TX Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sun and clouds, nice;79;64;SSE;12;61%;10%;6 Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sunshine;80;64;SSE;13;56%;10%;6 Alice;Spotty showers;85;71;ESE;10;64%;75%;5 Alpine;Partly sunny;81;62;SSE;9;48%;60%;12 Amarillo;A strong t-storm;82;57;SSW;16;63%;75%;12 Angleton;Spotty showers;79;69;SE;10;65%;63%;8 Arlington;Periods of sun;76;66;SSE;8;58%;8%;5 Austin;Periods of sun;80;68;SE;3;58%;30%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;67;SSE;6;68%;22%;5 Bay;Spotty showers;80;69;ESE;8;68%;64%;7 Beaumont;Nice with sunshine;81;67;SE;7;54%;4%;11 Beeville;Partly sunny;86;71;ESE;7;63%;39%;5 Borger;A strong t-storm;85;62;S;13;48%;74%;11 Bowie;Periods of sun;75;63;SE;8;62%;9%;6 Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, nice;80;67;SSE;8;56%;10%;7 Brenham;Periods of sun;80;68;SSE;6;57%;14%;6 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;76;64;SE;7;63%;12%;6 Brownsville;Spotty showers;84;75;ESE;10;70%;77%;7 Brownwood;Clouds and sun, nice;77;64;SSE;9;67%;17%;6 Burnet;Partly sunny;79;65;SSE;6;65%;29%;6 Canadian;Warmer with some sun;78;59;SSW;14;64%;66%;11 Castroville;Periods of sun;84;71;ESE;7;61%;44%;5 Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;82;63;SSE;16;57%;33%;11 Cleburne;Partly sunny;75;65;SSE;9;70%;8%;6 College Station;Periods of sun, nice;79;67;SSE;7;60%;14%;7 Comanche;Periods of sun;76;65;SSE;8;68%;16%;6 Conroe;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;SSE;6;51%;9%;11 Corpus Christi;Spotty showers;82;72;SE;10;72%;75%;5 Corsicana;Partly sunny;77;65;SE;8;61%;5%;5 Cotulla;Clouds and sun, nice;86;72;SE;9;56%;55%;5 Dalhart;A strong t-storm;82;54;S;15;53%;73%;11 Dallas Love;Partly sunny;78;66;SE;8;54%;6%;6 Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;77;65;SE;9;56%;6%;5 Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;77;66;SE;10;56%;7%;6 Decatur;Periods of sun;73;64;SSE;8;62%;13%;6 Del Rio;Breezy;83;71;SE;14;64%;48%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with some sun;80;68;SE;14;69%;49%;5 Denton;Periods of sun;75;65;SSE;10;63%;7%;7 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;83;64;SE;13;60%;19%;9 Dumas;A strong t-storm;83;55;SSE;14;61%;73%;11 Edinburg;Partly sunny;86;73;ESE;9;66%;55%;6 El Paso;A t-storm around;90;67;ENE;7;33%;73%;12 Ellington;Sunshine, pleasant;79;69;SE;11;60%;10%;12 Falfurrias;Spotty showers;84;71;ESE;8;64%;76%;5 Fort Hood;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;SE;7;63%;14%;5 Fort Worth;Sun and clouds;75;66;SSE;8;56%;8%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;76;66;SE;10;60%;8%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;77;67;SSE;9;61%;8%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;76;64;SSE;7;64%;8%;6 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;6;71%;34%;6 Gainesville;Partly sunny;73;64;SSE;9;70%;6%;7 Galveston;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;74;SE;15;62%;12%;12 Gatesville;Partly sunny;78;66;SSE;7;65%;15%;5 Georgetown;Clouds and sun, nice;79;67;SSE;6;60%;16%;5 Giddings;Partly sunny;79;67;SSE;6;62%;20%;5 Gilmer;Sunshine, pleasant;75;59;SE;5;57%;3%;11 Graham;Periods of sun;79;64;SSE;7;59%;27%;7 Granbury;Partly sunny;77;68;SSE;8;62%;12%;5 Grand Prairie;Clouds and sunshine;76;67;SSE;8;57%;8%;5 Greenville;Nice with some sun;74;62;SE;8;60%;6%;7 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;79;60;N;16;43%;73%;12 Hamilton;Periods of sun;78;65;SSE;8;65%;15%;6 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;85;73;E;11;72%;55%;6 Hearne;Clouds and sun, nice;79;68;SE;7;61%;15%;7 Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;85;68;ESE;8;64%;50%;5 Henderson;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;ESE;6;54%;4%;11 Hereford;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;59;ESE;14;55%;74%;12 Hillsboro;Partly sunny;76;66;SE;8;62%;7%;5 Hondo;Periods of sun, nice;82;69;SE;8;60%;53%;5 Houston;Mostly sunny, nice;80;70;SE;8;55%;11%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunshine, pleasant;81;70;SE;10;54%;11%;11 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;78;69;SE;11;58%;13%;10 Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;SE;6;64%;14%;9 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;80;69;SE;9;59%;13%;11 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;SSE;6;56%;11%;11 Houston Hull;Sunshine and nice;82;69;SE;9;57%;14%;9 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;81;66;SE;9;55%;10%;11 Huntsville;Mostly sunny;82;66;SE;5;49%;10%;11 Ingleside;Spotty showers;83;75;SE;11;69%;76%;5 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;SE;6;55%;3%;11 Jasper;Mostly sunny;77;60;ESE;5;54%;4%;11 Junction;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;8;62%;27%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Periods of sun;81;69;SE;7;61%;44%;5 Kerrville;Nice with some sun;79;64;SE;6;67%;36%;6 Killeen;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;SE;7;63%;14%;5 Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;SE;7;67%;14%;5 Kingsville Nas;Spotty showers;84;72;ESE;10;67%;78%;5 La Grange;Partly sunny;82;69;SE;6;62%;22%;5 Lago Vista;Periods of sun, nice;79;65;SE;5;63%;30%;5 Lancaster;Clouds and sunshine;74;63;SSE;7;64%;6%;5 Laredo;Variable cloudiness;87;73;SE;10;56%;42%;4 Llano;Clouds and sun, nice;79;66;SE;6;70%;29%;6 Longview;Mostly sunny;77;60;SE;6;53%;3%;11 Lubbock;A t-storm around;83;61;S;14;59%;73%;12 Lufkin;Mostly sunny;78;61;SSE;5;58%;8%;11 Mcallen;Periods of sun;86;73;ESE;9;63%;55%;6 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;SE;7;65%;8%;5 Mckinney;Partly sunny;75;62;SE;9;60%;6%;6 Mesquite;Episodes of sunshine;74;63;SE;8;63%;6%;5 Midland;A t-storm around;81;63;SSE;14;59%;47%;12 Midland Airpark;A t-storm around;81;63;SSE;14;59%;47%;12 Midlothian;Partly sunny;76;63;SE;5;67%;6%;5 Mineola;Mostly sunny;76;60;SE;6;58%;3%;11 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;SE;9;63%;12%;5 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;75;58;SSE;6;54%;3%;11 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;77;60;ESE;6;54%;3%;11 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;82;69;SE;7;65%;36%;5 Odessa;A t-storm around;81;63;SSE;14;57%;73%;12 Orange;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;ESE;6;50%;4%;11 Palacios;Spotty showers;81;72;ESE;12;68%;66%;7 Palestine;Nice with sunshine;76;63;ESE;6;55%;4%;11 Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;79;60;WSW;17;57%;69%;11 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy;82;57;S;17;54%;66%;11 Paris;Sunshine, pleasant;74;59;SSE;9;57%;5%;11 Pecos;A t-storm around;89;62;SE;8;52%;73%;12 Perryton;Partly sunny;77;56;SSW;16;61%;66%;10 Plainview;A t-storm around;80;59;S;14;63%;73%;12 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;85;70;ESE;6;59%;41%;5 Port Aransas;Spotty showers;81;76;ESE;11;68%;76%;7 Port Isabel;Spotty showers;80;76;ESE;11;75%;76%;7 Port Lavaca;Spotty showers;82;76;ESE;12;64%;70%;6 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;80;67;SE;7;63%;37%;5 Robstown;Spotty showers;85;73;SE;10;68%;77%;5 Rockport;Spotty showers;83;76;SE;11;66%;69%;7 Rocksprings;Some sun, pleasant;77;64;SSE;10;69%;55%;6 San Angelo;Partly sunny;81;66;S;12;60%;12%;6 San Antonio;Periods of sun;82;70;SE;8;66%;41%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;82;69;SE;7;59%;42%;5 San Marcos;Partly sunny;81;68;SE;7;64%;33%;5 Seminole;A t-storm around;83;62;S;10;54%;73%;12 Sherman-Denison;Some sun, pleasant;73;62;SE;9;59%;27%;7 Snyder;Clouds and sun, nice;81;64;S;11;65%;27%;12 Sonora;Partly sunny;79;65;SSE;11;64%;44%;6 Stephenville;Clouds and sun, nice;76;64;SSE;6;62%;14%;5 Sulphur Springs;Sunshine, pleasant;75;61;SSE;7;58%;5%;11 Sweetwater;Clouds and sun, nice;82;64;S;12;60%;8%;11 Temple;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;SE;8;69%;8%;5 Terrell;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;SE;8;66%;6%;6 Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;SE;7;51%;4%;11 Uvalde;Nice with some sun;81;68;SE;8;67%;55%;5 Vernon;Clouds and sun, nice;80;65;SSE;12;50%;30%;8 Victoria;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;ESE;10;66%;39%;7 Waco;Clouds and sun, nice;79;66;SE;8;61%;7%;5 Weslaco;Periods of sun;86;73;ESE;9;67%;55%;6 Wharton;Sunshine, pleasant;79;67;ESE;8;68%;21%;8 Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, nice;79;65;SSE;11;58%;28%;7 Wink;A t-storm around;86;63;SE;14;54%;73%;12 Zapata;Clouds and sun;89;73;SE;6;58%;63%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather