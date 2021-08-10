Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy and hot;99;75;S;15;45%;9%;11

Abilene Dyess;Breezy and hot;99;74;S;15;41%;9%;11

Alice;A stray t-shower;95;75;SE;10;66%;48%;11

Alpine;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;67;ESE;6;50%;63%;10

Amarillo;Partly sunny;92;70;SSW;12;44%;38%;11

Angleton;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;SSE;8;71%;50%;7

Arlington;Seasonably hot;98;79;S;10;48%;11%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;6;60%;31%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Humid with sunshine;95;77;SSE;10;68%;30%;11

Bay;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SE;8;78%;51%;7

Beaumont;A t-storm around;93;77;SSE;6;70%;47%;10

Beeville;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;SE;8;63%;49%;11

Borger;Clouds and sun, hot;99;75;SSW;10;38%;39%;10

Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;10;53%;10%;11

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;S;9;38%;9%;11

Brenham;Clouds and sunshine;93;77;SSE;6;63%;44%;10

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;S;9;50%;10%;11

Brownsville;A t-storm around;95;78;SE;9;63%;48%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;9;45%;11%;11

Burnet;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;8;57%;12%;11

Canadian;Partly sunny;93;70;SSW;10;45%;14%;10

Castroville;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;7;58%;12%;11

Childress;Breezy and very warm;98;73;S;14;44%;10%;10

Cleburne;Seasonably hot;99;76;S;10;54%;12%;11

College Station;Partly sunny;95;78;S;9;64%;44%;10

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;10;44%;12%;11

Conroe;More clouds than sun;96;75;SSE;6;62%;30%;9

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;94;77;SE;10;71%;48%;11

Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;S;9;57%;11%;11

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;100;76;SE;10;57%;13%;11

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;S;9;46%;21%;10

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;SSW;11;53%;10%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSW;12;55%;10%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Hot, becoming breezy;98;79;SSW;13;52%;10%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;9;44%;10%;11

Del Rio;Breezy and very warm;99;78;SE;15;55%;12%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;97;76;SE;13;60%;12%;11

Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;S;11;47%;9%;11

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;94;72;SE;10;49%;9%;11

Dumas;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSW;11;46%;24%;10

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;9;58%;20%;11

El Paso;A t-storm around;92;73;SSW;5;44%;64%;10

Ellington;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;SSE;9;71%;48%;10

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;92;71;SE;8;62%;47%;11

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;11;60%;13%;11

Fort Worth;Seasonably hot;99;79;SSE;10;45%;10%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Seasonably hot;98;78;S;13;51%;10%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;99;79;S;12;52%;11%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;S;10;55%;11%;11

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;91;73;SSE;9;56%;11%;11

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;10;52%;9%;10

Galveston;A t-storm around;91;83;SSE;10;70%;48%;11

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;9;55%;13%;11

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;78;SSE;9;58%;12%;11

Giddings;Sunny intervals;91;76;SSE;7;63%;44%;10

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;65%;12%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;7;38%;9%;11

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;9;45%;11%;11

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;98;80;S;9;48%;10%;11

Greenville;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;10;50%;10%;11

Guadalupe Pass;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;WSW;13;65%;67%;8

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;9;52%;12%;11

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;SE;11;67%;36%;11

Hearne;Warm with some sun;96;76;S;7;61%;31%;10

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;72;SE;8;54%;14%;11

Henderson;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;6;61%;11%;11

Hereford;A t-storm around;94;67;S;10;47%;54%;11

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;10;51%;11%;11

Hondo;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;10;63%;12%;11

Houston;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;SSE;7;65%;47%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;94;80;SSE;9;66%;48%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;SSE;9;68%;48%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SSE;5;74%;47%;7

Houston Clover;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;7;71%;48%;10

Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;94;77;SSE;6;69%;46%;9

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;94;79;SSE;8;66%;48%;8

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;95;78;SSE;8;62%;46%;9

Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;SSE;6;56%;30%;10

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;81;SE;10;72%;55%;11

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;6;59%;10%;11

Jasper;A t-storm around;92;74;S;5;70%;46%;10

Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;10;47%;10%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;94;78;SSE;9;66%;10%;11

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;92;74;SE;9;59%;11%;11

Killeen;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;11;60%;13%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;11;63%;13%;11

Kingsville Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;76;SE;10;66%;50%;11

La Grange;Humid;92;78;SSE;6;67%;33%;11

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;SSE;8;63%;12%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;S;9;54%;10%;11

Laredo;Mostly sunny;100;76;SE;11;48%;7%;11

Llano;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;8;53%;12%;11

Longview;Lots of sun, warm;96;75;SSE;7;60%;11%;11

Lubbock;Partly sunny;94;74;S;12;43%;36%;11

Lufkin;Partly sunny;96;75;S;6;66%;30%;10

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;97;76;SE;11;60%;19%;11

Mcgregor;Warm with sunshine;98;76;S;10;60%;13%;11

Mckinney;Breezy and very warm;97;77;S;13;56%;9%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;95;76;S;9;53%;10%;11

Midland;Breezy in the a.m.;94;74;ESE;12;52%;44%;11

Midland Airpark;Breezy in the a.m.;94;74;ESE;12;52%;44%;11

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSW;10;61%;11%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;7;58%;11%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;11;52%;12%;11

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;7;53%;13%;11

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;6;62%;11%;11

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;95;78;SE;9;62%;31%;11

Odessa;Partial sunshine;95;73;S;12;44%;18%;11

Orange;A t-storm around;94;78;SSE;6;64%;55%;11

Palacios;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SE;10;73%;57%;11

Palestine;Warm with sunshine;95;74;SSE;6;59%;10%;11

Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;S;12;40%;36%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;95;69;S;11;44%;20%;10

Paris;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;9;54%;12%;10

Pecos;A t-storm around;93;72;S;6;45%;52%;10

Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;SE;10;42%;40%;10

Plainview;Some sun;90;67;S;10;50%;22%;11

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;96;78;SE;7;56%;10%;11

Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;91;84;SE;9;70%;44%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;90;80;SE;10;70%;36%;11

Port Lavaca;A stray thunderstorm;95;81;SE;8;63%;56%;11

Randolph AFB;Sunshine and humid;94;77;SSE;9;69%;29%;11

Robstown;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;SE;8;71%;50%;11

Rockport;A t-storm around;93;83;SE;9;66%;55%;11

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;12;55%;11%;11

San Angelo;Remaining very warm;99;72;S;12;46%;9%;11

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;95;79;SE;8;62%;10%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, humid;96;79;SSE;9;67%;10%;11

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;9;61%;30%;11

Seminole;A t-storm around;91;70;S;8;48%;51%;10

Sherman-Denison;Very warm;97;76;SSE;13;53%;9%;10

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;12;42%;11%;11

Sonora;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;13;45%;9%;11

Stephenville;Seasonably hot;97;73;S;10;51%;11%;11

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;S;9;52%;12%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;13;36%;9%;11

Temple;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;12;65%;13%;11

Terrell;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;9;58%;10%;11

Tyler;Lots of sun, warm;96;77;S;8;57%;11%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;9;60%;13%;11

Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;12;34%;8%;10

Victoria;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SE;9;70%;52%;10

Waco;Seasonably hot;98;77;S;12;59%;13%;11

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;10;55%;22%;11

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;6;71%;50%;7

Wichita Falls;Breezy and very warm;100;76;SSE;15;46%;8%;10

Wink;A t-storm around;94;74;SSW;9;50%;48%;11

Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SE;8;50%;14%;11

_____

