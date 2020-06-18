TX Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;16;62%;55%;9

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;93;72;SSE;15;53%;55%;8

Alice;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;13;68%;48%;7

Alpine;A strong t-storm;90;66;SSE;8;35%;51%;13

Amarillo;Showers and t-storms;86;63;SSE;10;65%;70%;7

Angleton;Partly sunny;90;68;SE;11;61%;30%;12

Arlington;Hot with some sun;95;74;S;9;54%;42%;9

Austin;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;7;59%;44%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;11;65%;44%;11

Bay;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;10;64%;29%;12

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;92;70;S;7;60%;13%;12

Beeville;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;10;64%;55%;9

Borger;Showers and t-storms;90;64;SSE;10;47%;69%;7

Bowie;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;9;67%;55%;8

Breckenridge;Periods of sun, hot;94;73;SSE;9;56%;44%;6

Brenham;Some sun;94;72;SSE;8;55%;30%;12

Bridgeport;Episodes of sunshine;92;71;SSE;10;59%;44%;7

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SE;12;67%;48%;7

Brownwood;Partly sunny;92;71;S;10;62%;44%;9

Burnet;Clouds and sun;91;72;S;8;59%;44%;8

Canadian;Showers and t-storms;88;62;SE;10;66%;77%;7

Castroville;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;8;67%;55%;8

Childress;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;SSE;15;59%;68%;6

Cleburne;Some sunshine;94;72;S;10;65%;42%;9

College Station;Partial sunshine;94;73;SSE;11;56%;18%;12

Comanche;Sun and clouds;93;71;S;9;61%;44%;9

Conroe;Partly sunny;93;69;SSE;7;59%;13%;12

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;14;76%;44%;7

Corsicana;Partial sunshine;95;72;S;9;53%;14%;12

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;12;65%;42%;7

Dalhart;Showers and t-storms;85;58;NNE;15;62%;70%;6

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;95;76;SW;12;50%;42%;9

Dallas Redbird;Sun and some clouds;93;75;SW;13;54%;44%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;Some sunshine;94;74;SSW;14;57%;44%;9

Decatur;Partly sunny;92;73;S;8;57%;44%;11

Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;98;77;SE;15;59%;51%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;15;61%;49%;7

Denton;Partly sunny;94;74;S;10;56%;44%;9

Dryden;A strong t-storm;95;73;SSE;13;59%;54%;13

Dumas;Showers and t-storms;82;60;ESE;9;60%;70%;7

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;10;64%;46%;8

El Paso;Mostly sunny;99;71;SSW;9;14%;0%;13

Ellington;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;11;59%;9%;12

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;10;66%;48%;7

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;92;73;S;13;60%;44%;11

Fort Worth;Some sun;95;74;S;9;53%;44%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Some sun;94;76;S;14;55%;44%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Some sun;95;76;S;13;55%;44%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SSW;12;56%;44%;9

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;88;70;S;8;64%;44%;8

Gainesville;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;9;59%;44%;9

Galveston;Partly sunny;88;78;SSE;11;63%;8%;12

Gatesville;Periods of sun;93;72;SSE;8;59%;44%;9

Georgetown;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;57%;42%;11

Giddings;Partial sunshine;94;72;SSE;7;56%;30%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;6;61%;13%;12

Graham;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;7;59%;44%;8

Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;9;54%;44%;11

Grand Prairie;Partial sunshine;95;75;S;8;54%;42%;9

Greenville;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;8;49%;29%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Clouds and sunshine;88;64;S;16;19%;0%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;72;S;10;61%;44%;9

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;14;65%;48%;7

Hearne;Partly sunny;95;71;S;8;58%;44%;12

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;10;67%;44%;9

Henderson;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSE;6;59%;10%;12

Hereford;Showers and t-storms;88;63;SSE;10;54%;69%;9

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;95;72;S;9;55%;33%;9

Hondo;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;12;64%;46%;8

Houston;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;57%;11%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;11;54%;9%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;11;53%;10%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;68;SSE;7;63%;10%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;9;53%;9%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;8;54%;12%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;59%;10%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;10;54%;11%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny;94;71;SSE;6;54%;13%;12

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;SE;14;74%;70%;9

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;69;S;6;55%;8%;12

Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;S;5;60%;14%;12

Junction;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;11;61%;33%;9

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;11;67%;64%;8

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SSE;9;69%;46%;8

Killeen;Partly sunny;92;73;S;13;60%;44%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;93;73;S;13;61%;44%;11

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;14;69%;55%;7

La Grange;Partial sunshine;94;72;SSE;6;61%;30%;12

Lago Vista;Some sun;91;73;SSE;10;63%;44%;10

Lancaster;Partial sunshine;94;72;S;8;56%;38%;9

Laredo;Partly sunny;97;78;SE;13;55%;9%;10

Llano;Sun and clouds;93;73;SSE;7;61%;44%;9

Longview;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;7;58%;11%;12

Lubbock;A strong t-storm;89;66;E;13;62%;70%;7

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSW;6;57%;14%;12

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SE;14;63%;45%;9

Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;S;14;58%;44%;11

Mckinney;Partial sunshine;94;72;SSW;12;52%;43%;11

Mesquite;Partial sunshine;94;72;S;8;54%;37%;10

Midland;A strong t-storm;93;71;SSE;16;52%;47%;11

Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;93;71;SSE;16;52%;47%;11

Midlothian;Partly sunny;93;71;WSW;10;59%;37%;9

Mineola;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;6;59%;14%;12

Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun;93;71;SSE;13;61%;44%;7

Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;93;71;SSE;6;53%;18%;12

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;93;67;S;6;58%;8%;12

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;60%;55%;12

Odessa;A strong t-storm;94;70;S;14;46%;45%;12

Orange;Mostly sunny;91;70;S;6;58%;13%;12

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;89;75;SE;14;66%;44%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny;93;68;S;6;56%;8%;12

Pampa;Showers and t-storms;87;63;S;10;55%;70%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers and t-storms;89;60;SE;12;56%;70%;6

Paris;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;9;56%;27%;11

Pecos;A strong t-storm;98;70;S;7;32%;43%;12

Perryton;Showers and t-storms;83;60;SSE;9;63%;78%;4

Plainview;A strong t-storm;87;62;SE;11;60%;66%;6

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;8;62%;55%;8

Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;87;80;SE;13;72%;55%;9

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SE;15;71%;64%;6

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;76;SE;11;62%;44%;11

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;11;68%;44%;8

Robstown;Clouds and sun;90;75;SE;12;73%;44%;6

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;SE;12;67%;66%;9

Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSE;13;69%;55%;7

San Angelo;Clouds and sun;96;72;SSE;15;53%;36%;9

San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;8;67%;55%;8

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;10;70%;46%;8

San Marcos;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;58%;44%;11

Seminole;A strong t-storm;94;65;S;10;37%;63%;12

Sherman-Denison;Some sun, very warm;91;74;SSW;11;56%;44%;12

Snyder;A strong t-storm;92;70;S;11;65%;66%;7

Sonora;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;13;63%;18%;10

Stephenville;Clouds and sun;93;71;SSE;12;58%;44%;8

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;7;51%;19%;12

Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;93;72;S;11;65%;73%;9

Temple;Partly sunny;94;71;S;13;62%;28%;9

Terrell;Partly sunny;94;71;SSE;9;55%;23%;12

Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;7;55%;11%;12

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;8;67%;55%;8

Vernon;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;SSE;12;56%;72%;10

Victoria;Sun and some clouds;93;75;SE;11;64%;44%;12

Waco;Partly sunny;94;72;S;13;57%;44%;11

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;10;65%;46%;8

Wharton;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;8;62%;10%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;92;69;SSE;13;59%;63%;8

Wink;A strong t-storm;97;70;SSE;11;37%;43%;12

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SE;10;60%;43%;10

