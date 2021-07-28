Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunshine and warm;95;75;SSE;6;52%;23%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;6;47%;23%;12

Alice;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;6;63%;11%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;88;65;SE;7;39%;12%;12

Amarillo;Partly sunny;92;68;SSE;10;44%;10%;12

Angleton;Mostly sunny;92;76;SE;6;68%;44%;12

Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;SSE;6;52%;23%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;2;55%;30%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;61%;30%;12

Bay;Partly sunny;91;76;ESE;5;73%;44%;12

Beaumont;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;SSE;6;66%;56%;11

Beeville;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;5;56%;31%;11

Borger;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;75;S;8;36%;9%;9

Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;ESE;4;59%;14%;11

Breckenridge;Seasonably hot;99;78;SE;5;46%;19%;11

Brenham;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;4;60%;35%;11

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;ESE;4;55%;16%;11

Brownsville;Partly sunny;92;78;SE;7;61%;36%;11

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;6;53%;25%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny;94;75;SE;5;55%;31%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;7;52%;8%;11

Castroville;Clouds and sun;96;77;SE;6;55%;10%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;6;52%;13%;11

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SSE;6;59%;26%;11

College Station;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;5;62%;43%;11

Comanche;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;5;52%;32%;11

Conroe;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;5;62%;44%;11

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;6;66%;14%;12

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;5;61%;38%;11

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;100;76;ESE;7;53%;9%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny;92;66;SSE;9;46%;8%;11

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;98;82;ESE;5;54%;21%;11

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;ESE;6;55%;24%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;ESE;7;54%;20%;11

Decatur;Seasonably hot;97;77;SSE;5;51%;15%;11

Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;ESE;8;49%;16%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Lots of sun, warm;98;76;ESE;8;53%;15%;12

Denton;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;6;55%;16%;11

Dryden;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;9;47%;15%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny;92;66;S;9;43%;9%;11

Edinburg;Partly sunny;93;74;ESE;7;54%;14%;12

El Paso;Clouds and sun;93;73;SSE;7;35%;11%;11

Ellington;Clouds and sun;92;79;S;7;66%;44%;12

Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;92;72;SE;5;55%;11%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;5;59%;33%;11

Fort Worth;Warm with some sun;98;77;SSE;6;51%;20%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;ESE;7;54%;19%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;SE;6;53%;20%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;SSE;4;57%;24%;11

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;5;55%;29%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;6;57%;11%;11

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;91;83;SE;9;68%;64%;11

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;5;55%;33%;11

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;6;54%;31%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny;93;76;SSE;5;60%;27%;12

Gilmer;Humid with sunshine;95;75;S;4;64%;14%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;5;51%;16%;11

Granbury;Sunshine and warm;98;77;SE;5;52%;25%;11

Grand Prairie;Warm with some sun;97;80;SSE;6;51%;23%;11

Greenville;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;5;51%;13%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;83;67;ESE;16;48%;4%;12

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;5;53%;33%;11

Harlingen;Partly sunny, humid;92;75;SE;7;72%;17%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SSE;4;60%;44%;11

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;6;47%;7%;12

Henderson;Sunshine and humid;95;74;SSE;5;63%;30%;11

Hereford;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;7;47%;14%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;96;78;SE;6;53%;33%;11

Hondo;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;7;59%;10%;12

Houston;Clouds and sun;94;78;SE;6;63%;44%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;95;80;S;7;59%;44%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds and sun;93;79;SSE;6;62%;44%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;94;76;S;3;69%;44%;12

Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;93;78;SSE;5;65%;44%;12

Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;94;77;SSE;4;65%;42%;11

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;5;63%;36%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;5;61%;44%;11

Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;SSE;4;56%;44%;11

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;80;SE;6;69%;44%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;4;62%;42%;11

Jasper;Partly sunny;93;75;S;4;69%;44%;11

Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;5;50%;16%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun;94;76;SSE;5;63%;11%;12

Kerrville;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;6;60%;12%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;5;59%;33%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;6;63%;33%;11

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;96;76;SE;7;63%;29%;12

La Grange;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;4;63%;34%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;4;59%;30%;12

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;SSE;5;55%;25%;11

Laredo;Partly sunny;99;76;SE;7;46%;8%;12

Llano;Sunshine, less humid;95;72;SE;5;58%;30%;12

Longview;Very warm and humid;95;77;SSE;5;62%;18%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;6;46%;20%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;96;77;S;3;66%;44%;11

Mcallen;Clouds and sun;95;76;SE;7;59%;14%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;4;60%;44%;11

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SSE;5;58%;15%;11

Mesquite;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;5;56%;22%;11

Midland;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;7;50%;13%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;7;50%;13%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;ESE;3;61%;27%;11

Mineola;Warm with sunshine;96;77;SSE;4;60%;18%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;5;59%;21%;11

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;S;5;56%;8%;11

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;4;64%;43%;11

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;7;59%;28%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;8;44%;13%;12

Orange;A stray thunderstorm;94;79;S;5;62%;55%;11

Palacios;Partly sunny;92;80;ESE;7;71%;55%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;4;59%;44%;11

Pampa;Seasonably hot;94;71;SSE;9;39%;10%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;96;69;SSE;8;42%;9%;11

Paris;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSE;6;54%;8%;11

Pecos;Sunny;97;72;SE;8;37%;12%;12

Perryton;Sunshine, seasonable;95;68;SSE;9;42%;7%;11

Plainview;Mostly sunny;88;68;SSE;7;54%;21%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;5;58%;9%;12

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;89;82;SE;7;68%;29%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;87;79;SE;8;67%;35%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;95;80;SE;6;56%;55%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;6;61%;10%;12

Robstown;Partly sunny;96;78;SE;6;65%;13%;12

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;81;SE;7;62%;30%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;7;52%;15%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;6;53%;16%;12

San Antonio;Clouds and sunshine;95;77;SE;6;57%;10%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Sun and clouds;95;77;SSE;5;64%;10%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;6;56%;28%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny;93;68;SSE;6;42%;13%;12

Sherman-Denison;Seasonably hot;96;76;S;5;59%;9%;11

Snyder;Lots of sun, warm;97;72;SSE;6;47%;18%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;7;48%;18%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;4;55%;27%;11

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;S;5;54%;10%;11

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;6;44%;19%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;6;64%;34%;11

Terrell;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;5;58%;21%;11

Tyler;Mostly sunny;97;78;SSE;5;59%;24%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;97;73;ESE;7;55%;10%;12

Vernon;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;7;44%;11%;11

Victoria;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;6;63%;44%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;S;5;60%;35%;11

Weslaco;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;7;54%;15%;12

Wharton;Partly sunny;92;73;SE;5;67%;44%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;97;76;SE;7;54%;10%;11

Wink;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;SE;9;46%;13%;12

Zapata;Sunny intervals;101;78;ESE;6;48%;10%;12

