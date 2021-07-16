Skip to main content
weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Sunday, July 18, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;10;56%;8%;12

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;11;50%;7%;12

Alice;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;10;65%;14%;12

Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;90;65;SE;6;40%;51%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny;92;69;ESE;12;45%;55%;12

Angleton;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;6;69%;48%;11

Arlington;Partly sunny;94;76;S;9;56%;27%;12

Austin;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSE;5;60%;27%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Humid;92;73;SSE;9;66%;27%;11

Bay;A t-storm around;90;75;SE;6;73%;48%;11

Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;6;73%;71%;11

Beeville;Mostly sunny;91;76;SE;9;63%;18%;12

Borger;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSW;9;39%;61%;12

Bowie;Humid;94;73;SE;6;61%;17%;12

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;49%;11%;12

Brenham;Clouds and sun;92;75;SSE;6;66%;55%;11

Bridgeport;Periods of sun;95;74;SSE;6;56%;13%;12

Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;10;63%;21%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny;94;70;SSE;9;54%;6%;12

Burnet;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;8;59%;4%;12

Canadian;Partly sunny;92;71;ENE;9;54%;44%;12

Castroville;Some sun;94;77;SE;7;59%;27%;12

Childress;Partly sunny;97;73;ESE;9;47%;36%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;9;61%;6%;12

College Station;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;7;68%;46%;12

Comanche;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;9;53%;6%;12

Conroe;A t-storm around;90;73;SSE;6;72%;64%;11

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;10;69%;19%;12

Corsicana;Decreasing clouds;93;75;S;10;60%;13%;12

Cotulla;Partial sunshine;96;76;SE;11;58%;27%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny;93;66;SSE;10;48%;55%;12

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;95;79;SSE;9;55%;29%;11

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;94;76;S;9;57%;27%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;96;78;S;10;55%;28%;12

Decatur;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;75;S;8;50%;32%;9

Del Rio;Clouds and sun, warm;97;78;SE;13;59%;27%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;95;74;SE;13;64%;27%;11

Denton;Partly sunny;97;77;S;10;51%;30%;11

Dryden;Sun and clouds;93;72;SE;11;59%;6%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny;92;69;S;10;46%;55%;12

Edinburg;Partly sunny;94;77;SE;11;56%;14%;12

El Paso;A t-storm around;97;77;SSW;6;33%;64%;12

Ellington;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;6;73%;55%;11

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;8;64%;29%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;S;9;63%;5%;11

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;97;76;S;9;50%;6%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Some sun;96;77;S;10;55%;9%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;S;10;53%;6%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;95;74;S;8;58%;6%;12

Fredericksburg;Partial sunshine;87;71;SSE;8;61%;27%;11

Gainesville;Periods of sun;95;75;S;8;59%;20%;11

Galveston;A morning shower;90;83;SSE;9;67%;55%;12

Gatesville;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;9;57%;5%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;9;61%;4%;11

Giddings;Sunny intervals;90;75;SSE;6;66%;55%;11

Gilmer;Clouds and sun;91;72;S;6;69%;55%;11

Graham;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;6;51%;12%;12

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;8;50%;6%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;94;77;S;9;55%;27%;12

Greenville;Partly sunny;95;74;S;8;56%;23%;11

Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;88;68;ENE;15;40%;63%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;9;54%;6%;12

Harlingen;Humid;93;76;SE;12;71%;19%;12

Hearne;Humid with some sun;93;75;SSE;6;66%;13%;12

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;93;75;ESE;10;55%;4%;11

Henderson;A t-storm around;92;71;SSE;5;70%;64%;11

Hereford;Clouds and sun;92;69;SSE;11;45%;46%;12

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;9;55%;5%;12

Hondo;Partly sunny;92;73;SE;10;66%;27%;12

Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;SSE;5;71%;48%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;SSE;6;67%;54%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;SSE;7;71%;52%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;3;75%;53%;11

Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;5;70%;53%;11

Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;4;72%;55%;12

Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;5;71%;51%;11

Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;5;70%;57%;10

Huntsville;A t-storm around;94;77;SSE;6;65%;64%;11

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;90;80;SE;10;72%;30%;12

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;92;73;S;5;67%;39%;12

Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;SSE;4;80%;70%;11

Junction;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;54%;27%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SE;8;66%;27%;11

Kerrville;Some sun;87;71;SSE;8;67%;27%;11

Killeen;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;S;9;63%;5%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;92;73;S;10;65%;4%;11

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SE;11;66%;16%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;91;76;SSE;6;72%;45%;10

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;93;72;SSE;7;64%;4%;12

Lancaster;Partly sunny;94;74;S;8;58%;28%;12

Laredo;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;13;51%;27%;11

Llano;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;7;61%;5%;12

Longview;Clouds and sun;92;74;SSE;6;67%;55%;11

Lubbock;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;10;45%;10%;12

Lufkin;A t-storm around;92;74;S;4;71%;64%;11

Mcallen;Partly sunny;95;78;SE;13;60%;14%;12

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;95;72;S;9;64%;5%;12

Mckinney;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;10;59%;16%;11

Mesquite;Clouds and sun;94;74;S;8;57%;29%;12

Midland;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;11;53%;5%;12

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;11;53%;5%;12

Midlothian;Humid;93;73;SSW;7;65%;27%;12

Mineola;Clouds and sun;94;74;S;6;63%;40%;11

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;58%;7%;12

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;92;73;S;6;67%;55%;11

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;92;72;S;6;70%;64%;11

New Braunfels;Periods of sun;91;75;SSE;9;63%;4%;11

Odessa;A t-storm around;93;72;SSE;11;50%;41%;12

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SE;6;69%;74%;11

Palacios;Partly sunny;89;78;SE;9;72%;38%;12

Palestine;Clouds and sun;91;73;S;6;63%;25%;12

Pampa;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;11;41%;58%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;96;69;SE;9;45%;61%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;93;73;S;8;63%;55%;11

Pecos;A p.m. t-storm;99;73;SE;9;37%;52%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny;92;70;E;11;48%;55%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny;90;67;SSE;10;54%;36%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;7;62%;27%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;87;82;SE;9;73%;30%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;80;SE;10;69%;29%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;91;80;SE;9;66%;36%;12

Randolph AFB;Humid with some sun;90;74;SSE;9;68%;27%;11

Robstown;Partial sunshine;93;78;SE;9;69%;17%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;81;SE;9;68%;32%;12

Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;89;71;SE;12;65%;27%;12

San Angelo;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;10;55%;6%;12

San Antonio;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;8;61%;27%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;93;76;SSE;8;69%;27%;12

San Marcos;Humid;92;75;SSE;9;63%;27%;11

Seminole;A t-storm around;93;69;SSE;8;44%;42%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;8;62%;45%;11

Snyder;Partly sunny;96;70;SSE;10;52%;5%;12

Sonora;Clouds and sun;93;72;SE;11;55%;27%;12

Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;72;S;7;57%;6%;12

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;94;75;S;8;60%;51%;11

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;73;S;11;47%;7%;12

Temple;Humid;92;72;S;11;67%;4%;10

Terrell;Partly sunny;92;73;S;9;60%;17%;12

Tyler;Clouds and sunshine;94;75;S;8;63%;43%;11

Uvalde;Partly sunny;92;73;SE;9;65%;27%;12

Vernon;Clouds and sun;97;75;SSE;10;44%;38%;11

Victoria;Humid with sunshine;90;78;SE;8;72%;22%;12

Waco;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;S;10;61%;5%;12

Weslaco;Partly sunny;94;77;SE;11;55%;15%;12

Wharton;A t-storm around;90;72;SE;6;74%;48%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;9;57%;39%;11

Wink;A p.m. t-storm;97;73;SSE;14;46%;52%;12

Zapata;Remaining very warm;101;78;ESE;10;50%;27%;12

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather