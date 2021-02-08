TX Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;64;41;SE;6;61%;2%;4 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;63;39;SE;5;53%;1%;4 Alice;Partly sunny, warmer;85;67;SE;6;66%;44%;5 Alpine;Sunny and mild;79;48;SW;10;15%;0%;5 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;53;28;SSE;14;53%;1%;3 Angleton;Mainly cloudy;75;64;ESE;7;77%;44%;3 Arlington;Partly sunny;52;45;NNE;6;84%;26%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny;79;59;SSE;2;62%;44%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;82;61;SSE;6;65%;44%;4 Bay;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;65;ESE;5;77%;28%;2 Beaumont;Warmer;73;63;SE;6;84%;19%;2 Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;83;68;SE;6;68%;44%;4 Borger;Cloudy and chilly;48;27;ESE;9;55%;2%;2 Bowie;Periods of sun;48;32;E;5;70%;26%;2 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;55;41;ENE;5;72%;3%;4 Brenham;Partly sunny;77;63;SE;5;75%;36%;2 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;51;33;E;4;72%;26%;2 Brownsville;Clouds and sun, warm;82;71;SE;9;75%;30%;2 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;65;50;ESE;5;70%;2%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny;73;55;ESE;5;63%;25%;4 Canadian;Cloudy and very cold;38;19;E;7;64%;0%;1 Castroville;Lots of sun, warm;80;65;SE;5;65%;44%;5 Childress;Quite cold;43;26;ENE;8;67%;0%;3 Cleburne;Cooler with some sun;53;46;NE;7;94%;25%;4 College Station;Partly sunny;77;62;SSE;6;71%;44%;2 Comanche;Sunshine and cooler;58;47;ESE;5;84%;3%;4 Conroe;Mostly cloudy;75;63;SE;5;76%;55%;1 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;SE;9;76%;55%;4 Corsicana;Periods of sun;57;49;NNE;7;97%;26%;2 Cotulla;Decreasing clouds;87;67;SE;5;60%;25%;5 Dalhart;Low clouds;51;22;E;9;49%;0%;2 Dallas Love;Partly sunny;55;43;E;7;61%;26%;2 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;56;44;E;8;62%;26%;2 Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;54;41;ENE;8;67%;26%;3 Decatur;Partly sunny;50;38;NE;6;75%;26%;2 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;83;62;SE;8;62%;25%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;ESE;9;62%;25%;5 Denton;Partly sunny, cooler;50;39;NNE;7;81%;26%;2 Dryden;Sunshine and warm;79;48;ESE;6;56%;0%;5 Dumas;Cloudy and chilly;44;20;ESE;10;67%;0%;2 Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;SE;7;66%;30%;5 El Paso;Clouds and sun, mild;74;44;W;9;22%;0%;4 Ellington;Mainly cloudy;72;62;SE;8;81%;30%;2 Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;84;69;SE;6;62%;44%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;67;54;ESE;6;67%;25%;4 Fort Worth;Cooler with some sun;52;44;NNE;7;77%;26%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;55;40;ENE;8;63%;26%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;56;43;E;7;65%;26%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;55;43;E;5;69%;26%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;76;58;SSE;6;62%;26%;4 Gainesville;Partly sunny;47;34;NNE;6;76%;26%;2 Galveston;Low clouds may break;69;63;SE;9;80%;37%;2 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;59;49;ENE;5;91%;25%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;72;56;ENE;5;67%;44%;4 Giddings;Partly sunny;76;63;SSE;4;68%;44%;2 Gilmer;Partly sunny;56;50;N;4;98%;44%;2 Graham;Cooler;49;34;NE;5;83%;4%;4 Granbury;Cooler with some sun;54;44;NE;6;91%;25%;4 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;52;45;NNE;6;82%;26%;4 Greenville;Partly sunny;48;45;NNE;6;93%;27%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;69;47;W;22;15%;0%;4 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;59;48;E;5;88%;25%;4 Harlingen;Clouds and sun;83;68;SE;9;75%;12%;2 Hearne;Periods of sun;71;59;ENE;4;72%;44%;2 Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;82;67;SE;6;60%;27%;5 Henderson;Partly sunny;65;55;ESE;4;86%;44%;2 Hereford;Partly sunny;68;36;SSE;9;29%;1%;4 Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;56;48;NE;7;91%;25%;3 Hondo;Sunshine and warm;81;60;SE;6;64%;44%;5 Houston;Mostly cloudy;72;64;SE;6;83%;44%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy, warm;74;65;SE;8;76%;30%;2 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;62;SE;8;79%;44%;2 Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;74;64;SE;4;78%;44%;2 Houston Clover;Rather cloudy;73;64;SE;6;77%;30%;2 Houston Hooks;Rather cloudy;76;63;SE;4;74%;55%;2 Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;65;SE;6;75%;44%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;75;63;SE;6;76%;32%;2 Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;76;64;SSE;5;71%;29%;1 Ingleside;Warm with some sun;79;68;SE;6;79%;29%;3 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;64;55;E;4;89%;33%;2 Jasper;Mostly cloudy;73;62;SE;4;77%;29%;3 Junction;Mostly sunny;81;55;S;6;55%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and warm;80;63;SE;4;69%;44%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSE;7;62%;26%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny;67;54;ESE;6;67%;25%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;67;54;SE;6;68%;25%;4 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;84;68;SE;7;67%;55%;4 La Grange;Rather cloudy;79;66;SE;4;70%;48%;1 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;76;57;SE;4;69%;44%;4 Lancaster;Partly sunny;52;45;NNE;6;89%;26%;2 Laredo;Fog will lift;87;68;SE;6;64%;25%;5 Llano;Mostly sunny;74;56;SE;5;65%;25%;4 Longview;Partly sunny;61;52;NNE;4;92%;44%;2 Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;67;38;SE;9;40%;0%;3 Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;75;60;SE;5;80%;44%;1 Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;SE;7;65%;30%;5 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;62;49;ESE;6;74%;26%;3 Mckinney;Periods of sun;52;39;ENE;7;68%;26%;2 Mesquite;Partly sunny;51;45;NNE;7;90%;26%;2 Midland;Partly sunny;79;48;SSW;9;18%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;79;48;SSW;9;18%;0%;4 Midlothian;Partly sunny;56;44;E;6;74%;26%;2 Mineola;Partly sunny;54;47;N;5;98%;44%;2 Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun;55;38;E;6;70%;26%;4 Mount Pleasant;A morning shower;53;49;NNW;5;96%;57%;2 Nacogdoches;Warmer;72;60;SSE;4;76%;44%;1 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;80;65;SSE;6;59%;44%;4 Odessa;Mostly sunny;79;46;S;7;26%;0%;4 Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;63;SE;5;78%;33%;3 Palacios;Mostly cloudy;77;65;ESE;8;81%;28%;2 Palestine;Partly sunny;64;54;ENE;4;88%;44%;2 Pampa;Cloudy and chilly;44;24;ESE;10;62%;1%;2 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy and chilly;42;20;E;8;63%;1%;2 Paris;Periods of sun;45;41;N;7;99%;44%;2 Pecos;Sunny and very warm;82;44;WNW;6;21%;0%;4 Perryton;Cloudy and very cold;34;18;E;9;67%;1%;1 Plainview;Partly sunny;59;32;SE;8;54%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;82;66;SE;4;62%;44%;5 Port Aransas;Partial sunshine;72;67;SE;7;89%;44%;3 Port Isabel;Periods of sun;75;71;SE;8;87%;14%;2 Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;70;SE;8;71%;28%;2 Randolph AFB;Warm with sunshine;79;63;SSE;5;66%;44%;4 Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;85;71;SE;7;71%;44%;4 Rockport;Some sun, pleasant;75;67;SE;7;81%;44%;3 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;77;60;SSE;9;62%;25%;5 San Angelo;Mostly sunny;78;53;S;6;53%;1%;4 San Antonio;Sunshine and warm;78;64;SSE;5;71%;44%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Sunshine and warm;78;62;SE;4;70%;44%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;80;63;SSE;6;58%;44%;4 Seminole;Partly sunny;76;40;SSW;9;25%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Periods of sun;48;35;NE;7;66%;27%;2 Snyder;Mostly cloudy;61;37;E;7;62%;0%;3 Sonora;Mostly sunny;77;56;SSE;8;64%;2%;4 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;59;43;SE;5;69%;25%;4 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;48;47;N;6;99%;44%;2 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;64;42;E;7;61%;0%;3 Temple;Mostly sunny;66;52;ESE;6;76%;44%;4 Terrell;Partly sunny, cooler;51;47;NNE;6;96%;26%;2 Tyler;Periods of sun;60;54;NNE;5;91%;44%;2 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;80;61;ESE;5;67%;44%;5 Vernon;Partly sunny;43;31;NE;6;58%;2%;2 Victoria;Partly sunny, warmer;82;67;SE;7;67%;44%;3 Waco;Mostly sunny;61;49;E;7;71%;25%;3 Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;84;70;SE;7;65%;44%;4 Wharton;Mostly cloudy;78;65;SE;6;78%;44%;2 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;45;30;ENE;7;67%;26%;2 Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;81;40;WNW;9;17%;0%;4 Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;87;71;SE;6;65%;5%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather