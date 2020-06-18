TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;16;62%;55%;9
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;93;72;SSE;15;53%;55%;8
Alice;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;13;68%;48%;7
Alpine;A strong t-storm;90;66;SSE;8;35%;51%;13
Amarillo;Showers and t-storms;86;63;SSE;10;65%;70%;7
Angleton;Partly sunny;90;68;SE;11;61%;30%;12
Arlington;Hot with some sun;95;74;S;9;54%;42%;9
Austin;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;7;59%;44%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;11;65%;44%;11
Bay;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;10;64%;29%;12
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;92;70;S;7;60%;13%;12
Beeville;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;10;64%;55%;9
Borger;Showers and t-storms;90;64;SSE;10;47%;69%;7
Bowie;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;9;67%;55%;8
Breckenridge;Periods of sun, hot;94;73;SSE;9;56%;44%;6
Brenham;Some sun;94;72;SSE;8;55%;30%;12
Bridgeport;Episodes of sunshine;92;71;SSE;10;59%;44%;7
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SE;12;67%;48%;7
Brownwood;Partly sunny;92;71;S;10;62%;44%;9
Burnet;Clouds and sun;91;72;S;8;59%;44%;8
Canadian;Showers and t-storms;88;62;SE;10;66%;77%;7
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;8;67%;55%;8
Childress;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;SSE;15;59%;68%;6
Cleburne;Some sunshine;94;72;S;10;65%;42%;9
College Station;Partial sunshine;94;73;SSE;11;56%;18%;12
Comanche;Sun and clouds;93;71;S;9;61%;44%;9
Conroe;Partly sunny;93;69;SSE;7;59%;13%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;14;76%;44%;7
Corsicana;Partial sunshine;95;72;S;9;53%;14%;12
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;12;65%;42%;7
Dalhart;Showers and t-storms;85;58;NNE;15;62%;70%;6
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;95;76;SW;12;50%;42%;9
Dallas Redbird;Sun and some clouds;93;75;SW;13;54%;44%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Some sunshine;94;74;SSW;14;57%;44%;9
Decatur;Partly sunny;92;73;S;8;57%;44%;11
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;98;77;SE;15;59%;51%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;15;61%;49%;7
Denton;Partly sunny;94;74;S;10;56%;44%;9
Dryden;A strong t-storm;95;73;SSE;13;59%;54%;13
Dumas;Showers and t-storms;82;60;ESE;9;60%;70%;7
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;10;64%;46%;8
El Paso;Mostly sunny;99;71;SSW;9;14%;0%;13
Ellington;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;11;59%;9%;12
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;10;66%;48%;7
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;92;73;S;13;60%;44%;11
Fort Worth;Some sun;95;74;S;9;53%;44%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Some sun;94;76;S;14;55%;44%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Some sun;95;76;S;13;55%;44%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SSW;12;56%;44%;9
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;88;70;S;8;64%;44%;8
Gainesville;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;9;59%;44%;9
Galveston;Partly sunny;88;78;SSE;11;63%;8%;12
Gatesville;Periods of sun;93;72;SSE;8;59%;44%;9
Georgetown;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;57%;42%;11
Giddings;Partial sunshine;94;72;SSE;7;56%;30%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;6;61%;13%;12
Graham;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;7;59%;44%;8
Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;9;54%;44%;11
Grand Prairie;Partial sunshine;95;75;S;8;54%;42%;9
Greenville;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;8;49%;29%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Clouds and sunshine;88;64;S;16;19%;0%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;72;S;10;61%;44%;9
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;14;65%;48%;7
Hearne;Partly sunny;95;71;S;8;58%;44%;12
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;10;67%;44%;9
Henderson;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSE;6;59%;10%;12
Hereford;Showers and t-storms;88;63;SSE;10;54%;69%;9
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;95;72;S;9;55%;33%;9
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;12;64%;46%;8
Houston;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;57%;11%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;11;54%;9%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;11;53%;10%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;68;SSE;7;63%;10%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;9;53%;9%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;8;54%;12%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;59%;10%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;10;54%;11%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny;94;71;SSE;6;54%;13%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;SE;14;74%;70%;9
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;69;S;6;55%;8%;12
Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;S;5;60%;14%;12
Junction;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;11;61%;33%;9
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;11;67%;64%;8
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SSE;9;69%;46%;8
Killeen;Partly sunny;92;73;S;13;60%;44%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;93;73;S;13;61%;44%;11
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;14;69%;55%;7
La Grange;Partial sunshine;94;72;SSE;6;61%;30%;12
Lago Vista;Some sun;91;73;SSE;10;63%;44%;10
Lancaster;Partial sunshine;94;72;S;8;56%;38%;9
Laredo;Partly sunny;97;78;SE;13;55%;9%;10
Llano;Sun and clouds;93;73;SSE;7;61%;44%;9
Longview;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;7;58%;11%;12
Lubbock;A strong t-storm;89;66;E;13;62%;70%;7
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSW;6;57%;14%;12
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SE;14;63%;45%;9
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;S;14;58%;44%;11
Mckinney;Partial sunshine;94;72;SSW;12;52%;43%;11
Mesquite;Partial sunshine;94;72;S;8;54%;37%;10
Midland;A strong t-storm;93;71;SSE;16;52%;47%;11
Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;93;71;SSE;16;52%;47%;11
Midlothian;Partly sunny;93;71;WSW;10;59%;37%;9
Mineola;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;6;59%;14%;12
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun;93;71;SSE;13;61%;44%;7
Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;93;71;SSE;6;53%;18%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;93;67;S;6;58%;8%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;60%;55%;12
Odessa;A strong t-storm;94;70;S;14;46%;45%;12
Orange;Mostly sunny;91;70;S;6;58%;13%;12
Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;89;75;SE;14;66%;44%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;93;68;S;6;56%;8%;12
Pampa;Showers and t-storms;87;63;S;10;55%;70%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers and t-storms;89;60;SE;12;56%;70%;6
Paris;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;9;56%;27%;11
Pecos;A strong t-storm;98;70;S;7;32%;43%;12
Perryton;Showers and t-storms;83;60;SSE;9;63%;78%;4
Plainview;A strong t-storm;87;62;SE;11;60%;66%;6
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;8;62%;55%;8
Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;87;80;SE;13;72%;55%;9
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SE;15;71%;64%;6
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;76;SE;11;62%;44%;11
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;11;68%;44%;8
Robstown;Clouds and sun;90;75;SE;12;73%;44%;6
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;SE;12;67%;66%;9
Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSE;13;69%;55%;7
San Angelo;Clouds and sun;96;72;SSE;15;53%;36%;9
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;8;67%;55%;8
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;10;70%;46%;8
San Marcos;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;58%;44%;11
Seminole;A strong t-storm;94;65;S;10;37%;63%;12
Sherman-Denison;Some sun, very warm;91;74;SSW;11;56%;44%;12
Snyder;A strong t-storm;92;70;S;11;65%;66%;7
Sonora;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;13;63%;18%;10
Stephenville;Clouds and sun;93;71;SSE;12;58%;44%;8
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;7;51%;19%;12
Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;93;72;S;11;65%;73%;9
Temple;Partly sunny;94;71;S;13;62%;28%;9
Terrell;Partly sunny;94;71;SSE;9;55%;23%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;7;55%;11%;12
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;8;67%;55%;8
Vernon;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;SSE;12;56%;72%;10
Victoria;Sun and some clouds;93;75;SE;11;64%;44%;12
Waco;Partly sunny;94;72;S;13;57%;44%;11
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;10;65%;46%;8
Wharton;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;8;62%;10%;12
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;92;69;SSE;13;59%;63%;8
Wink;A strong t-storm;97;70;SSE;11;37%;43%;12
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SE;10;60%;43%;10
