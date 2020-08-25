TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;97;70;ESE;6;44%;29%;10
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;97;68;ESE;6;38%;9%;10
Alice;Warm with sunshine;100;77;E;9;56%;44%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;6;35%;0%;11
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;96;65;SSE;11;31%;4%;9
Angleton;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SSW;16;82%;85%;3
Arlington;A stray thunderstorm;93;74;SE;6;59%;65%;5
Austin;Very windy;96;75;SSE;20;57%;71%;6
Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;99;75;SSE;3;59%;71%;8
Bay;A couple of t-storms;88;76;S;15;84%;85%;3
Beaumont;Some wind and rain;91;76;ENE;19;77%;94%;3
Beeville;A couple of t-storms;100;77;E;8;55%;75%;7
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;9;29%;4%;9
Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;91;68;E;3;63%;55%;7
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;98;74;ESE;6;42%;30%;9
Brenham;A couple of t-storms;95;75;ENE;12;66%;85%;5
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;93;68;E;3;59%;55%;8
Brownsville;A p.m. t-storm;97;79;E;8;64%;63%;11
Brownwood;Partly sunny;96;71;E;7;47%;34%;10
Burnet;A stray thunderstorm;96;73;ENE;14;50%;54%;8
Canadian;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;9;40%;3%;9
Castroville;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;75;ENE;6;48%;35%;8
Childress;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;7;41%;3%;9
Cleburne;A stray thunderstorm;94;74;ESE;7;60%;65%;5
College Station;A t-storm or two;95;76;S;12;66%;85%;6
Comanche;Clouds and sun;96;71;E;6;49%;37%;10
Conroe;A t-storm or two;92;76;NE;14;76%;89%;4
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, humid;96;79;WNW;10;63%;44%;11
Corsicana;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;ESE;11;67%;65%;4
Cotulla;Sun and clouds, warm;103;77;ESE;7;46%;24%;10
Dalhart;Sunny and hot;97;62;SSE;13;32%;4%;9
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;94;76;NE;16;66%;65%;6
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;89;72;NE;6;74%;66%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;NE;7;68%;64%;5
Decatur;Periods of sun;92;72;E;5;53%;55%;8
Del Rio;Sunshine, very warm;103;78;ESE;4;39%;14%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with some sun;101;75;ESE;5;40%;16%;10
Denton;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;6;65%;66%;6
Dryden;Mostly sunny;99;72;ESE;6;37%;5%;10
Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;SSE;10;33%;4%;9
Edinburg;Hazy and humid;98;77;ESE;6;55%;33%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;6;26%;0%;10
Ellington;Some wind and rain;90;77;SSW;19;77%;91%;3
Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;97;74;ESE;6;57%;66%;11
Fort Hood;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;ESE;12;63%;72%;7
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;6;53%;65%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;ENE;6;65%;65%;6
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;94;74;E;6;62%;65%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;91;70;ENE;5;70%;67%;5
Fredericksburg;Clouds and sun;93;70;ENE;6;53%;36%;10
Gainesville;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;ESE;5;68%;67%;6
Galveston;Some wind and rain;91;81;SSW;21;77%;96%;3
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;96;73;E;12;53%;71%;9
Georgetown;A stray thunderstorm;97;74;ESE;12;55%;73%;6
Giddings;A couple of t-storms;98;78;ENE;11;65%;82%;5
Gilmer;A stray thunderstorm;88;73;ESE;12;82%;60%;5
Graham;Periods of sun;94;70;ESE;5;48%;32%;8
Granbury;A stray thunderstorm;93;74;E;5;60%;66%;8
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;6;63%;65%;5
Greenville;A thunderstorm;93;76;ESE;10;65%;74%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;89;70;E;14;30%;0%;10
Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;96;73;NE;11;52%;64%;10
Harlingen;A thunderstorm;97;77;ESE;10;63%;66%;11
Hearne;A couple of t-storms;95;76;E;12;64%;84%;5
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;97;75;ESE;6;49%;44%;9
Henderson;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;E;13;74%;85%;5
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;SSE;8;31%;3%;9
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;94;74;E;12;62%;65%;5
Hondo;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;73;ENE;8;45%;21%;8
Houston;Some wind and rain;92;78;NNE;18;74%;89%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Some wind and rain;92;79;SSW;18;73%;90%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some wind and rain;89;78;SSW;17;75%;89%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A couple of t-storms;88;75;S;16;86%;88%;3
Houston Clover;Some wind and rain;90;78;SSW;18;74%;90%;3
Houston Hooks;A couple of t-storms;93;75;S;14;76%;88%;4
Houston Hull;A t-storm or two;93;76;S;15;80%;88%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Some wind and rain;94;78;S;18;75%;89%;3
Huntsville;A couple of t-storms;94;74;NE;12;72%;84%;5
Ingleside;A couple of t-storms;94;77;NNW;10;78%;71%;10
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ESE;13;75%;79%;5
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;91;76;E;11;76%;95%;3
Junction;Partly sunny;99;68;E;6;46%;33%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;75;NE;9;48%;66%;8
Kerrville;Clouds and sun;97;70;ENE;6;47%;20%;10
Killeen;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;ESE;12;63%;72%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray thunderstorm;92;72;SE;11;68%;73%;7
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warm;98;78;SSE;9;59%;44%;11
La Grange;A couple of t-storms;99;76;ENE;15;64%;82%;7
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;92;73;S;16;63%;71%;7
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;93;73;ESE;17;66%;72%;5
Laredo;Clouds and sun;102;79;ESE;6;42%;24%;9
Llano;A t-storm in spots;99;73;ENE;7;47%;78%;10
Longview;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;13;72%;83%;5
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;95;67;SE;7;35%;2%;10
Lufkin;A couple of t-storms;91;76;SE;13;77%;96%;5
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;99;79;ESE;8;55%;33%;11
Mcgregor;A stray thunderstorm;96;72;ENE;12;63%;73%;5
Mckinney;A thunderstorm;92;72;NE;7;72%;72%;6
Mesquite;Windy;92;74;ESE;17;66%;72%;6
Midland;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;5;30%;2%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;5;30%;2%;10
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;89;70;NE;4;80%;66%;5
Mineola;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;ESE;13;81%;59%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;95;71;E;7;56%;55%;6
Mount Pleasant;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SSE;11;78%;63%;4
Nacogdoches;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;ENE;13;75%;90%;5
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;101;76;ENE;8;50%;50%;7
Odessa;Mostly sunny;97;70;SE;7;33%;2%;10
Orange;Some wind and rain;90;78;E;18;81%;94%;3
Palacios;A t-storm or two;93;77;S;16;80%;84%;3
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;91;73;E;13;73%;79%;5
Pampa;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;11;32%;2%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;95;67;SSE;12;34%;4%;9
Paris;Not as warm;88;73;SE;17;70%;65%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;99;67;ESE;6;30%;2%;10
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;SSE;12;36%;3%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;92;62;SSE;7;38%;3%;9
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy, warm;102;75;ENE;7;44%;55%;7
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;92;82;ENE;10;71%;65%;10
Port Isabel;Partial sunshine;92;81;E;10;67%;44%;11
Port Lavaca;A t-storm or two;95;79;N;10;66%;81%;9
Randolph AFB;A stray thunderstorm;99;74;NNE;9;51%;73%;7
Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;96;78;NNW;9;63%;44%;11
Rockport;A couple of t-storms;95;80;NE;9;72%;77%;10
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;96;71;ESE;6;42%;15%;10
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;ESE;5;37%;8%;10
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;76;ENE;7;45%;66%;8
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;100;75;NE;9;48%;55%;7
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;100;75;E;8;47%;71%;7
Seminole;Mostly sunny;95;65;SE;5;32%;3%;10
Sherman-Denison;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;ENE;6;71%;72%;6
Snyder;Mostly sunny;96;69;SE;6;38%;3%;10
Sonora;Mostly sunny;98;71;ESE;6;40%;8%;10
Stephenville;Clouds and sun;94;70;E;6;54%;44%;10
Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;90;75;SE;11;69%;67%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;97;72;SE;7;35%;6%;10
Temple;A t-storm in spots;96;70;E;13;61%;74%;7
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;92;74;ESE;11;71%;60%;6
Tyler;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;13;72%;57%;5
Uvalde;Clouds and sun;100;73;E;6;47%;23%;10
Vernon;Partly sunny;98;72;SE;7;40%;26%;9
Victoria;A couple of t-storms;96;77;NE;9;74%;81%;6
Waco;A t-storm in spots;96;73;ENE;11;62%;73%;6
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;98;78;E;7;55%;33%;11
Wharton;A couple of t-storms;93;75;NNE;17;78%;85%;3
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;94;69;SE;6;56%;29%;8
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;98;68;SE;7;29%;4%;10
Zapata;Clouds and sun;101;79;ESE;5;50%;24%;11
