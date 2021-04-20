TX Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sun and some clouds;57;44;ESE;10;38%;18%;8 Abilene Dyess;Partial sunshine;56;43;ESE;10;34%;30%;8 Alice;Mostly sunny;76;61;E;13;45%;26%;11 Alpine;Partly sunny;69;45;ESE;8;51%;2%;11 Amarillo;Partly sunny;55;37;SSE;13;37%;20%;8 Angleton;Not as warm;73;55;E;11;49%;15%;11 Arlington;Partly sunny, cool;64;51;ESE;7;33%;18%;9 Austin;Partly sunny;68;51;ENE;7;33%;11%;10 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the a.m.;68;48;ENE;13;40%;11%;10 Bay;Partly sunny;73;56;E;9;51%;19%;10 Beaumont;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;E;8;43%;8%;10 Beeville;Not as warm;77;58;SE;8;52%;28%;10 Borger;Sun and some clouds;58;40;SSE;9;32%;24%;6 Bowie;Partly sunny, cool;61;44;ESE;5;42%;31%;9 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;61;46;ESE;6;36%;22%;9 Brenham;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;49;NNE;8;35%;13%;10 Bridgeport;Partly sunny, cool;61;44;SE;5;42%;30%;9 Brownsville;Clouds and sun, nice;79;71;ESE;11;62%;31%;6 Brownwood;Partly sunny;59;43;E;6;40%;15%;9 Burnet;Partly sunny;64;47;ENE;8;34%;13%;10 Canadian;Clouds and sun;57;37;SSE;7;38%;59%;9 Castroville;Partly sunny, cooler;75;57;ENE;10;33%;12%;11 Childress;Partly sunny;59;41;ESE;9;38%;23%;10 Cleburne;Partly sunny;62;47;E;8;38%;17%;9 College Station;Partly sunny, cooler;69;49;ENE;12;40%;14%;10 Comanche;Partly sunny;59;44;E;6;40%;18%;9 Conroe;Not as warm;71;47;ENE;7;37%;10%;10 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;64;ESE;15;55%;28%;10 Corsicana;Partly sunny, cool;65;47;ENE;7;37%;13%;10 Cotulla;Not as warm;79;60;SE;13;33%;14%;11 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;57;31;SE;15;39%;21%;9 Dallas Love;Partial sunshine;64;50;E;8;35%;18%;10 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, cool;63;47;E;10;37%;17%;10 Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, cool;64;49;ESE;9;36%;20%;10 Decatur;Partly sunny, cool;61;48;ESE;6;39%;28%;9 Del Rio;Some sun, pleasant;72;59;SE;8;38%;30%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Nice with some sun;72;57;ESE;10;39%;30%;7 Denton;Cool with some sun;62;48;ESE;7;40%;30%;8 Dryden;Partly sunny;63;53;ESE;12;47%;12%;7 Dumas;Partly sunny;55;33;SSE;11;40%;45%;10 Edinburg;Not as warm;76;68;ENE;12;59%;44%;5 El Paso;Sunny;79;53;SSW;8;25%;2%;11 Ellington;Mostly sunny;72;54;ENE;12;46%;10%;11 Falfurrias;Cooler with some sun;75;63;E;9;53%;34%;7 Fort Hood;Partly sunny, cooler;64;47;ENE;11;35%;14%;10 Fort Worth;Cool with some sun;63;50;ESE;7;34%;20%;9 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, cool;62;47;ESE;9;40%;22%;10 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, cool;63;50;ESE;9;39%;21%;9 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, cool;62;44;E;8;41%;18%;9 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;63;48;E;8;40%;14%;11 Gainesville;Cool with some sun;61;46;ESE;6;44%;26%;8 Galveston;Windy in the morning;70;62;ENE;16;54%;14%;11 Gatesville;Partly sunny;62;45;ENE;7;38%;14%;6 Georgetown;Partly sunny;66;47;NE;9;36%;13%;10 Giddings;Partly sunny, cooler;69;48;NE;7;36%;14%;10 Gilmer;Partly sunny, cooler;63;42;E;5;45%;12%;10 Graham;Partly sunny;61;43;ESE;5;41%;30%;7 Granbury;Partial sunshine;62;47;ESE;6;38%;20%;9 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, cool;65;51;ESE;7;32%;18%;9 Greenville;Partly sunny;63;45;ESE;6;40%;18%;10 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;59;43;ENE;27;45%;2%;11 Hamilton;Partly sunny;62;44;E;8;40%;15%;9 Harlingen;Not as warm;76;67;E;14;71%;36%;5 Hearne;Partly sunny, cooler;68;48;NE;8;36%;15%;10 Hebbronville;Some sun, pleasant;74;60;E;9;47%;28%;10 Henderson;Partly sunny;63;44;ENE;6;43%;9%;10 Hereford;Partly sunny;57;35;SSE;12;42%;18%;10 Hillsboro;Partly sunny;63;48;ENE;8;38%;16%;10 Hondo;Not as warm;75;55;E;13;31%;13%;11 Houston;Mostly sunny;72;53;E;9;39%;10%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Not as warm;73;55;ENE;12;42%;10%;11 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;71;54;ENE;12;44%;11%;11 Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;53;ENE;8;49%;11%;11 Houston Clover;Not as warm;72;54;ENE;10;46%;12%;11 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;49;ENE;9;43%;10%;10 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;ENE;10;44%;11%;11 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;ENE;12;42%;10%;10 Huntsville;Partly sunny, cooler;71;49;ENE;5;36%;10%;10 Ingleside;Not as warm;73;66;ESE;16;55%;26%;10 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;63;46;ENE;6;41%;9%;10 Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;65;42;ENE;7;46%;8%;10 Junction;Clouds and sun;66;49;ESE;10;40%;14%;10 Kellyusa Airport;Cooler but pleasant;73;56;E;12;34%;13%;11 Kerrville;Cooler;68;48;E;7;39%;29%;10 Killeen;Partly sunny, cooler;64;47;ENE;11;35%;14%;10 Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;63;46;ENE;11;37%;13%;10 Kingsville Nas;Cooler;75;63;E;13;49%;33%;8 La Grange;Not as warm;73;50;NE;8;38%;14%;11 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;66;48;ENE;8;37%;12%;11 Lancaster;Partly sunny, cool;62;46;E;7;36%;17%;10 Laredo;Not as warm;82;64;ESE;11;41%;16%;8 Llano;Partial sunshine;65;44;E;7;37%;14%;10 Longview;Partly sunny;64;43;ENE;6;43%;10%;10 Lubbock;Partly sunny;53;40;SE;11;41%;15%;7 Lufkin;Clouds and sun;67;44;ENE;9;43%;10%;10 Mcallen;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;E;13;60%;36%;6 Mcgregor;Partly sunny;63;45;ENE;11;40%;13%;10 Mckinney;Partly sunny, cool;62;46;ESE;8;42%;20%;10 Mesquite;Partly sunny;63;47;E;7;38%;18%;10 Midland;Partial sunshine;56;45;E;13;43%;30%;8 Midland Airpark;Partial sunshine;56;45;E;13;43%;30%;8 Midlothian;Partly sunny, cool;61;44;E;7;44%;16%;10 Mineola;Partly sunny;63;45;E;5;39%;13%;10 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;61;44;E;8;40%;30%;9 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, cool;64;43;ESE;5;42%;17%;10 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;65;43;ENE;7;42%;9%;10 New Braunfels;Partly sunny, cooler;72;54;NE;11;34%;12%;11 Odessa;Partly sunny;56;47;E;12;49%;14%;10 Orange;Nice with sunshine;71;47;E;7;43%;7%;10 Palacios;Breezy in the a.m.;74;60;E;14;51%;21%;10 Palestine;Partly sunny, cooler;64;46;ENE;8;40%;10%;10 Pampa;Partly sunny;55;36;SSE;10;34%;25%;8 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;59;36;SE;9;36%;45%;9 Paris;Partly sunny, cool;65;45;E;6;42%;21%;10 Pecos;Sunlit and beautiful;64;46;ESE;10;52%;12%;11 Perryton;Partly sunny;53;34;SSE;8;43%;59%;9 Plainview;Partial sunshine;52;35;SE;9;46%;16%;10 Pleasanton;Not as warm;77;55;ENE;10;31%;12%;11 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;69;66;ESE;13;58%;27%;10 Port Isabel;Clouds and sun, nice;74;72;E;13;65%;32%;5 Port Lavaca;Nice with sunshine;76;67;ESE;10;44%;28%;11 Randolph AFB;Cooler;71;53;E;13;36%;13%;11 Robstown;Mostly sunny;76;65;ESE;13;49%;28%;10 Rockport;Mostly sunny;73;67;ESE;11;51%;30%;10 Rocksprings;Cooler;69;52;ESE;11;40%;30%;10 San Angelo;Partial sunshine;61;48;E;11;41%;30%;8 San Antonio;Partly sunny, cooler;73;57;NE;10;33%;12%;11 San Antonio Stinson;Cooler but pleasant;74;57;E;12;33%;13%;11 San Marcos;Partly sunny, cooler;70;51;NE;11;32%;27%;11 Seminole;Partly sunny;55;42;ESE;10;54%;14%;10 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warmer;62;45;ESE;5;42%;30%;10 Snyder;Partly sunny;53;43;E;9;43%;30%;8 Sonora;Sunny intervals;66;52;ESE;11;43%;30%;5 Stephenville;Partly sunny;59;43;E;8;40%;20%;9 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, cool;63;45;ESE;6;40%;17%;10 Sweetwater;Partly sunny;55;45;E;8;39%;16%;8 Temple;Partly sunny;64;47;ENE;12;40%;12%;10 Terrell;Partly sunny;62;46;E;7;40%;16%;10 Tyler;Partly sunny;64;48;ENE;7;38%;11%;10 Uvalde;Partly sunny, cooler;73;54;E;10;41%;14%;11 Vernon;Sun and some clouds;60;45;SSE;6;38%;25%;8 Victoria;Not as warm;76;59;ESE;10;42%;19%;11 Waco;Partly sunny;64;47;E;11;39%;14%;10 Weslaco;Not as warm;76;68;E;11;60%;36%;5 Wharton;Partly sunny;73;51;ESE;8;49%;16%;11 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;61;45;SE;6;42%;31%;8 Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;47;E;15;43%;13%;11 Zapata;Not as warm;82;66;E;8;43%;23%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather