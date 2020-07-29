TX Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SSW;14;54%;33%;11

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;S;13;46%;33%;11

Alice;Clouds and sunshine;95;77;SSE;12;70%;13%;12

Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;96;65;SE;7;43%;0%;12

Amarillo;Partly sunny;92;64;ENE;10;52%;37%;11

Angleton;Clouds and sun;91;78;S;11;73%;30%;11

Arlington;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;11;55%;59%;11

Austin;Clouds and sun;98;79;S;7;55%;15%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;97;77;S;12;63%;14%;11

Bay;Partly sunny;90;78;S;10;75%;30%;11

Beaumont;Partly sunny;93;77;S;8;70%;30%;11

Beeville;Partly sunny;94;78;SSE;10;64%;30%;11

Borger;Showers and t-storms;94;68;NE;8;49%;66%;11

Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;95;71;ESE;8;62%;66%;11

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;10;48%;34%;11

Brenham;Partial sunshine;96;78;S;9;63%;33%;11

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;9;54%;62%;11

Brownsville;Humid with some sun;92;79;SE;11;70%;30%;11

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;S;11;49%;22%;11

Burnet;Partly sunny;97;76;S;9;54%;17%;12

Canadian;Showers and t-storms;91;65;NNE;7;67%;69%;11

Castroville;Clouds and sun;99;77;SSE;9;56%;10%;11

Childress;Partly sunny;95;69;NNE;9;50%;66%;11

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;97;77;S;11;60%;31%;11

College Station;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;S;12;63%;23%;11

Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;S;11;50%;26%;11

Conroe;Sun and clouds;95;77;S;8;65%;33%;10

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;13;76%;30%;11

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSW;12;58%;33%;11

Cotulla;Hazy sun;100;77;SE;12;58%;11%;11

Dalhart;Partly sunny;90;63;NNE;14;58%;17%;11

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;96;79;S;11;55%;60%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, humid;96;77;S;12;59%;33%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, humid;95;78;S;14;62%;60%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSW;10;50%;62%;11

Del Rio;Clouds and sun;101;79;SSE;14;57%;10%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;98;79;SSE;14;57%;11%;8

Denton;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;12;57%;60%;11

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;10;52%;6%;12

Dumas;Showers and t-storms;89;62;NE;9;54%;65%;11

Edinburg;Clouds and sun;93;78;SE;10;67%;30%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny;106;79;ESE;7;23%;3%;12

Ellington;More clouds than sun;92;78;SSW;10;72%;30%;10

Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;94;78;SE;9;65%;14%;12

Fort Hood;Lots of sun, warm;97;78;S;13;56%;25%;11

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;98;75;S;11;52%;59%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;97;77;S;14;57%;60%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;98;78;S;13;54%;59%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;96;77;S;11;58%;32%;11

Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;95;74;S;10;55%;13%;11

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, humid;96;73;SSW;10;63%;62%;11

Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;91;83;SSW;14;76%;30%;12

Gatesville;Lots of sun, warm;97;77;S;10;55%;27%;11

Georgetown;Partly sunny;97;77;S;10;55%;19%;11

Giddings;Clouds and sun, warm;98;77;S;9;56%;20%;11

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;SSW;8;64%;36%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;S;8;49%;62%;11

Granbury;Warm with sunshine;100;78;S;10;49%;33%;11

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;97;77;S;11;57%;59%;11

Greenville;Mostly sunny;98;78;SSW;12;52%;60%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;ESE;12;33%;0%;12

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;S;11;53%;27%;11

Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;93;77;SSE;15;71%;30%;12

Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;S;9;59%;30%;11

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;10;63%;10%;11

Henderson;Humid with some sun;94;76;SSW;8;63%;33%;11

Hereford;Partly sunny;95;66;E;9;45%;39%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;97;78;S;12;54%;32%;11

Hondo;Clouds and sun;98;76;SSE;12;57%;11%;11

Houston;Partly sunny;93;78;S;8;67%;30%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with some sun;93;79;SSW;11;67%;30%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Variable cloudiness;92;77;S;11;70%;30%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;75;S;7;77%;30%;11

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;78;S;9;67%;30%;11

Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;93;78;S;9;65%;32%;10

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;78;S;11;70%;30%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Variable clouds;94;78;S;10;65%;31%;10

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;96;79;S;8;60%;22%;11

Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;92;81;SSE;15;77%;30%;12

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;95;76;SSW;8;61%;33%;11

Jasper;Partly sunny;93;76;SSW;6;67%;33%;10

Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;S;11;56%;11%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun;99;78;SSE;11;57%;11%;11

Kerrville;Partly sunny;96;75;S;11;58%;11%;11

Killeen;Lots of sun, warm;97;78;S;13;56%;25%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;78;S;13;59%;25%;11

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;94;78;SSE;13;72%;30%;11

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;97;78;S;9;63%;31%;11

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;10;60%;16%;10

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;96;77;S;11;58%;33%;11

Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;97;79;SE;12;57%;56%;11

Llano;Partial sunshine;100;75;S;9;52%;14%;12

Longview;Humid with some sun;95;76;SSW;9;62%;34%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;NE;8;47%;32%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;76;SSW;9;65%;25%;10

Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;93;79;SSE;14;70%;30%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, humid;97;77;S;13;59%;30%;11

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, humid;95;76;S;14;60%;60%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;11;57%;60%;11

Midland;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;11;45%;24%;12

Midland Airpark;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;11;45%;24%;12

Midlothian;Lots of sun, humid;94;76;S;11;65%;32%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;95;76;SSW;9;66%;35%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;S;12;54%;60%;11

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;95;76;SSW;10;63%;39%;11

Nacogdoches;Sunny intervals;95;75;S;8;66%;30%;10

New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;99;77;SSE;11;55%;11%;11

Odessa;Sunshine and warm;100;74;ESE;10;45%;23%;12

Orange;Clouds and sun;92;78;SSW;8;69%;30%;8

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;91;81;S;14;75%;30%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny;96;76;SSW;8;57%;33%;11

Pampa;Mostly sunny;93;65;NE;10;48%;38%;11

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers and t-storms;90;63;N;9;57%;66%;11

Paris;Partly sunny;95;73;SSW;11;61%;66%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;ESE;7;36%;6%;12

Perryton;Showers and t-storms;88;64;NE;9;60%;68%;11

Plainview;Some sun;94;66;ENE;9;54%;44%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;99;76;SSE;8;56%;10%;10

Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;89;82;SSE;12;74%;30%;11

Port Isabel;Some sun;90;81;SE;12;72%;30%;11

Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;92;80;SSE;11;67%;30%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;98;77;SSE;12;56%;12%;11

Robstown;Sun and clouds;94;77;SSE;12;72%;30%;11

Rockport;Sun and clouds;91;82;SSE;11;69%;44%;12

Rocksprings;Sunny intervals;93;74;SSE;12;59%;9%;9

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;S;12;50%;15%;12

San Antonio;Clouds and sun;99;77;SSE;10;57%;10%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, humid;98;76;SSE;11;60%;11%;10

San Marcos;Clouds and sun;98;76;S;11;57%;13%;11

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;SSE;7;44%;39%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;95;73;S;12;60%;66%;11

Snyder;Sunny and hot;100;73;ESE;9;50%;32%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;12;53%;8%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSW;11;54%;33%;11

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSW;13;56%;62%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;S;11;46%;32%;12

Temple;Breezy with some sun;97;77;S;15;61%;25%;11

Terrell;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;12;60%;33%;11

Tyler;Partly sunny;96;77;SSW;11;60%;34%;11

Uvalde;Partly sunny;98;75;SSE;9;61%;12%;11

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;NNE;11;43%;66%;11

Victoria;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;10;67%;30%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny;97;79;S;14;58%;31%;11

Weslaco;Periods of sun;92;78;SE;10;66%;12%;12

Wharton;Partly sunny;92;76;S;9;73%;30%;12

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;96;71;E;11;55%;66%;11

Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;103;75;SE;12;42%;16%;12

Zapata;Clouds and sunshine;96;79;SE;9;62%;11%;11

