SSE;3;50%;2%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;SSE;4;56%;1%;5 Bay;Mostly sunny;78;59;E;5;58%;0%;5 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;77;54;E;5;57%;1%;5 Beeville;Sunny and nice;79;62;ESE;5;65%;4%;5 Borger;Breezy in the p.m.;78;56;S;13;40%;4%;4 Bowie;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;8;50%;5%;5 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;SSE;8;50%;6%;5 Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;SE;5;59%;2%;5 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;6;50%;5%;5 Brownsville;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;ESE;7;61%;13%;5 Brownwood;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;8;56%;5%;5 Burnet;Mostly sunny;73;55;SSE;6;57%;2%;5 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;73;48;S;14;51%;3%;4 Castroville;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;SE;7;61%;1%;5 Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;77;53;SSE;12;44%;3%;4 Cleburne;Partly sunny;74;53;SSE;8;54%;0%;5 College Station;Sunny and beautiful;78;56;SE;4;50%;2%;5 Comanche;Partly sunny;75;55;S;8;51%;5%;5 Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;SE;5;55%;0%;5 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;SE;9;64%;4%;5 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;SSE;7;50%;0%;5 Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;85;64;SE;7;47%;1%;5 Dalhart;Increasingly windy;80;47;S;16;37%;5%;4 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSE;7;46%;1%;5 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;S;8;46%;1%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;76;57;S;9;46%;1%;5 Decatur;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;SSE;8;47%;5%;5 Del Rio;Partly sunny, breezy;83;65;SE;13;46%;3%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;SE;13;51%;3%;5 Denton;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;8;48%;3%;5 Dryden;Mostly cloudy;78;56;SE;8;47%;11%;4 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;50;S;14;45%;4%;4 Edinburg;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;ESE;7;60%;11%;6 El Paso;Partly sunny;84;61;W;9;33%;25%;5 Ellington;Mostly sunny;77;60;ESE;6;50%;0%;5 Falfurrias;Nice with sunshine;79;58;ESE;6;68%;7%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;6;50%;0%;5 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;S;8;43%;3%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;76;57;SSE;9;47%;3%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;76;58;SSE;8;49%;3%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;SSE;7;51%;1%;5 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;73;55;SSE;7;60%;2%;5 Gainesville;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;SSE;8;53%;4%;4 Galveston;Mostly sunny, nice;79;71;ESE;9;48%;1%;5 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;74;51;SSE;7;56%;1%;5 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSE;6;57%;1%;5 Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;SE;4;60%;3%;5 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;75;46;SSE;5;53%;0%;5 Graham;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;SSE;8;49%;5%;5 Granbury;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;8;50%;25%;5 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;76;57;S;7;44%;1%;5 Greenville;Mostly sunny;76;50;SSE;7;47%;0%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;77;56;SSW;19;45%;0%;4 Hamilton;Partly sunny;74;53;SSE;7;54%;3%;5 Harlingen;Sunshine, pleasant;84;63;ESE;7;61%;11%;6 Hearne;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;SSE;5;58%;3%;5 Hebbronville;Sunny and nice;82;61;ESE;7;58%;5%;6 Henderson;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;SSE;5;49%;1%;5 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;78;48;S;13;46%;4%;5 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SSE;8;49%;0%;5 Hondo;Sunny and nice;79;59;ESE;8;52%;1%;5 Houston;Mostly sunny;78;58;ESE;5;54%;0%;5 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;ESE;6;44%;0%;5 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;ESE;6;46%;0%;5 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;E;2;53%;0%;5 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;78;60;N;5;51%;0%;5 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;SE;3;51%;2%;5 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;80;59;ESE;5;48%;0%;5 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;SE;5;49%;0%;5 Huntsville;Sunshine, pleasant;78;54;SSE;4;51%;2%;5 Ingleside;Partly sunny;79;69;ESE;8;60%;4%;5 Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;SSE;5;44%;0%;5 Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;ESE;5;54%;2%;5 Junction;Mostly sunny;78;59;S;7;48%;6%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SE;5;55%;1%;5 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;SSE;8;64%;3%;5 Killeen;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;6;50%;0%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;75;55;SSE;7;54%;1%;5 Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and nice;82;63;ESE;8;61%;5%;5 La Grange;Mostly sunny;77;54;ESE;4;65%;2%;5 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;76;57;SSE;4;52%;2%;5 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;S;7;49%;0%;5 Laredo;Sunny and pleasant;85;66;SE;8;55%;1%;5 Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SSE;6;60%;3%;5 Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;76;46;SE;5;49%;1%;5 Lubbock;Sun and clouds;78;51;S;11;49%;8%;5 Lufkin;Sunshine and nice;79;50;SSE;4;47%;0%;5 Mcallen;Nice with sunshine;85;66;SE;6;59%;12%;6 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;76;54;SSE;7;56%;0%;5 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;S;7;50%;1%;5 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;75;51;SSE;6;48%;0%;5 Midland;Clouds limiting sun;79;57;S;11;37%;3%;4 Midland Airpark;Clouds limiting sun;79;57;S;11;37%;3%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;75;53;S;5;53%;0%;5 Mineola;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;SSE;5;49%;0%;5 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;SSE;8;53%;4%;5 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;76;45;SSE;6;46%;0%;5 Nacogdoches;Sunlit and pleasant;76;45;SE;5;49%;0%;5 New Braunfels;Sunny and nice;76;55;SE;7;61%;1%;5 Odessa;Partly sunny;80;56;S;11;43%;4%;5 Orange;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;ENE;5;54%;1%;5 Palacios;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;ENE;7;57%;2%;5 Palestine;Sunny and nice;77;49;SSE;5;48%;0%;5 Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;74;53;S;15;43%;3%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;53;S;17;36%;3%;4 Paris;Partly sunny;74;49;SSE;7;46%;1%;4 Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;85;52;SE;5;44%;9%;5 Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;76;50;S;18;49%;4%;4 Plainview;Clouds and sun, nice;73;47;S;11;51%;7%;5 Pleasanton;Sunny and nice;81;59;SE;6;60%;1%;5 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;77;74;ESE;8;61%;4%;5 Port Isabel;Nice with some sun;81;73;ESE;8;60%;13%;5 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;78;66;ESE;8;60%;1%;5 Randolph AFB;Nice with sunshine;76;57;SE;5;54%;1%;5 Robstown;Sunshine and nice;82;65;ESE;8;64%;4%;5 Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;78;72;ESE;8;60%;3%;5 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;74;58;SSE;10;59%;6%;5 San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;78;58;S;10;47%;10%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;78;58;SE;7;62%;1%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;SE;5;53%;2%;5 San Marcos;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;SSE;7;61%;2%;5 Seminole;Partly sunny;81;49;S;8;46%;6%;5 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;8;48%;1%;4 Snyder;Partly sunny;77;53;S;11;48%;5%;5 Sonora;Partial sunshine;76;58;SSE;11;52%;11%;5 Stephenville;Partly sunny;75;56;S;7;49%;4%;5 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;SSE;6;45%;0%;5 Sweetwater;Partly sunny;78;57;S;12;45%;7%;5 Temple;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;7;56%;0%;5 Terrell;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;SSE;7;51%;0%;5 Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;SSE;6;46%;0%;5 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;ESE;7;66%;0%;5 Vernon;Partly sunny;77;54;SSE;11;44%;1%;4 Victoria;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;ESE;6;68%;2%;5 Waco;Mostly sunny;77;54;SSE;7;55%;0%;5 Weslaco;Sunshine and nice;84;64;ESE;6;57%;11%;6 Wharton;Mostly sunny;78;56;ESE;5;63%;0%;5 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;76;55;SSE;11;47%;4%;4 Wink;Partly sunny;84;53;SE;9;36%;6%;5 Zapata;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;ESE;6;54%;6%;6