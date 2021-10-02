TX Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;85;59;SSE;7;57%;4%;6 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;84;56;SSE;6;50%;4%;6 Alice;Humid with a t-storm;88;70;ESE;6;78%;60%;5 Alpine;Partly sunny;78;56;SE;6;52%;0%;7 Amarillo;Partly sunny;78;51;S;5;54%;2%;5 Angleton;Humid with a t-storm;86;67;SSW;5;80%;64%;5 Arlington;Mostly sunny;87;62;NE;6;54%;7%;6 Austin;Some sun;90;66;N;3;60%;28%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Variable clouds;90;64;NW;4;66%;27%;5 Bay;Humid with a t-storm;85;68;SSE;4;83%;63%;5 Beaumont;Humid with a t-storm;85;68;WSW;5;77%;63%;4 Beeville;Humid with a t-storm;86;70;ESE;5;76%;60%;5 Borger;Mostly sunny;81;54;S;5;50%;2%;5 Bowie;Partly sunny;84;55;NE;4;61%;7%;5 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;84;57;ESE;5;54%;5%;6 Brenham;A thunderstorm;88;66;W;5;69%;59%;5 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;84;55;NNW;4;60%;8%;5 Brownsville;Humid with a t-storm;86;73;E;6;79%;78%;4 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;85;53;NNE;5;61%;26%;6 Burnet;Partly sunny;87;63;NE;5;57%;4%;6 Canadian;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;49;S;4;57%;2%;5 Castroville;Humid;90;66;E;5;61%;28%;6 Childress;Mostly sunny;83;56;SSE;4;51%;2%;5 Cleburne;Sunshine, less humid;87;59;NNE;6;62%;7%;6 College Station;Mostly cloudy;89;68;SSW;4;66%;24%;5 Comanche;Mostly sunny;86;57;ENE;5;58%;26%;6 Conroe;A thunderstorm;86;65;N;5;71%;59%;4 Corpus Christi;Humid with a t-storm;86;70;SSW;8;82%;60%;5 Corsicana;Partly sunny;88;61;NNE;6;59%;7%;6 Cotulla;A thunderstorm;92;71;SSE;6;64%;55%;6 Dalhart;Mostly sunny;79;49;SSW;8;52%;2%;5 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;88;65;NNW;6;55%;7%;6 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;87;62;NNW;7;56%;6%;6 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;87;63;NNW;7;54%;7%;6 Decatur;Partly sunny;84;58;NE;5;53%;8%;5 Del Rio;Humid with some sun;93;72;SSE;4;63%;28%;6 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;90;68;SE;4;67%;16%;6 Denton;Mostly sunny;86;56;NNE;6;56%;7%;5 Dryden;Partly sunny;84;63;ESE;6;69%;7%;6 Dumas;Mostly sunny;76;50;SSW;7;57%;2%;5 Edinburg;Humid with a t-storm;85;72;E;7;73%;78%;5 El Paso;Mostly sunny;82;62;E;6;38%;0%;6 Ellington;Humid with a t-storm;86;70;SSW;5;77%;63%;5 Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;85;66;ESE;6;76%;62%;5 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;65;NNW;6;58%;5%;6 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;87;61;NE;6;52%;8%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;87;60;NNW;7;56%;8%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;88;64;NW;6;56%;8%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;89;57;N;5;57%;7%;6 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;85;57;S;5;62%;9%;6 Gainesville;Partly sunny;83;55;SW;6;55%;5%;5 Galveston;A thunderstorm;84;75;SW;7;75%;63%;5 Gatesville;Partly sunny;87;61;NNE;5;58%;5%;6 Georgetown;Partly sunny;89;64;NNW;5;60%;7%;6 Giddings;Variable clouds;88;67;SSE;4;64%;35%;5 Gilmer;Partly sunny;84;58;N;4;63%;15%;6 Graham;Mostly sunny;83;55;E;4;56%;6%;6 Granbury;Mostly sunny;87;57;NE;5;58%;7%;6 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;87;63;NE;6;53%;7%;6 Greenville;Partly sunny;87;56;N;6;49%;5%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;59;ENE;14;54%;0%;6 Hamilton;Partly sunny;86;58;NE;5;60%;27%;6 Harlingen;Humid with a t-storm;86;71;ENE;7;81%;78%;4 Hearne;Variable cloudiness;89;64;NE;5;62%;19%;5 Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;87;69;ESE;6;69%;62%;4 Henderson;Partly sunny;85;59;N;5;62%;18%;6 Hereford;Partly sunny;78;48;S;5;54%;2%;5 Hillsboro;Partly sunny;87;62;NNE;6;57%;7%;6 Hondo;A thunderstorm;89;65;N;6;69%;53%;6 Houston;A thunderstorm;87;70;S;5;72%;63%;5 Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy, a t-storm;88;72;SSW;5;69%;63%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A thunderstorm;85;71;SSW;5;73%;63%;5 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Humid with a t-storm;87;67;SW;2;77%;63%;5 Houston Clover;Humid with a t-storm;86;70;N;4;76%;63%;5 Houston Hooks;Humid with a t-storm;86;66;N;3;76%;61%;5 Houston Hull;Humid with a t-storm;88;69;SSW;4;70%;63%;4 Houston Intercontinental;A thunderstorm;86;68;SSW;4;73%;62%;5 Huntsville;A thunderstorm;88;67;N;4;68%;56%;4 Ingleside;Humid with a t-storm;86;72;ENE;7;78%;62%;5 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;86;64;N;5;60%;20%;6 Jasper;A thunderstorm;85;64;ENE;4;73%;58%;6 Junction;Partly sunny;88;56;N;3;59%;9%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;89;67;SW;3;68%;28%;5 Kerrville;Partly sunny;86;58;ENE;5;67%;11%;6 Killeen;Partly sunny;89;65;NNW;6;58%;5%;6 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;90;64;NNW;5;62%;5%;6 Kingsville Nas;Humid with a t-storm;89;71;NE;7;77%;60%;5 La Grange;Mostly cloudy;88;66;SE;4;68%;38%;5 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;91;65;N;3;62%;7%;6 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;86;60;NNE;6;57%;6%;6 Laredo;Humid with a t-storm;89;72;ESE;6;64%;62%;5 Llano;Partly sunny;87;59;E;5;61%;4%;6 Longview;Partly sunny;86;61;N;5;61%;16%;6 Lubbock;Mostly sunny;80;54;SSE;5;51%;2%;6 Lufkin;A thunderstorm;89;64;N;4;69%;56%;5 Mcallen;Humid with a t-storm;86;74;N;5;79%;78%;6 Mcgregor;Partly sunny;89;61;NW;6;64%;7%;6 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;86;58;NNW;6;60%;6%;5 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;86;60;NNE;6;55%;7%;6 Midland;Mostly sunny;83;58;SE;5;53%;2%;6 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;83;58;SE;5;53%;2%;6 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;88;60;NNW;3;62%;7%;6 Mineola;Partly sunny;86;58;N;5;60%;15%;6 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;85;58;N;6;60%;8%;6 Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;85;57;NNW;5;55%;42%;5 Nacogdoches;A thunderstorm;88;61;NE;5;63%;55%;6 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;88;65;NW;6;62%;12%;5 Odessa;Mostly sunny;82;59;ESE;5;48%;2%;6 Orange;Humid with a t-storm;85;68;WSW;4;73%;63%;4 Palacios;Humid with a t-storm;86;71;SSE;7;77%;63%;5 Palestine;Partly sunny;87;60;NNE;5;60%;21%;6 Pampa;Partly sunny;79;53;S;5;49%;0%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;51;SE;4;49%;2%;5 Paris;Partly sunny;84;58;NNW;6;52%;12%;5 Pecos;Mostly sunny;84;59;SE;5;52%;2%;6 Perryton;Mostly sunny;80;51;S;7;52%;2%;5 Plainview;Mostly sunny;76;49;SE;5;55%;2%;5 Pleasanton;Humid with a t-storm;91;68;ENE;5;61%;53%;4 Port Aransas;Humid with a t-storm;83;76;E;8;80%;63%;5 Port Isabel;A thunderstorm;84;76;ENE;7;79%;78%;5 Port Lavaca;Humid with a t-storm;87;72;SE;7;73%;63%;5 Randolph AFB;More clouds than sun;88;65;W;5;69%;12%;5 Robstown;Humid with a t-storm;89;72;SSE;6;81%;60%;5 Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;85;74;ESE;7;79%;63%;5 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;84;60;SE;3;66%;9%;6 San Angelo;Mostly sunny;87;55;ESE;4;62%;4%;6 San Antonio;Clouds and sun;89;68;NE;5;64%;15%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sunshine;91;70;SSW;4;68%;15%;5 San Marcos;Clouds and sun;88;65;N;6;60%;11%;5 Seminole;Mostly sunny;82;53;SSE;5;51%;2%;6 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;84;59;NNW;6;59%;5%;5 Snyder;Mostly sunny;82;56;ENE;5;54%;2%;6 Sonora;Partly sunny;84;60;E;4;64%;9%;6 Stephenville;Sunshine, less humid;86;59;N;4;58%;27%;6 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;85;58;N;6;54%;13%;5 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;84;57;ESE;6;50%;3%;6 Temple;Partly sunny;89;62;NNW;6;64%;6%;6 Terrell;Partly sunny;85;57;NNE;6;59%;5%;6 Tyler;Partly sunny;87;62;N;6;58%;16%;6 Uvalde;Humid with a t-storm;88;66;E;5;68%;52%;6 Vernon;Mostly sunny;84;56;ENE;4;49%;3%;5 Victoria;Humid with a t-storm;88;67;SE;6;76%;63%;5 Waco;Partly sunny;89;62;NW;6;64%;8%;6 Weslaco;Humid with a t-storm;85;72;E;7;70%;78%;5 Wharton;Humid with a t-storm;85;66;SSE;5;80%;63%;5 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;85;58;SE;6;54%;4%;5 Wink;Mostly sunny;86;59;ESE;5;51%;1%;6 Zapata;A 