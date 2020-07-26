TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, humid;94;72;SSE;6;59%;30%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;6;50%;27%;12
Alice;Overcast, a t-storm;89;75;ESE;9;81%;69%;5
Alpine;Mostly sunny;87;63;SE;7;49%;2%;12
Amarillo;Heavy p.m. t-storms;85;68;SSE;7;70%;86%;7
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;6;80%;85%;3
Arlington;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;6;58%;38%;11
Austin;Showers and t-storms;95;77;S;1;65%;70%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Showers and t-storms;94;73;S;4;71%;70%;10
Bay;Showers and t-storms;88;76;ESE;5;84%;86%;4
Beaumont;Thunderstorms;87;75;S;5;81%;86%;4
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;91;75;S;6;72%;57%;5
Borger;A heavy thunderstorm;88;71;E;7;62%;84%;7
Bowie;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;4;74%;44%;11
Breckenridge;Partial sunshine;95;76;SE;5;51%;38%;11
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;92;76;S;5;71%;70%;5
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;91;70;SSE;3;66%;39%;10
Brownsville;A couple of t-storms;86;76;ESE;7;79%;86%;5
Brownwood;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;5;55%;40%;10
Burnet;Some sun;93;74;SSE;5;58%;43%;12
Canadian;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;68;SE;6;76%;90%;6
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;6;64%;55%;10
Childress;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;69;ESE;8;64%;85%;8
Cleburne;Variable cloudiness;93;75;ESE;6;65%;39%;10
College Station;Showers and t-storms;92;77;SSE;5;70%;66%;6
Comanche;Clouds and sun;94;73;SE;5;57%;42%;12
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;89;75;SE;5;75%;84%;6
Corpus Christi;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;SE;9;85%;82%;5
Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;5;63%;53%;11
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;94;72;ESE;9;72%;55%;7
Dalhart;A heavy thunderstorm;82;66;NNE;10;78%;85%;4
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;92;78;SSE;5;61%;36%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;5;65%;35%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny intervals;92;77;SSE;6;70%;39%;11
Decatur;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;6;57%;39%;11
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;96;77;SSE;9;62%;55%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;SE;9;62%;66%;11
Denton;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;6;60%;36%;11
Dryden;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;46%;28%;12
Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;N;7;69%;86%;6
Edinburg;A couple of t-storms;85;74;E;7;77%;86%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;7;42%;1%;12
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;88;76;S;6;80%;84%;6
Falfurrias;A couple of t-storms;88;74;SSW;5;68%;86%;5
Fort Hood;Humid with some sun;93;74;S;5;64%;40%;12
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;6;56%;34%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;7;65%;35%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;S;6;63%;34%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;More clouds than sun;93;72;S;3;67%;40%;10
Fredericksburg;A morning t-storm;90;70;S;5;59%;64%;11
Gainesville;Sun and some clouds;91;73;SE;6;65%;39%;11
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;88;80;S;8;81%;85%;6
Gatesville;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;4;60%;39%;10
Georgetown;Showers and t-storms;93;76;SSE;5;63%;68%;10
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;94;76;SSE;5;65%;70%;8
Gilmer;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;SSE;4;71%;56%;8
Graham;Clouds and sun;93;73;SE;4;54%;40%;10
Granbury;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;5;55%;39%;11
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun;93;77;SE;6;60%;37%;11
Greenville;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SE;5;54%;55%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;86;65;E;12;51%;0%;12
Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;5;60%;41%;11
Harlingen;A couple of t-storms;87;74;SE;10;84%;86%;4
Hearne;Showers and t-storms;92;75;ESE;4;69%;65%;7
Hebbronville;A couple of t-storms;85;71;SSW;7;69%;86%;4
Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;SE;5;72%;57%;9
Hereford;A t-storm in spots;88;67;E;7;58%;74%;9
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;92;75;ESE;5;60%;34%;11
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;8;66%;51%;11
Houston;Showers and t-storms;88;77;S;5;76%;84%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;88;78;S;7;76%;84%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;86;76;S;7;79%;84%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SE;3;84%;84%;5
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;88;77;S;5;75%;84%;6
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;89;76;SSE;5;74%;84%;5
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;88;77;SSE;6;78%;84%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;89;76;SSE;6;76%;84%;6
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;91;76;SE;4;73%;70%;8
Ingleside;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;SE;10;82%;82%;5
Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;ESE;5;74%;57%;8
Jasper;Thunderstorms;84;73;E;4;80%;78%;5
Junction;Partly sunny, humid;96;72;S;4;62%;35%;12
Kellyusa Airport;A morning t-storm;92;72;SE;7;66%;66%;10
Kerrville;A morning t-storm;92;70;SSW;6;62%;62%;12
Killeen;Humid with some sun;93;74;S;5;64%;40%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid with some sun;94;73;S;5;67%;40%;12
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;SE;9;83%;82%;5
La Grange;Showers and t-storms;93;77;SSE;5;68%;71%;6
Lago Vista;Showers and t-storms;93;74;S;3;69%;70%;11
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;92;74;SE;5;61%;33%;11
Laredo;A couple of t-storms;87;75;SSW;8;63%;74%;6
Llano;Some sunshine;96;73;SSE;5;56%;43%;12
Longview;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;SE;5;68%;56%;7
Lubbock;Sun and some clouds;91;71;SE;7;49%;37%;12
Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;87;74;S;5;80%;72%;7
Mcallen;A couple of t-storms;86;74;SE;9;86%;86%;4
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;94;73;S;4;69%;36%;11
Mckinney;Clouds and sun;91;73;SSE;6;67%;36%;11
Mesquite;Clouds and sun;91;74;SE;6;60%;33%;11
Midland;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;48%;8%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;48%;8%;12
Midlothian;Humid with some sun;90;72;S;3;74%;34%;11
Mineola;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;SE;4;69%;54%;9
Mineral Wells;Humid with some sun;93;72;S;6;65%;36%;11
Mount Pleasant;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SE;4;62%;54%;11
Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ESE;5;71%;63%;7
New Braunfels;A thunderstorm;93;75;S;6;67%;69%;8
Odessa;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;45%;8%;12
Orange;Thunderstorms;86;76;S;5;83%;86%;3
Palacios;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;9;77%;77%;4
Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;4;68%;55%;8
Pampa;Heavy p.m. t-storms;86;68;SE;7;57%;87%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Heavy p.m. t-storms;86;66;ENE;6;67%;88%;7
Paris;Sunny intervals;91;72;SSE;6;59%;10%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny;98;71;SSE;7;41%;8%;12
Perryton;A heavy thunderstorm;82;66;E;8;72%;85%;6
Plainview;A t-storm in spots;86;67;ENE;7;63%;55%;12
Pleasanton;A shower or t-storm;93;73;S;6;68%;69%;10
Port Aransas;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;80;SSE;9;75%;83%;5
Port Isabel;A couple of t-storms;86;78;SE;9;75%;86%;6
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSE;7;76%;79%;4
Randolph AFB;A shower or t-storm;92;73;SSE;7;71%;71%;10
Robstown;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;73;SE;8;83%;82%;5
Rockport;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;SSE;8;73%;83%;5
Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;S;7;59%;60%;10
San Angelo;Partly sunny;96;71;S;4;54%;20%;12
San Antonio;A shower or t-storm;92;74;S;6;67%;70%;10
San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;91;72;SE;7;75%;70%;10
San Marcos;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;66%;66%;9
Seminole;Partly sunny;94;70;SE;6;45%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Humid with some sun;91;73;SSE;5;67%;44%;11
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;94;73;SE;6;49%;16%;9
Sonora;Sun and some clouds;94;72;SSW;6;52%;30%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny;91;73;S;3;63%;44%;11
Sulphur Springs;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;SE;6;57%;53%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;94;74;SE;6;46%;18%;9
Temple;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;S;5;67%;38%;12
Terrell;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SE;6;64%;54%;11
Tyler;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SE;6;64%;55%;8
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;92;71;S;7;63%;46%;12
Vernon;Heavy p.m. t-storms;96;75;NNE;6;54%;84%;11
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;7;76%;57%;8
Waco;Humid with some sun;93;74;SSE;5;66%;33%;11
Weslaco;A couple of t-storms;84;74;ESE;7;77%;86%;4
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;89;73;SSE;6;80%;85%;5
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, humid;91;70;SE;7;66%;44%;10
Wink;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;9;48%;7%;12
Zapata;A couple of t-storms;87;77;SSE;7;69%;86%;4
