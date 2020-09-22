TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Nice with some sun;79;58;ENE;7;69%;3%;7
Abilene Dyess;Nice with some sun;76;57;ENE;6;65%;2%;7
Alice;Mostly cloudy;89;68;NNE;13;66%;12%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;SSE;7;30%;3%;8
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;83;56;SSE;7;55%;4%;6
Angleton;Tropical rainstorm;79;67;NNW;12;86%;73%;2
Arlington;Low clouds;75;63;NNE;7;81%;16%;2
Austin;Low clouds;81;67;N;10;70%;8%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Low clouds;82;66;N;14;75%;7%;2
Bay;Tropical rainstorm;79;66;NNW;13;89%;73%;2
Beaumont;Tropical rainstorm;80;69;ENE;10;89%;87%;2
Beeville;Warmer;86;67;NNE;10;68%;14%;3
Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;87;60;SSE;6;53%;2%;6
Bowie;Low clouds;73;58;ENE;5;83%;27%;2
Breckenridge;Low clouds;78;60;E;5;71%;26%;2
Brenham;A little rain;77;67;N;10;89%;58%;2
Bridgeport;Low clouds;74;57;N;5;79%;27%;2
Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;71;ESE;7;65%;17%;8
Brownwood;Low clouds;78;60;ENE;6;70%;6%;3
Burnet;Low clouds;78;63;NNE;8;78%;8%;2
Canadian;Partly sunny;82;56;S;6;73%;2%;6
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;89;64;NE;8;61%;2%;5
Childress;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;SE;3;71%;4%;6
Cleburne;Low clouds;74;63;N;8;85%;12%;2
College Station;A little rain;78;66;NNE;13;82%;58%;2
Comanche;Cloudy and humid;76;61;NE;6;79%;26%;2
Conroe;Tropical rainstorm;78;67;N;9;88%;73%;2
Corpus Christi;Rather cloudy;87;70;N;14;70%;17%;4
Corsicana;Low clouds;76;64;NE;8;85%;18%;2
Cotulla;Areas of low clouds;90;67;E;7;58%;1%;5
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;84;53;NE;7;49%;27%;6
Dallas Love;Low clouds;76;64;NNE;7;74%;17%;2
Dallas Redbird;Low clouds;75;63;NNE;8;74%;17%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Low clouds and humid;75;62;NNE;9;79%;16%;2
Decatur;Low clouds and humid;73;61;NE;5;84%;27%;2
Del Rio;Partly sunny;91;67;WSW;5;61%;4%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;89;64;ESE;5;62%;3%;8
Denton;Low clouds;74;61;NNE;7;83%;16%;2
Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;E;6;59%;2%;7
Dumas;Sun, some clouds;82;54;SSE;7;54%;4%;6
Edinburg;Partly sunny, nice;92;71;ESE;7;60%;10%;8
El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;ENE;6;22%;17%;7
Ellington;Tropical rainstorm;77;68;N;13;91%;81%;2
Falfurrias;Low clouds;87;67;NE;6;64%;11%;4
Fort Hood;Cloudy and humid;76;62;NNE;12;76%;26%;2
Fort Worth;Low clouds;75;64;NNE;7;80%;13%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;Low clouds;75;61;N;9;77%;15%;2
Fort Worth Nas;Low clouds;76;64;N;9;72%;13%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Low clouds;74;59;NNE;7;80%;13%;2
Fredericksburg;Low clouds;79;60;NE;7;74%;3%;3
Gainesville;Low clouds and humid;73;59;NE;5;89%;27%;2
Galveston;Tropical rainstorm;81;72;NNE;18;87%;87%;2
Gatesville;Low clouds;76;64;NNE;8;82%;26%;2
Georgetown;Low clouds;79;65;NNE;9;80%;26%;2
Giddings;A little rain;80;66;N;9;79%;58%;2
Gilmer;A little rain;70;61;NE;8;94%;56%;1
Graham;Low clouds;77;59;E;5;80%;26%;2
Granbury;Cloudy and humid;77;62;NNE;6;82%;26%;2
Grand Prairie;Cloudy and humid;75;64;NNE;7;83%;16%;2
Greenville;Low clouds;75;63;NE;6;78%;27%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;82;62;ENE;11;26%;24%;7
Hamilton;Low clouds and humid;75;62;NNE;7;82%;26%;2
Harlingen;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;10;68%;14%;8
Hearne;A little rain;78;66;NNE;9;80%;57%;2
Hebbronville;Low clouds breaking;87;66;ENE;7;65%;1%;7
Henderson;A little rain;71;63;NE;8;92%;56%;2
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;86;54;SSE;6;50%;4%;6
Hillsboro;Low clouds;76;64;NE;9;81%;13%;2
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;88;62;ENE;9;55%;3%;5
Houston;Tropical rainstorm;78;69;N;11;89%;78%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Tropical rainstorm;79;69;N;15;81%;79%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Tropical rainstorm;77;67;N;15;86%;78%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Tropical rainstorm;77;66;N;10;91%;73%;2
Houston Clover;Tropical rainstorm;80;69;N;12;78%;78%;2
Houston Hooks;Tropical rainstorm;79;67;N;13;82%;72%;2
Houston Hull;Tropical rainstorm;80;67;N;14;85%;78%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Tropical rainstorm;78;67;N;14;86%;78%;2
Huntsville;A little rain;76;65;NNE;6;91%;59%;2
Ingleside;Cloudy and humid;87;68;N;15;75%;20%;2
Jacksonville;A little rain;72;62;NE;7;96%;56%;2
Jasper;Tropical rainstorm;75;67;NE;7;92%;90%;1
Junction;Partly sunny;83;57;NE;6;71%;1%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;64;NNE;11;63%;3%;3
Kerrville;Low clouds;82;60;NNE;6;73%;2%;4
Killeen;Cloudy and humid;76;62;NNE;12;76%;26%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Low clouds and humid;76;62;NNE;12;80%;26%;2
Kingsville Nas;Low clouds;89;68;NE;11;66%;14%;3
La Grange;A little rain;80;67;N;9;83%;58%;2
Lago Vista;Low clouds and humid;78;61;NNE;10;76%;8%;2
Lancaster;Low clouds;74;63;NNE;7;85%;17%;2
Laredo;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;ENE;5;56%;1%;8
Llano;Low clouds;80;62;NE;6;76%;5%;2
Longview;A little rain;72;63;NE;7;90%;56%;1
Lubbock;Partly sunny;83;57;SE;6;60%;4%;7
Lufkin;Tropical rainstorm;76;65;NNE;9;81%;78%;1
Mcallen;Partly sunny;93;72;ESE;9;55%;9%;8
Mcgregor;Cloudy and humid;75;62;NNE;12;80%;26%;2
Mckinney;Low clouds;74;59;NE;8;79%;18%;2
Mesquite;Low clouds;75;63;NE;7;83%;18%;2
Midland;Mostly sunny;84;58;E;7;59%;3%;7
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;84;58;E;7;59%;3%;7
Midlothian;Cloudy and humid;74;62;NNE;7;84%;15%;2
Mineola;Rain and wind;72;61;NE;13;91%;61%;1
Mineral Wells;Low clouds;76;60;NNE;8;74%;26%;2
Mount Pleasant;A little rain;73;62;ENE;9;87%;56%;1
Nacogdoches;A little rain;73;65;NNE;8;88%;66%;1
New Braunfels;Low clouds;84;66;NNE;10;71%;3%;2
Odessa;Mostly sunny;86;59;ESE;8;60%;3%;7
Orange;Tropical rainstorm;82;70;E;9;84%;87%;2
Palacios;Tropical rainstorm;81;67;NNW;16;85%;72%;2
Palestine;A little rain;74;63;NE;8;91%;55%;2
Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;S;8;55%;2%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;84;54;SSE;5;57%;2%;6
Paris;Low clouds;71;60;NE;8;79%;27%;1
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;E;5;40%;6%;7
Perryton;Mostly sunny;83;56;S;7;60%;2%;6
Plainview;Partly sunny;81;53;SE;6;63%;4%;7
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;87;66;NE;6;63%;2%;3
Port Aransas;Cloudy and breezy;85;73;N;16;73%;21%;2
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;NE;8;68%;18%;8
Port Lavaca;Cloudy and breezy;82;70;NNW;17;75%;25%;2
Randolph AFB;Low clouds;83;63;NNE;12;69%;2%;2
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;88;69;N;14;67%;14%;3
Rockport;Cloudy and breezy;85;71;N;15;73%;24%;3
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;ENE;6;65%;1%;8
San Angelo;Partly sunny;82;56;ENE;6;64%;2%;7
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;64;NNE;9;66%;2%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;64;NNE;11;64%;3%;3
San Marcos;Cloudy and warmer;82;66;N;10;72%;5%;2
Seminole;Mostly sunny;85;56;SE;6;55%;5%;7
Sherman-Denison;Low clouds;72;60;NNE;6;84%;17%;1
Snyder;Partly sunny;79;56;ESE;6;78%;2%;7
Sonora;Partly sunny;84;57;E;5;62%;2%;7
Stephenville;Low clouds;74;61;NE;7;77%;26%;2
Sulphur Springs;Low clouds;74;61;NE;7;84%;18%;2
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;79;56;E;6;72%;2%;7
Temple;Low clouds and humid;75;61;NNE;12;83%;26%;2
Terrell;Low clouds;75;62;ENE;8;88%;27%;2
Tyler;A little rain;73;63;NE;9;88%;56%;2
Uvalde;Clouds and sun;89;63;ENE;5;63%;1%;8
Vernon;Areas of low clouds;78;58;SE;6;67%;26%;3
Victoria;A little rain;85;67;NNW;14;78%;58%;2
Waco;Low clouds and humid;77;64;NNE;11;71%;12%;2
Weslaco;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;7;59%;12%;8
Wharton;Tropical rainstorm;79;67;NNW;12;85%;73%;2
Wichita Falls;Low clouds;75;59;ENE;6;79%;26%;2
Wink;Plenty of sun;89;61;ESE;9;52%;6%;7
Zapata;Mostly sunny;93;69;E;5;57%;4%;8
