TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;100;76;S;15;43%;5%;11
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;100;77;S;15;37%;5%;11
Alice;Mostly sunny;97;73;SE;9;60%;12%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;SE;8;31%;1%;12
Amarillo;Clouds and sun, hot;100;72;S;10;39%;28%;11
Angleton;Sun and some clouds;92;75;S;5;69%;33%;11
Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;9;47%;8%;11
Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;6;50%;5%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine and warm;100;73;SSE;9;57%;5%;11
Bay;Clouds and sun, nice;91;75;SSE;6;69%;30%;10
Beaumont;Clouds and sun;93;75;SSW;4;67%;30%;10
Beeville;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;7;58%;12%;11
Borger;Clouds and sun, hot;102;76;SSE;9;40%;31%;11
Bowie;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;8;52%;10%;11
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;103;78;S;10;37%;6%;11
Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;S;6;59%;18%;11
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;8;45%;8%;11
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;93;77;ESE;9;67%;39%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;101;73;SSE;11;42%;4%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SSE;8;49%;3%;11
Canadian;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSW;10;56%;42%;11
Castroville;Sunshine and warm;100;73;SE;7;52%;5%;11
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;14;37%;30%;11
Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;9;49%;6%;11
College Station;Partly sunny;98;75;SSE;8;60%;30%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;102;75;S;10;40%;4%;11
Conroe;Partly sunny;96;74;S;5;63%;27%;11
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;10;64%;14%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;8;52%;9%;11
Cotulla;Sunshine, very warm;101;76;SE;9;55%;4%;11
Dalhart;Increasing clouds;96;68;S;10;45%;12%;11
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;99;80;SSE;9;43%;11%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;9;48%;9%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sun and some clouds;98;79;SE;11;49%;10%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;S;8;43%;9%;11
Del Rio;Sunny, breezy, hot;103;77;SSE;15;49%;4%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;13;50%;4%;11
Denton;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;9;50%;10%;11
Dryden;Sunny and hot;101;75;SE;12;43%;5%;12
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;96;70;SE;9;44%;34%;8
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;95;76;ESE;8;61%;33%;12
El Paso;Sun and some clouds;102;77;NW;6;27%;19%;12
Ellington;More clouds than sun;92;77;S;5;69%;31%;10
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;7;58%;30%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;11;46%;5%;11
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;9;43%;7%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;SE;11;46%;9%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;SE;10;42%;7%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;8;45%;7%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;96;70;SSE;8;51%;4%;11
Gainesville;Partly sunny;96;77;SSE;9;61%;11%;11
Galveston;Rather cloudy;92;83;S;7;69%;33%;9
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;8;45%;5%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;9;51%;5%;11
Giddings;Warm with sunshine;100;74;SSE;6;51%;14%;11
Gilmer;A t-storm around;92;73;SE;5;71%;45%;8
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;SSE;7;38%;6%;11
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;102;78;SSE;9;38%;6%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;8;47%;9%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny;99;78;SE;8;52%;25%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Sun and clouds, warm;94;70;NNE;12;30%;14%;12
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;10;43%;5%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;93;75;SE;11;68%;36%;12
Hearne;Sunshine and warm;99;75;SSE;7;54%;14%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;8;57%;4%;12
Henderson;Partial sunshine;93;72;SE;5;65%;25%;10
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;SSW;10;38%;27%;11
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;9;45%;7%;11
Hondo;Lots of sun, warm;99;72;SE;9;54%;4%;11
Houston;Partly sunny;95;77;S;5;63%;29%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun;93;78;S;6;65%;30%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;78;S;6;66%;28%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Variable cloudiness;91;71;S;3;74%;29%;10
Houston Clover;More clouds than sun;93;77;S;4;63%;32%;10
Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;94;74;S;5;63%;25%;11
Houston Hull;Periods of sun;94;76;S;6;68%;27%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;74;S;5;64%;28%;10
Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;5;59%;22%;11
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;93;80;SE;10;70%;31%;11
Jacksonville;A t-storm around;95;74;SE;5;60%;42%;11
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;SSE;4;65%;55%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SSE;11;51%;4%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;SSE;8;53%;5%;11
Kerrville;Warm with sunshine;97;71;SSE;8;54%;4%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;11;46%;5%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;S;11;49%;5%;11
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;10;63%;30%;11
La Grange;Sunshine, very warm;100;75;SSE;6;58%;15%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;SSE;8;54%;5%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;8;50%;10%;11
Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;100;78;SE;10;47%;4%;12
Llano;Partly sunny, warm;101;72;SSE;7;49%;3%;11
Longview;Some sun;93;74;SE;6;64%;31%;9
Lubbock;Becoming cloudy, hot;100;73;SSW;12;38%;27%;11
Lufkin;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;4;61%;45%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;95;78;SE;11;64%;33%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;101;74;SSE;10;48%;5%;11
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;97;78;SSE;10;52%;17%;11
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;8;51%;12%;11
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;16;30%;11%;11
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;16;30%;11%;11
Midlothian;Partly sunny;98;74;SE;7;51%;8%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;95;74;SE;5;66%;29%;10
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;11;45%;7%;11
Mount Pleasant;A strong t-storm;92;73;SE;6;68%;48%;10
Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;94;72;SE;5;64%;43%;11
New Braunfels;Sunshine and warm;100;74;SSE;8;52%;5%;11
Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;S;15;34%;10%;12
Orange;A t-storm around;93;74;SSW;4;66%;44%;10
Palacios;Partly sunny;91;77;SSE;9;69%;29%;11
Palestine;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;5;54%;12%;11
Pampa;Clouds and sun, hot;99;72;SSE;11;42%;42%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;S;11;40%;40%;11
Paris;Some sunshine;93;74;SE;8;60%;34%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;106;73;SSE;7;29%;9%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;9;54%;29%;11
Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;SSW;12;43%;31%;10
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SE;7;54%;5%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;82;SE;9;70%;31%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;90;80;ESE;11;70%;55%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;77;SSE;8;59%;23%;11
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;9;53%;5%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;8;60%;30%;11
Rockport;Sunshine and humid;92;81;SE;8;65%;32%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;11;53%;4%;12
San Angelo;Sunny, breezy, hot;103;71;S;14;40%;5%;11
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;8;53%;5%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;99;72;SSE;8;57%;5%;11
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;9;51%;6%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;S;9;34%;20%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;96;78;SE;10;53%;18%;11
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;S;12;41%;12%;11
Sonora;Sunny and very warm;98;72;SSE;13;47%;5%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;S;9;42%;5%;11
Sulphur Springs;A strong t-storm;97;76;SE;7;59%;44%;8
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;13;36%;8%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SSE;12;51%;5%;11
Terrell;Sunshine and warm;98;76;SSE;8;56%;16%;11
Tyler;Sun and some clouds;97;76;SE;6;60%;27%;11
Uvalde;Sunny and very warm;99;73;SE;8;57%;4%;11
Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;103;80;S;12;34%;18%;10
Victoria;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;60%;18%;11
Waco;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;10;47%;5%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;93;76;ESE;8;61%;34%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;6;66%;28%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;12;45%;11%;11
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;105;74;SE;13;27%;12%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;99;79;SE;8;53%;29%;12
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather