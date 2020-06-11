TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;95;66;SSE;10;30%;3%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;95;65;SSE;9;26%;3%;12
Alice;Sunny;95;64;SE;8;50%;1%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;90;59;SE;10;26%;0%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;94;64;S;14;25%;5%;12
Angleton;Sunny;90;67;WNW;9;45%;1%;12
Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SSE;6;38%;3%;12
Austin;Partly sunny;94;67;NE;5;34%;3%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;94;67;ENE;8;41%;3%;12
Bay;Sunny and very warm;92;67;N;8;46%;1%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;93;66;NNE;8;49%;1%;12
Beeville;Hot with sunshine;95;65;E;7;47%;2%;12
Borger;Clouds and sun, hot;97;68;S;12;24%;7%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny;92;67;SE;5;42%;4%;12
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, hot;96;67;SSE;7;34%;3%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny;93;66;NNE;6;49%;1%;12
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;91;63;SE;5;38%;3%;12
Brownsville;Partly sunny;90;69;NE;9;59%;9%;13
Brownwood;Partly sunny;93;59;SE;6;42%;3%;12
Burnet;Partly sunny;92;66;E;6;40%;3%;12
Canadian;Clouds and sun, hot;97;67;S;12;30%;15%;12
Castroville;Partly sunny;94;64;E;6;43%;2%;12
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;97;64;SSE;13;26%;3%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny;92;66;SE;6;44%;3%;12
College Station;Partly sunny;92;68;E;9;41%;2%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny;92;63;SSE;6;42%;3%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;92;64;NE;6;47%;1%;12
Corpus Christi;Sunshine;91;66;SE;9;57%;3%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny;92;68;E;6;44%;2%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;SE;7;41%;2%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;96;60;SW;18;26%;8%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;93;73;ENE;6;34%;3%;12
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;91;70;ENE;6;37%;3%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;93;70;E;7;38%;3%;12
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;S;5;36%;4%;12
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;ESE;8;30%;1%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;97;66;ESE;8;32%;1%;12
Denton;Partly sunny;93;66;SSE;5;42%;3%;12
Dryden;Partly sunny;96;66;SE;10;33%;3%;12
Dumas;Warm with some sun;95;63;SSW;13;27%;7%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;92;66;ENE;7;53%;3%;13
El Paso;Partly sunny;96;70;SE;9;28%;2%;13
Ellington;Mostly sunny;90;70;WNW;9;43%;1%;12
Falfurrias;Brilliant sunshine;94;65;ESE;6;48%;2%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;91;67;ESE;7;38%;3%;12
Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;SSE;6;35%;3%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;93;69;E;7;37%;3%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;E;6;35%;3%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;E;5;38%;3%;12
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;89;58;ESE;5;44%;3%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;SSE;5;45%;3%;12
Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;91;78;WNW;12;46%;1%;12
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;92;64;ESE;6;42%;3%;12
Georgetown;Partly sunny;93;65;ENE;7;43%;3%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny;93;66;NE;6;46%;2%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny;89;64;NE;5;53%;2%;12
Graham;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;SSE;5;36%;3%;12
Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;95;65;SE;6;37%;3%;12
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;93;69;SE;6;38%;3%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny;93;66;ESE;5;40%;3%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;84;61;ESE;21;29%;0%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;64;SE;6;42%;3%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;91;65;NE;11;54%;6%;13
Hearne;Partly sunny;92;64;NE;6;48%;2%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;92;63;ESE;6;46%;2%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny;89;63;NE;6;50%;2%;12
Hereford;Clouds and sun;95;62;S;12;25%;6%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;93;66;SE;6;40%;3%;12
Hondo;Partly sunny;95;63;ESE;8;36%;3%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny;93;70;NE;7;46%;1%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;92;71;W;10;39%;1%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;92;69;WSW;10;39%;1%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;NW;6;46%;1%;12
Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;WNW;8;39%;1%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;91;68;ENE;7;40%;2%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;93;69;SE;9;45%;1%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;94;71;ENE;10;40%;1%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;66;NE;5;49%;1%;12
Ingleside;Abundant sunshine;90;71;ESE;10;55%;3%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;66;NE;5;47%;2%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;NE;6;51%;0%;12
Junction;Partly sunny;93;62;SE;7;36%;3%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;93;67;SE;8;37%;3%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny;91;58;ESE;6;43%;3%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny;91;67;ESE;7;38%;3%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;91;65;ESE;8;41%;3%;12
Kingsville Nas;Brilliant sunshine;93;67;ESE;9;51%;2%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny;93;65;NNE;6;53%;1%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;91;64;ENE;6;40%;3%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;SE;5;41%;3%;12
Laredo;Partly sunny;95;68;ESE;6;38%;2%;12
Llano;Partly sunny;94;62;E;5;45%;3%;12
Longview;Partly sunny;91;64;NE;6;50%;2%;12
Lubbock;Clouds and sunshine;93;63;SSE;11;27%;4%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;90;66;NE;8;46%;2%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny;93;68;ENE;8;51%;4%;13
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;E;7;42%;2%;12
Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;ENE;5;41%;4%;12
Mesquite;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;SE;5;40%;3%;12
Midland;Episodes of sunshine;96;63;SSE;11;22%;4%;12
Midland Airpark;Episodes of sunshine;96;63;SSE;11;22%;4%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;ENE;4;40%;3%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny;89;63;NE;4;51%;2%;12
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;92;65;ESE;7;38%;3%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;90;65;NE;4;49%;2%;12
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;91;63;NNE;6;51%;2%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;94;65;NE;7;44%;2%;12
Odessa;Clouds and sun;95;63;SE;11;28%;3%;12
Orange;Mostly sunny;91;66;NNE;7;48%;1%;12
Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;S;11;45%;0%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;ENE;6;49%;2%;12
Pampa;Clouds and sun, warm;94;65;S;13;25%;9%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, warm;97;65;S;15;21%;10%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;90;65;SSE;5;50%;3%;12
Pecos;Clouds and sun;98;64;SSE;12;26%;5%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;97;66;SE;13;28%;19%;12
Plainview;Clouds and sun;91;60;S;10;30%;4%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;95;63;ENE;6;45%;2%;12
Port Aransas;Sunshine and nice;87;76;E;9;59%;3%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;87;74;NE;10;59%;9%;13
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;S;8;52%;1%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;92;66;SSE;9;39%;2%;12
Robstown;Sunshine;93;66;SSE;7;51%;2%;12
Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;E;9;55%;2%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;92;61;ESE;7;37%;3%;13
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;97;63;SE;8;28%;3%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;94;67;ENE;7;44%;2%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;92;66;SE;8;38%;3%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny;93;64;NE;7;44%;3%;12
Seminole;Partly sunny;94;60;SSE;9;27%;5%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;SE;5;42%;3%;12
Snyder;Partly sunny;94;63;SSE;8;32%;3%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;60;ESE;8;32%;3%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny;92;65;ESE;6;35%;3%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;E;5;44%;2%;12
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;95;65;SSE;8;29%;3%;12
Temple;Partly sunny;91;64;E;8;43%;2%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;ESE;6;45%;3%;12
Tyler;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;NE;6;48%;2%;12
Uvalde;Partly sunny;94;62;E;6;45%;2%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;98;67;S;9;27%;3%;12
Victoria;Sunny and hot;94;64;N;8;52%;2%;12
Waco;Partly sunny;93;65;E;7;40%;2%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;90;66;NE;8;54%;5%;13
Wharton;Sunny;91;62;N;7;55%;1%;12
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;94;67;SE;9;33%;3%;12
Wink;Episodes of sunshine;97;66;SE;14;22%;5%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;94;67;ESE;5;46%;2%;13
