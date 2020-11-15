TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;75;41;SSE;10;24%;0%;4
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;75;40;SSE;9;22%;0%;4
Alice;Partly sunny;80;50;E;7;34%;2%;4
Alpine;Sunny and warmer;79;44;S;6;22%;0%;4
Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;69;36;SE;8;25%;1%;3
Angleton;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;ENE;8;44%;2%;4
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;SSE;6;30%;0%;4
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;76;46;N;2;25%;1%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;76;42;ESE;4;29%;0%;4
Bay;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;ENE;6;45%;2%;4
Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;NE;6;42%;2%;4
Beeville;Clouds and sun, nice;78;49;ENE;6;53%;2%;4
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;71;36;SSE;7;27%;2%;3
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;N;6;32%;1%;3
Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;76;38;SSE;7;29%;1%;4
Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;73;40;E;4;40%;3%;4
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;N;5;32%;1%;3
Brownsville;More clouds than sun;79;64;NNE;10;53%;30%;1
Brownwood;Plenty of sun;75;34;SSE;6;35%;1%;4
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;73;43;SSE;4;32%;1%;4
Canadian;Plenty of sun;68;32;SE;7;36%;2%;3
Castroville;Sunny and nice;77;44;ENE;6;28%;2%;4
Childress;Plenty of sun;72;38;ENE;6;24%;0%;3
Cleburne;Plenty of sun;71;40;SSE;6;35%;0%;4
College Station;Plenty of sun;73;44;SE;5;31%;4%;4
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;SSE;6;30%;2%;4
Conroe;Sunny and delightful;72;41;ENE;4;36%;2%;4
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;78;51;E;10;44%;1%;4
Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;SE;5;36%;0%;4
Cotulla;Periods of sun;80;51;E;5;23%;0%;4
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;70;32;ESE;10;30%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;ESE;5;31%;0%;3
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sun;70;45;SE;6;30%;0%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;70;43;ESE;7;32%;0%;3
Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;SSE;6;30%;1%;3
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;79;53;SE;8;27%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;76;48;ESE;8;23%;0%;4
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;SSE;6;35%;0%;3
Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;76;46;E;6;27%;0%;4
Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;67;33;SSE;8;31%;1%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny;81;61;NE;8;50%;7%;3
El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;NE;5;20%;0%;4
Ellington;Plenty of sunshine;71;49;E;7;38%;2%;4
Falfurrias;Periods of sun, nice;79;54;NE;6;42%;4%;4
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;72;42;ESE;5;29%;0%;4
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;SSE;6;29%;0%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;71;41;SE;8;30%;0%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sun;73;44;SSE;7;29%;0%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;SSE;6;32%;0%;4
Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;74;37;SSE;4;31%;3%;4
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;SE;6;34%;2%;3
Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;71;58;ENE;12;44%;2%;4
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;72;39;SSE;5;33%;0%;4
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;73;41;SSE;5;32%;0%;4
Giddings;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;ESE;4;36%;4%;4
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;ESE;3;45%;2%;3
Graham;Plenty of sun;73;37;SE;5;32%;1%;3
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;72;40;SSE;6;33%;0%;4
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;SSE;6;29%;0%;4
Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;SE;5;35%;1%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, windy, warmer;72;49;NE;17;17%;0%;4
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;72;41;SSE;6;32%;1%;4
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;80;61;ENE;12;60%;7%;2
Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;73;39;E;4;39%;5%;4
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;78;53;E;5;33%;4%;4
Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;ESE;4;44%;1%;4
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;73;33;ESE;7;26%;1%;3
Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;71;42;SSE;6;32%;0%;4
Hondo;Plenty of sun;77;47;E;6;25%;1%;4
Houston;Sunny and delightful;72;48;ENE;6;37%;2%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;72;49;E;8;34%;2%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sun;71;50;E;8;34%;2%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;E;4;39%;2%;4
Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;71;47;E;7;36%;2%;4
Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;72;43;E;4;35%;3%;4
Houston Hull;Plenty of sun;74;47;E;6;37%;2%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;E;6;37%;2%;4
Huntsville;Sunny and nice;73;42;E;4;36%;3%;4
Ingleside;Partly sunny;76;55;ENE;9;60%;2%;4
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;ESE;4;37%;0%;4
Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;ENE;5;44%;2%;4
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;78;38;N;5;30%;1%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;75;46;ENE;4;26%;2%;4
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;76;38;SSE;5;37%;2%;4
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;72;42;ESE;5;29%;0%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;72;40;ESE;5;33%;0%;4
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;79;53;ENE;8;41%;2%;4
La Grange;Sunny and nice;75;42;E;4;41%;5%;4
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;72;46;ESE;3;30%;1%;4
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;SSE;5;33%;1%;4
Laredo;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;ESE;5;29%;0%;4
Llano;Sunny and pleasant;76;38;SSE;5;34%;1%;4
Longview;Plenty of sun;69;38;ESE;5;44%;1%;4
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;75;38;SE;8;23%;0%;4
Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;72;40;E;4;36%;0%;4
Mcallen;Periods of sun;81;63;NE;8;43%;7%;3
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;72;40;ESE;5;36%;0%;4
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;NE;6;35%;1%;3
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;SE;5;36%;1%;3
Midland;Sunny and warmer;78;43;S;7;20%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Sunny and warmer;78;43;S;7;20%;0%;4
Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;E;4;34%;0%;4
Mineola;Plenty of sun;69;38;SE;4;41%;2%;4
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sun;72;41;SE;7;33%;1%;4
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;S;4;41%;2%;3
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;ENE;5;43%;0%;4
New Braunfels;Sunny and nice;76;44;NE;6;33%;0%;4
Odessa;Sunny and warmer;77;41;S;6;27%;0%;4
Orange;Sunny and nice;71;43;NE;6;43%;2%;4
Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;75;47;ENE;9;46%;2%;4
Palestine;Plenty of sun;71;41;E;4;39%;2%;4
Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;SE;8;28%;1%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;69;32;SE;7;32%;2%;3
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;S;5;39%;2%;3
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;78;38;E;4;32%;0%;4
Perryton;Plenty of sun;66;32;SSE;9;41%;0%;3
Plainview;Sunny and warmer;72;34;ESE;7;27%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;ENE;5;33%;0%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;ENE;10;60%;2%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;77;67;NE;13;62%;10%;2
Port Lavaca;Sunny and nice;76;50;ENE;7;50%;3%;4
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;75;45;E;5;26%;2%;4
Robstown;Partly sunny;78;50;E;8;37%;2%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;ENE;8;48%;2%;4
Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;SSE;7;28%;0%;4
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;77;41;S;7;27%;0%;4
San Antonio;Plenty of sun;75;46;ENE;6;32%;2%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;75;46;E;4;27%;2%;4
San Marcos;Sunny and pleasant;75;43;ENE;5;32%;2%;4
Seminole;Plenty of sun;78;36;S;5;24%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;SSE;7;31%;2%;3
Snyder;Sunny and warmer;74;42;S;8;29%;0%;4
Sonora;Sunny and nice;74;40;SSE;8;30%;0%;4
Stephenville;Plenty of sun;72;41;SSE;5;29%;1%;4
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;SSE;4;36%;2%;3
Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;76;45;S;10;25%;0%;4
Temple;Plenty of sun;71;40;E;5;36%;0%;4
Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;SE;5;37%;1%;4
Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;SE;5;38%;2%;4
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;75;48;E;5;29%;0%;4
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;73;38;SE;8;31%;0%;3
Victoria;Sunny and delightful;77;43;ENE;6;43%;3%;4
Waco;Plenty of sunshine;71;40;ESE;5;34%;0%;4
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;81;62;NE;8;52%;8%;2
Wharton;Sunny and delightful;73;42;ENE;6;46%;2%;4
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;72;39;ESE;8;32%;2%;3
Wink;Sunny and warmer;78;40;ESE;4;20%;0%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny;81;57;E;4;32%;2%;4
